News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Linnets winger join rivals on loan

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 11:10 AM October 21, 2022
Spencer Keller. Credit: Ian Burt

Spencer Keller - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town winger Spencer Keller has joined National League North rivals Peterborough Sports on a 28-day loan.

Keller, 21, joined Lynn in the summer, but has been restricted to one league appearance off the bench for Lynn.

Keller has had spells at Norwich City and Manchester City and has signed for the Peterborough club as cover for Ky Marsh-Brown, who has been suffering from a suspected blood infection.

"He’s young and hungry and ideal for us right now,” Sports boss Jimmy Dean told the Peterborough Telegraph. “Spencer can play on either wing and that’s a position we had to cover after losing Jordan Nicholson and Ky.

"Injuries could well define our season. I’m happy with the squad, but finding like-for-like replacements isn’t easy.”

King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

James Whitman, who went missing from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital this afternoon.

Norwich Live News

Body found in search for missing 40-year-old man

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The scene at the sewage spill on the A47 at Hockering.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Disruption on A47 continued into night after 'human waste' spilt over road

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
William Jeeson, 22, and his eighteen-month-old daughter Eve, of Dagenham Essex, were killed in a crash in Cambridge

Norfolk woman uninjured in crash that killed father and baby

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Benacre

Body of man found after swimmer reported missing at sea

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon