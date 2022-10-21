Linnets winger join rivals on loan

King's Lynn Town winger Spencer Keller has joined National League North rivals Peterborough Sports on a 28-day loan.

Keller, 21, joined Lynn in the summer, but has been restricted to one league appearance off the bench for Lynn.

Keller has had spells at Norwich City and Manchester City and has signed for the Peterborough club as cover for Ky Marsh-Brown, who has been suffering from a suspected blood infection.

"He’s young and hungry and ideal for us right now,” Sports boss Jimmy Dean told the Peterborough Telegraph. “Spencer can play on either wing and that’s a position we had to cover after losing Jordan Nicholson and Ky.

"Injuries could well define our season. I’m happy with the squad, but finding like-for-like replacements isn’t easy.”