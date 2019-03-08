"Air Ambulance saved my life, so any way I can repay the, I will" - speedway star hosts charity golf event

A speedway star is set to hold a charity golf event to raise money for the Air Ambulance which saved his life following a serious crash.

Lewis Kerr in the pits. Picture: Ian Burt Lewis Kerr in the pits. Picture: Ian Burt

Lewis Kerr of King's Lynn Stars suffered bleeding on the brain after he was shunted off his bike by another rider in August 2015, the Air Ambulance recovered him and took him to Addenbrooke's Hospital, where he was in a coma for four days after the incident.

Now he hopes to give something back with a charity golf day at Heacham Manor Golf Club on Sunday, October 27, Kerr will be joined by other speedway riders from Ipswich Witches.

He said: "The Air Ambulance saved my life so any way I can repay them I will, also thanks to Bespoke Norfolk who have sponsored the event every year."

Those who wish to attend the event can call 01485 536030 for more information.