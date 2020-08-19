Search

Good news for Norfolk speedway fans

PUBLISHED: 06:00 20 August 2020

Racing is set to return to King's Lynn - in front of fans Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

King’s Lynn Speedway have confirmed they are ready to stage the fourth round of the British Youth Championship at the end of the month.

Club bosses are keen to encourage the youngsters and the August 30 event will be the first racing of the year at the Adrian Flux Arena.

Co-promoter Dale Allitt was at Scunthorpe for the first round with a restricted amount of spectators and was impressed with the way the event was handled with all tickets snapped up.

He said: “It was superbly organised at Scunthorpe and having had in-depth discussions with Keith Chapman (club owner) we are delighted to be hosting this event.

“There will be different categories with 500cc, 250cc and 125cc competition and there are some terrific young talents throughout. We have some good youngsters in British speedway.

“Ticket numbers will be restricted and they are going on sale at 9am on Thursday morning. I suggest fans snap them up quickly because once they’re gone there will be no second allocation, that will be it.

“It will be a busy weekend for the stadium but we are committed to hosting this and if all goes well, which we expect it to, more events should follow.”

All fans must wear a face covering within the Adrian Flux Arena.

Over 30 races will be staged on a bumper occasion for fans to get their first taste of two-wheeled racing in 2020.

The club are currently in contact with the local council to ensure all necessary paperwork is in place for the event.

The second round of the championships is to be held at Leicester on Saturday – without spectators.

Leicester chief Stewart Dickson said: “I have read some of the negative comments, but the reality is not many other tracks have put their hand up to offer to stage a round.

“GB Youth boss Neil Vatcher spoke to us and I can tell you he is absolutely delighted to be able to stage a second round here at Leicester.

“We are happy to help out, and of course we are very disappointed we cannot welcome spectators like Scunthorpe did. It’s disappointing because all went well there, but we will get there.”

