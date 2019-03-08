Search

Advanced search

Crisp at the double to help Dereham through in FA Cup

PUBLISHED: 21:20 24 August 2019 | UPDATED: 21:20 24 August 2019

Ryan Crisp was on target for Dereham Town at Spalding Picture: Ian Burt

Ryan Crisp was on target for Dereham Town at Spalding Picture: Ian Burt

Dereham Town go into the hat for Monday's FA Cup first qualifying round draw after an excellent 4-2 win away to Spalding United.

The Magpies had seen a Ryan Crisp header cleared off the line in the 36th minute, but went behind three minutes before the interval when Kegan Everington's corner from the left went straight into the far corner.

Dereham went agonisingly close to equalising when Toby Hilliard's close-range effort was blocked with his attempt to net the rebound cleared off the line.

But their hard work was rewarded with an equaliser in the 59th minute when Shaun Wones headed home from a corner.

Spalding has a great opportunity to regain the lead when Jenk Acar was put clean through but keeper Elliot Pride made a vital save.

Dereham went ahead in the 64th minute after a well-worked move down the left. Rhys Logan combined well with Hilliard who pulled the ball back to Crisp who netted from close range.

You may also want to watch:

Pride made another great save to tip Jamie Jackson's low drive on to the post, but the Tulips won a corner on the right and Jackson headed home to make it all square in the 68th minute.

Dereham were awarded a penalty in the 80th minute when Jenk Acar fouled Logan - Adam Hipperson converted to put the visitors ahead again. Minutes later the Tulips were reduced to 10 men when Taron Hare was dismissed for holding back Crisp.

In added time Spalding won a corner and pushed their keeper up, but Dereham cleared upfield and Crisp scored from just inside the home half.

Spalding: Dugan, Hare, Hugo, Stafford, Richards (Ramsden 25, Zuerner 84), Spencer (Mason 15), Floyd, Everington, Jackson, Scar, Brownhill. Subs not used: Holliday, Frain, Smith.

Dereham: Pride, Frary (Matthews 75), Murphy, Hinton, Wones, Castellan, Logan (Johnson 90), McQuaid, Crisp, Hilliard, Hipperson (Imrie 85). Subs not used: Matthews, Linford, Dickerson.

Ref: G Davies. Att: 144

Most Read

‘What on Earth has happened?’ - confusion as demolition starts on 165-year-old pub

The Ark Pub in Thetford is being demolished. Picture: Marc Betts

Man claims he is being denied NHS services

Stuart Harnwell, who claims he is being denied health services. Photo: Stuart Harnwell

Driver caught almost double speed limit after discovering partner’s affair

A bird eye's view of the Fullers Hill roundabout. Picture: Sean Armstrong

Police search for driver following fatal crash

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road in Thetford where the fatal incident happened. Photo: Emily Thomson

Driver wins parking ticket tribunal over ‘unclear’ signs in Norwich street

Stanley Avenue in Norwich, where controlled parking has now been introduced. Photo: Lauren Cope

Most Read

‘What on Earth has happened?’ - confusion as demolition starts on 165-year-old pub

The Ark Pub in Thetford is being demolished. Picture: Marc Betts

GCSE results 2019: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man claims he is being denied NHS services

Stuart Harnwell, who claims he is being denied health services. Photo: Stuart Harnwell

Police search for driver following fatal crash

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road in Thetford where the fatal incident happened. Photo: Emily Thomson

Driver caught almost double speed limit after discovering partner’s affair

A bird eye's view of the Fullers Hill roundabout. Picture: Sean Armstrong

‘It felt unbelievable’ – Canaries academy star Cantwell thrilled to score his first Premier League goal

Todd Cantwell scored Norwich City's first equaliser against Chelsea Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Vandals target public toilets leaving faeces in urinals

Public toilets have been vandalised twice in a week in Loddon. PHOTO: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists