Crisp at the double to help Dereham through in FA Cup

Ryan Crisp was on target for Dereham Town at Spalding Picture: Ian Burt

Dereham Town go into the hat for Monday's FA Cup first qualifying round draw after an excellent 4-2 win away to Spalding United.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Magpies had seen a Ryan Crisp header cleared off the line in the 36th minute, but went behind three minutes before the interval when Kegan Everington's corner from the left went straight into the far corner.

Dereham went agonisingly close to equalising when Toby Hilliard's close-range effort was blocked with his attempt to net the rebound cleared off the line.

But their hard work was rewarded with an equaliser in the 59th minute when Shaun Wones headed home from a corner.

Spalding has a great opportunity to regain the lead when Jenk Acar was put clean through but keeper Elliot Pride made a vital save.

Dereham went ahead in the 64th minute after a well-worked move down the left. Rhys Logan combined well with Hilliard who pulled the ball back to Crisp who netted from close range.

You may also want to watch:

Pride made another great save to tip Jamie Jackson's low drive on to the post, but the Tulips won a corner on the right and Jackson headed home to make it all square in the 68th minute.

Dereham were awarded a penalty in the 80th minute when Jenk Acar fouled Logan - Adam Hipperson converted to put the visitors ahead again. Minutes later the Tulips were reduced to 10 men when Taron Hare was dismissed for holding back Crisp.

In added time Spalding won a corner and pushed their keeper up, but Dereham cleared upfield and Crisp scored from just inside the home half.

Spalding: Dugan, Hare, Hugo, Stafford, Richards (Ramsden 25, Zuerner 84), Spencer (Mason 15), Floyd, Everington, Jackson, Scar, Brownhill. Subs not used: Holliday, Frain, Smith.

Dereham: Pride, Frary (Matthews 75), Murphy, Hinton, Wones, Castellan, Logan (Johnson 90), McQuaid, Crisp, Hilliard, Hipperson (Imrie 85). Subs not used: Matthews, Linford, Dickerson.

Ref: G Davies. Att: 144