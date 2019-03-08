Search

Dereham looking to build on solid start as FA Cup qualifying starts in Spalding

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 August 2019

Adam Smith is expected to return from injury for Dereham's FA Cup tie at Spalding Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

After gaining two useful points in their opening two Bet Victor Isthmian League Division One North fixtures, Dereham compete in the FA Cup this afternoon.

The Magpies opened their league campaign at Aldiss Park against Aveley last Saturday, when goals from Adam Hipperson and Shaun Wones gave them a comfortable interval lead but the visitors bounced back after the break to secure a point.

On Wednesday evening, at Cambridge City, Wones again netted to put his side in front before half-time. However the home side soon equalised after the restart.

Dereham boss Adam Gusterson said: "I've been happy with the way we have played against two decent sides in Aveley and Cambridge City, who I expect to finish in the top half of the league.

"In both games we have created chances and looked a real threat and it has just been the end product that has eluded us but that will definitely come.

"We are kicking ourselves a little that we don't have a better points return from the two games but I think performances are really important, especially at the start of the season, and we can certainly take real confidence from how we have played so far."

Today the Magpies travel to face a fellow step four side, Spalding United, of the Northern League South East Division, in the FA Cup Preliminary Round.

Gusterson continued: "It's obviously a big game for the club and everybody knows the significant impact a good cup run can have for any club like ourselves.

"At the same time there is no pressure on us - they are at home, have won both of their opening league games and will be the favourites for the tie but we will go there with a belief that we can progress to the next round."

The Magpies reached the third qualifying round in 2013, taking Met Police to a replay, and have reached the second qualifying round on three occasions since then.

New signing Tom Matthews is added to the squad and Adam Smith is likely to return from injury. However Charlie Clarke may be a doubt as he has been on trial with Welsh side Connah's Quay.

