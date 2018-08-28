Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Woodford 41 Southwold 17: Wold give league leaders a good run for their money

PUBLISHED: 08:00 07 January 2019

Norwich on the front foot during their win over traditional rivals Ipswich at Beeston Hyrne Picture: ANDY MICKLETHWAITE

Norwich on the front foot during their win over traditional rivals Ipswich at Beeston Hyrne Picture: ANDY MICKLETHWAITE

Archant

Southwold gave a good account of themselves against the league leaders before the game drifted away from them in the second half.

The third quarter sealed the match for Woodford as Wold were unable to maintain their valiant performance, with four well-deserved tries for the hosts turning the game firmly in their favour.

The visitors scored the first try of the match when Cemil Duruk crashed over after a long period of pressure and possession in Woodford’s 22 but then the home side scored two tries on the spin to make it 10-5 after 25 minutes.

Four minutes before half-time Wold were awarded a penalty in front of the posts but chose to scrum rather than kick. It proved to be the right decision as they won good ball and Ben Felton at No 10 ran to the blindside and left the covering winger for dead with a beautiful side-step to touch down. He then added the extra two points with his conversion and Wold were ahead again.

It looked as though they would keep the lead until the break but a beautifully-weighted kick over their back line bobbled up perfectly for the Woodford winger to collect and gleefully score under the posts to snatch a 17-12 lead at the break after a competitive and even first half.

Whatever the Woodford coach said to his players during the interval certainly worked as they came out revitalised and killed the game off in the next 20 minutes with some irresistible rugby, showing why they are top of the league.

After 62 minutes it was effectively game over, with the hosts leading 41-12.

Wold did steady the ship and rallied well to score the final try when Felton sidestepped four times around Woodford players and fed Tom Crick who broke well up the middle of the pitch before offloading to Darius Mullen to score under the posts. In his haste to keep the game alive, as Wold chased the bonus point for a fourth try, Felton’s drop goal conversion attempt failed miserably and the try proved to be the final score. Woodford deserved their win but the scoreline did not reflect the game as they only dominated for that crucial third quarter.

Most Read

Norfolk model Kerri Parker told her brain tumour is inoperable

Kerri Parker. Picture: ARCHANT.

Crash on A47 at Acle Straight

The Acle Straight on the A47. A crash between two cars blocked the road on Sunday (January 6).

Motorists warned of delays due to road closure following crash

A crash has closed the A143 at Bradwell. Picture Google.

Mystery surrounds future of popular American diner

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been closed this weekend with neighbours and businesses not knowing why it is not open. Picture: Joe Norton

Vegan-friendly and zero-waste shop for Norwich

Graham Rutherford and Laura Colman, both 34, plan to open a zero-waste and vegan-friendly shop in Norwich.

Most Read

Investigation launched following ram raid on building society

The aftermath of the ramraid at the Nationwide branch in Ramsey.

How DID the deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council ‘bag himself’ a council house and nine acre farm tenancy? We investigate

Cllr Roger Hickford, deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, who is now a tenant farmer of the council having been offered the tenancy of Manor Farm, Girton. The council has agreed a loan of £183,000 to extend the farm house. He wants to run a canine training centre from there. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Children know that they can achieve’: Wisbech school fights back after poor SATS results to embrace positivity and perseverance

A Wisbech school that was at the bottom of the league tables for SATS results has fought back to bring community spirit, positivity and learning into focus. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Murder investigation launches after a man dies five days after being stabbed in his home

Andrew Sammons, of Wisbech, died after he was stabbed in his home two days before Christmas.

Pensioner spots large seal in Wisbech river swimming under town bridge after thinking it was ‘a drowning dog’

The large dark grey seal was spotted in the Wisbech river by a passer-by returning from a haircut. Picture: PETER ROUGHSEDGE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk model Kerri Parker told her brain tumour is inoperable

Kerri Parker. Picture: ARCHANT.

Delays to Aberdeen flights to and from Norwich Airport

Generic views of Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Delays possible as work starts on two major road schemes in Norwich

Rose Lane in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Olivia Colman wins Golden Globe for The Favourite

Olivia Colman poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy for

Motorists warned of delays due to road closure following crash

A crash has closed the A143 at Bradwell. Picture Google.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists