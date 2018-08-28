Search

Basildon 52 Southwold 24: Wold are well beaten by league’s bottom team

PUBLISHED: 09:01 05 November 2018

James Barton on the ball for Southwold second during their win over Crusaders II Picture: LINDA CAYLEY

James Barton on the ball for Southwold second during their win over Crusaders II Picture: LINDA CAYLEY

Archant

Southwold were well beaten by a Basildon side who hadn’t picked up a single point all season before the weekend.

Wold held their own for 10 minutes and fought back from an early try from Basildon when Jonny Mayall broke the defensive line and James Hall ran on before feeding Josh Crick who dived over under the posts, allowing Luke Wade to level.

Wade followed that up with a penalty to briefly give Wold the lead but then it seemed to fall apart as they yielded to their hosts in all departments of the game, a fact backed up by the six tries that Basildon proceeded to score without reply.

Missed tackles were the main culprit, coupled by a lack of possession provided by a makeshift pack, who were simply overpowered in all the set-pieces. Wold had no answer to the hard running direct Basildon approach and submitted with little or no fight until 10 minutes from the end of the game.

Going down to 14 men when Pete Holmes was yellow carded for diving over the ruck to obstruct the Basildon scrum half was no excuse as Wold simply lost the plot and were overrun by a rampant side who went from strength to strength as their confidence grew with every passing minute of the game.

It was not until the scrums went uncontested, a quarter of an hour from time, with props Jonny Mayall and Adam Smith both having to leave the pitch with injuries, that Wold won any ball, their scrum having been pushed backwards all afternoon.

That possession lead to a mini late revival with Jacob English and then Hall crossing for tries but in between Basildon also scored another to prove it wasn’t just the scrums that had been the problem.

Basildon wonderfully celebrated their first win at the whistle which on this performance will be the first of several now they have gained some confidence in their ability, something which Wold now need to restore - and quickly.

Southwold II won their top of the table clash against Crusaders II in Eastern Counties 3N 22-13. Chippy Middleditch and Sam Casbolt touched down for the hosts while there was also a penalty try.

