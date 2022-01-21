Widdrington sees red as late penalty condemns Linnets to defeat

King’s Lynn Town went down 2-1 after suffering late heartache at Southend.

Lynn had taken the lead in the first half when new signing Harry Phipps put them ahead.

Phipps, who has joined on loan from Dagenham & Redbridge until the end of the season, dived to meet a brilliant cross from Theo Widdrington.

The Linnets had weathered some good pressure from the hosts, and four minutes into the second half, it was all square after Shaun Hobson did well to turn two Lynn defenders and send a low cross into the box which was turned in at the back post by Matthew Dennis, who is on loan at Southend from Norwich City.

But right at the death there was heartbreak for Lynn when Sam Dalby was fouled by Ross Barrows. Lynn manager Tommy Widdrington was shown a red card for his protests before Dalby got up to convert the spot-kick.

Lynn remains second from bottom of the table, four points behind Weymouth and 11 behind Maidenhead, who both have a game in hand.

Southend: Arnold, Ralph, Hobson, Dalby, Clifford, Atkinson, Neal, Lopata, Davies, Dennis (Husin 78), Cardwell (Ferguson 90. Subs not used: Andeng Ndi, Rush, Kensdale. Goals: Dennis 49, Dalby 90 pen.

King's Lynn: P Jones, Clunan, Coleman, Omotayo, Widdrington, McGavin (Sundire 68), A Jones, Barrett , Barrows, Scott (Denton 70, Walker 85), Phipps. Subs not used: McFadden, Charles, Walker. Goal: Phipps 27.

Att: 6,122 (85 from Lynn)