Norfolk star shines on German indoor stage

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 1:43 PM February 2, 2021   
Sophie McKinna was at her best in Germany - Credit: British Athletics via Getty Images

Norfolk star Sophie McKinna set an indoor personal best at the indoor athletics meeting at Karslruhe in Germany.  

In the second round of the competition, she put the shot out to 18.46m - one of five throws over 18m during the competition. 

The Great Yarmouth athlete finished third in the event. 

Her previous indoor best had been 17.97m and the performance strengthens her hold on third place all-time in the UK. 

In Olympic year the distance was a tantalising five centimetres short of the Olympic qualifying performance, a distance she has already achieved outdoors.  

Her throw was also a new county indoor record. 

Athletics

