'That was a level above' - McKinna reacts after securing place in shot put final

Sophie McKinna will be in tonight's shot put final at the Commonwealth Games - Credit: PA

Sophie McKinna will compete in tonight’s shot put final at the Commonwealth Games after successfully negotiating the qualifying round with a throw of 16.70m.

The Yarmouth athlete threw the distance with her first and only attempt, passing on her other two throws in the knowledge that effort would secure her a place in the final.

The 27-year-old was blown away by the crowd in Birmingham and pleased to book her spot in tonight’s final.

“The crowd was absolutely incredible. I knew it was going to be good, being a home Games but that was a level above what I expected if I’m totally honest,” said McKinna. “It was really good to get out here, I’m really pleased to have got out here, qualified and done the job.

“We knew what we had to do. I took one really easy throw and passed the next two. That’s all I wanted to do, I wanted to conserve as much energy to go for it tomorrow and give the best account of myself I can in the final.

“You never see this in a morning session. I came in and thought wow. I’ve got a lot of people coming, family and friends to support so I’m doubly excited.

“This is the first home Games I’ve done so I’m pretty excited.”