News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

'That was a level above' - McKinna reacts after securing place in shot put final

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 3:12 PM August 2, 2022
Sophie McKinna in action during the WomenÕs Shot Put during day three of the Muller UK Athletics Cha

Sophie McKinna will be in tonight's shot put final at the Commonwealth Games - Credit: PA

Sophie McKinna will compete in tonight’s shot put final at the Commonwealth Games after successfully negotiating the qualifying round with a throw of 16.70m. 

The Yarmouth athlete threw the distance with her first and only attempt, passing on her other two throws in the knowledge that effort would secure her a place in the final. 

The 27-year-old was blown away by the crowd in Birmingham and pleased to book her spot in tonight’s final. 

“The crowd was absolutely incredible. I knew it was going to be good, being a home Games but that was a level above what I expected if I’m totally honest,” said McKinna. “It was really good to get out here, I’m really pleased to have got out here, qualified and done the job. 

“We knew what we had to do. I took one really easy throw and passed the next two. That’s all I wanted to do, I wanted to conserve as much energy to go for it tomorrow and give the best account of myself I can in the final.  

“You never see this in a morning session. I came in and thought wow. I’ve got a lot of people coming, family and friends to support so I’m doubly excited.  

“This is the first home Games I’ve done so I’m pretty excited.” 

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

The new £1.5m SLARS equipment which has arrived at Wells lifeboat station.

New £1.5m 'sea tractor' delivered to lifeboat station

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Dad Alex and son Oliver had been looking forward to a holiday in Palma

Norwich Live News

'It's chaos' - Dad's frustration as Norwich flight delayed by 24 hours

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Rob and Becca Hirst at Hirst's Farm Shop and Cafe in Ormesby St Margaret

Food and Drink

5 of the best farm shop cafés to visit in Norfolk

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A149 in Stalham is closed following a crash

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Part of A149 closed after Norfolk town crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon