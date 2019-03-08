Norfolk athletes in fine form at European Team Championships

Sophie McKinna finished third in the shot put at the European Team Championships. Picture: Archant Archant © 2018

Norfolk athletes Sophie McKinna and Chris Baker made their mark for Great Britain in the European Team Championships at Bydgoszcz in Poland.

Chris Baker finished second in the high jump in the European Team Championships held in Poland. Picture: PA Chris Baker finished second in the high jump in the European Team Championships held in Poland. Picture: PA

Baker, from Dereham, finished second in the high jump with a clearance of 2m 22 after being a late addition to the team.

Great Yarmouth & District athlete, McKinna, also exceeded expectations finishing third in the shot with a fine throw on 17m 98.

Their efforts helped Great Britain to fifth place in a competition won convincingly by the host nation ahead of Germany in second and France third.

Italy won the men's 4x400 metres relay - an event GB failed to start due to an administrative error - to claim fourth place with 316 points while Britain clocked up 302.5 points overall.

GB's Richard Kilty won the men's 200m in a time of 20.66 seconds and Ben Williams also claimed 12 points with victory in the triple jump.