Shot putter Sophie McKinna denied World Championships qualification throw for bizarre reason

Great Yarmouth shot putter Sophie McKinna has been denied a qualifying throw for the World Championships because the event she competed at didn't have a photo-finish kit.

The 24-year-old threw a new personal best of 18.23m at the Norfolk Track & Field Championships last weekend. However, she has since learned it will not stand as a World Championships qualifying distance as the event didn't have the necessary permit, which is due to a lack of timing equipment for track events, according to McKinna.

"So my throw will NOT stand as a world championship qualification because the permit wasn't correct, as there was no photofinish... work that one out #laughable " she tweeted.

McKinna set a new indoor best of 17.97m earlier this year, and her recent 18.23m effort equalled her outdoor best set at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games last year.

The qualifying distance required by the British selectors for the Worlds in Doha, starting on 28 September, is 18.00m.

McKinna has found support from sprinter Dina Asher-Smith who replied to her Tweet: "How silly!!! Hopefully they'll silently make an exception for you as you were doing shot (!!!) and the lack of photofinish didn't directly affect you. But wow. Either way it's early in the season and if you're in this shape already you'll deffo improve on it!!!!"