'Try and stop me now!' McKinna defiant after achieving World Championships qualifying standard

Sophie McKinna achieved the World Championship qualifying standard in Loughborough. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Great Yarmouth & District AC athlete Sophie McKinna finally achieved the World Championships qualifying standard at the weekend with a throw of 18.04 in the shot put.

Well that will show them. 18.04 in their own backyard, try and stop me now! pic.twitter.com/b83da5BYDD — Sophie Mckinna (@sophiemac10) May 19, 2019

The 24-year-old threw 18.23m to win the Norfolk Track & Field Championships earlier this month but was told her effort wouldn't stand as the event didn't have the necessary permit, which was due to a lack of timing equipment for track events.

McKinna didn't let the bizarre ruling affect her at the weekend though and she once again eclipsed the 18.0m qualifying standard to take victory at the Loughborough International, well ahead of the rest of the field.

She tweeted: "Well that will show them. 18.04 in their own backyard, try and stop me now!"

McKinna now looks set to take her place on the plane to Doha at the World Championships in September.

City of Norwich athlete Callum Brown was also in action at the event, coming sixth in the hammer with his third round effort of 63.86 proving his best throw of the event, which was won by Ben Hawkes (70.52).

CoNAC team-mate Logan Smith came 10th in the 3000m Steeplechase as he netted a new personal best of 9-14:75.