Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

'Try and stop me now!' McKinna defiant after achieving World Championships qualifying standard

PUBLISHED: 12:18 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 20 May 2019

Sophie McKinna achieved the World Championship qualifying standard in Loughborough. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Sophie McKinna achieved the World Championship qualifying standard in Loughborough. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Great Yarmouth & District AC athlete Sophie McKinna finally achieved the World Championships qualifying standard at the weekend with a throw of 18.04 in the shot put.

The 24-year-old threw 18.23m to win the Norfolk Track & Field Championships earlier this month but was told her effort wouldn't stand as the event didn't have the necessary permit, which was due to a lack of timing equipment for track events.

McKinna didn't let the bizarre ruling affect her at the weekend though and she once again eclipsed the 18.0m qualifying standard to take victory at the Loughborough International, well ahead of the rest of the field.

You may also want to watch:

She tweeted: "Well that will show them. 18.04 in their own backyard, try and stop me now!"

McKinna now looks set to take her place on the plane to Doha at the World Championships in September.

City of Norwich athlete Callum Brown was also in action at the event, coming sixth in the hammer with his third round effort of 63.86 proving his best throw of the event, which was won by Ben Hawkes (70.52).

CoNAC team-mate Logan Smith came 10th in the 3000m Steeplechase as he netted a new personal best of 9-14:75.

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

‘Serious levels of hero worship’ - Five-year-old’s joy as Norwich City star responds to birthday invite

Five-year-old Oliver Howlett reached out to Norwich City star Jordan Rhodes to invite him to his birthday party. Photo: Submitted

150-year-old Norfolk pub could be turned into homes

The Woolpack pub in King's Lynn, which could be turned into homes Picture: Matthew Usher.

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

‘Serious levels of hero worship’ - Five-year-old’s joy as Norwich City star responds to birthday invite

Five-year-old Oliver Howlett reached out to Norwich City star Jordan Rhodes to invite him to his birthday party. Photo: Submitted

150-year-old Norfolk pub could be turned into homes

The Woolpack pub in King's Lynn, which could be turned into homes Picture: Matthew Usher.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Jaguars, Range Rovers and BMW X5s driven by ambulance staff on the NHS

A Jaguar XF is named on a list of cars leased by East of England Ambulance Service staff Picture: JAGUAR

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Water project aims to breathe new life into River Yare outside Norwich

A stretch of the River Yare at Bowthorpe has been improved by a river habitat project involving the Environment Agency and the Norwich Fringe Project. Picture: Environment Agency

Man arrested for possessing gun after Great Yarmouth assault

Two men have been arrested after an assault in Great Yarmouth. Photo: James Bass.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists