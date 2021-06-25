Linnets star set for record switch to Championship club

Breaking

Published: 3:30 PM June 25, 2021 Updated: 3:32 PM June 25, 2021

Sonny Carey has joined Championship side Blackpool for a King’s Lynn Town club record fee.

The fee for the 20-year-old midfielder is undisclosed but it is understood to be close to the £100,000 that Lynn wanted for the player – plus adds and a sell-on clause.

Carey’s performances last season made him one of the stand-out young prospects in the National League and it was no surprise when interest began to increase in recent weeks.

A similar bid from Luton Town was rejected, while other Championship and League One and Two clubs were showing interest.

“It’s an exciting time for the club and everybody involved, especially with the promotion," said Carey. "The club’s heading in the right direction.

“I’ve had a good couple of seasons at King’s Lynn, but I feel now is the time for a new challenge and a fresh, new start somewhere.

“I had a Zoom chat with the gaffer and he is renowned for improving young players with his background at Liverpool. I’m a young player myself – I’m only 20 – and to work with somebody like the gaffer, who has worked with younger players and with the reputation he’s got, that was a massive part of why I’ve come to Blackpool.”

New boss Neil Critchley added: “I’m delighted that Sonny has decided to join us. He’s a player that has attracted a fair bit of interest with his performances for King’s Lynn and is somebody we have monitored closely through our recruitment process.

“Sonny’s performed very well in the National League and is capable of creating and scoring goals from midfield.

“He plays with real personality and has shown great character and drive following his time at Norwich to bounce back and rise up the leagues again.

“If you have the ability and characteristics, then we are a Club that will always give young players opportunities.”

Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse admitted on Friday he was planning the new season without the former Norwich City Academy player, but said he was in good hands with Blackpool manager Neil Critchley.

“I think he has been outstanding since he’s been here,” said Culverhouse.

“We have been careful with him - at the start we dipped him in and out but we always knew he would be a big part of this football club and this year I think he has been outstanding.

“I think he is going to go to a very good manager who will develop him even further. I think he has got gears in him that he can go to the next level and being full-time with someone who knows how to develop players, he will flourish.”

The fee for Carey will be a record for the Linnets, eclipsing the £75,000 Southampton paid for striker Mark Paul in July 1998.



