King's Lynn midfielder on radar of Championship duo

Mark Armstrong

Published: 4:31 PM March 22, 2021   
Sonny Carey in action for King's Lynn Town against Hartlepool

King’s Lynn Town midfielder Sonny Carey is reportedly attracting the attention of Swansea City and Bournemouth. 

Football Insider claim the midfielder’s displays for the Linnets this season has put him firmly on the radar of the Championship pair. 

Carey has been one of the few bright spots in a rollercoaster of a season for the Linnets. 

Carey most notably scored an excellent strike in Lynn’s 1-0 win over Port Vale in the FA Cup but he has also impressed during the club’s National League campaign. 

The 20-year-old spent seven years in Norwich City’s academy before joining King’s Lynn after a brief spell at Wroxham. 

