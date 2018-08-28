Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Pearce and Thwaites are able to tame the gusty conditions Snowflake SC

PUBLISHED: 12:18 16 January 2019

Action from Snowflake Sailing Club Picture: Paddy Wildman

Action from Snowflake Sailing Club Picture: Paddy Wildman

Archant

The forecast for Snowflake Sailing Club comfortably foretold exactly what sailors found on arrival at the club and then throughout the day until they left early afternoon.

Action from Snowflake Sailing Club Picture: Paddy WildmanAction from Snowflake Sailing Club Picture: Paddy Wildman

The wind on Sunday was not just strong, it was gusting to nearly twice the forecast speed at times.

This gave the Yeoman crews a whole new challenge and in fairness only three crews decided to brave the conditions.

The dinghy sailors expected a sort of sailing heaven and found something closer to a very hard gym workout. The hiking out required by all crews, including the Yeoman crews, heard complaints of ‘worse than doing a hundred sit-ups’.

Dinghy sailors faced the hard hike or a severe soaking in a very cold river if the gusts beat them. The Yeoman were exposing infrequently seen parts of their hulls and in one case the keel was clearly visible as crew and helm fought to get the boat back onto an even keel.

Action from Snowflake Sailing Club Picture: Paddy WildmanAction from Snowflake Sailing Club Picture: Paddy Wildman

By lunchtime with two races complete the consensus of sailors, race officers George and Linda Whitefoot and the feeling in the clubhouse agreed that proceedings should be bought to a close.

So, after two races the three Yeoman almost shared honours after their epic battle with the elements.

Merry Fiddler, helmed by Toby Pearce, took the first place, Kittiwake, helmed by Q Stewart, was second and Crystal helm Marty Thompson in third.

The dinghies, comprising a mix of Laser standards and radials with two brave Toppers, witnessed the usual dual between Matthew Thwaites and Chris Haslam. Thwaites came out first on a countback as both secured a first and a second in the races.

Action from Snowflake Sailing Club Picture: Paddy WildmanAction from Snowflake Sailing Club Picture: Paddy Wildman

Kim West defied the challenges of a late first start and several capsizes to gain a very honourable third place overall.

This was winter sailing at its most demanding for sailors, most entertaining for spectators and an excellent social event for all concerned.

Most Read

Pair taken to hospital after two vehicle crash

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service along with ambulance and police are dealing with an incident on Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft. Picture: Lowestoft Fire and Rescue

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

TV presenter Jake Humphrey involved in late night crash

TV presenter Jake Humphrey posted a video of the aftermath of a crash in East Heckington, Lincolshire. Picture: Jake Humphrey

Sex attack victim describes her 12 hours of ‘living hell’ after she was tied up and attacked in her home

Michelle Brown, 26, wearing her Not Powerless t-shirt, victim of a sexual assault by Gary Nathan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Grandfather wins £175 parking charge fight after treating granddaughters to KFC

Peter Websdale, who suffers from a restricting medical condition, was slapped with a £170 parking fine after taking his four granddaughters to KFC. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sex attack victim describes her 12 hours of ‘living hell’ after she was tied up and attacked in her home

Michelle Brown, 26, wearing her Not Powerless t-shirt, victim of a sexual assault by Gary Nathan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A47 crash leaves rush hour traffic grid locked

Traffic is at a stand still following a multiple car crash on the A47 near Harford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

TV presenter Jake Humphrey involved in late night crash

TV presenter Jake Humphrey posted a video of the aftermath of a crash in East Heckington, Lincolshire. Picture: Jake Humphrey

Snow starts to fall in Norfolk with freezing temperatures on the way

File photo of snow in Norwich in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists