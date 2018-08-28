Video

Ipswich Jaffa athlete Helen Davies sets new personal best at Snetterton 10K

Helen Davies celebrates her 10K win at Snetterton. Picture: Mark Armstrong Archant

Helen Davies set a new personal best on her way to winning the 10K race at Snetterton on Sunday.

The Ipswich JAFFA athlete, who is in training ahead of looking to win her third Brighton Marathon in a row in April, stormed to victory in 33:41 - 34 seconds faster than her previous 10K best, set last year.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” said Davies, 39. “They were great conditions but I wasn’t sure what to expect with it being a closed track.

“I thought it could be a bit lonely but I just got in the zone and it’s so rapid to run on.

“I just decided to go off hard and see what was there today.

Matt Pyatt on his way to first place in the 5K race at Snetterton. Picture: Mark Armstrong Matt Pyatt on his way to first place in the 5K race at Snetterton. Picture: Mark Armstrong

“The first kilometre was pretty quick, but it is downhill. I had a fella to run with for the first five kilometres, which turned out to be the perfect pace for me. He then lost the pace a bit on the second lap I went off.

“I’m really training for a spring marathon so I’m in the early stages of that now. I’ve been doing around 75-80 miles a week in January so I’ve had quite a few miles in the legs.

“This was an early fitness test before the legs get too laden with all those heavy marathon miles. It’s just nice to get an early 10K in to see where the fitness is.”

Przemyslaw Dolinski was second in the 10K race, first male, in 34:04 with Ryan Nokes third in 34:25. Matthew Allen (Ryston Runners) was third male in 34:38.

Norwich Road Runners' Amy Beck was first lady in the 5K. Picture: Mark Armstrong Norwich Road Runners' Amy Beck was first lady in the 5K. Picture: Mark Armstrong

City of Norwich athlete Leanne Finch was second female in 38:19, whilst Phillippa Steele was third in 40:09.

The 5K race was won by Dereham Runners AC athlete Matt Pyatt in 16:30 with Christopher Pell (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) second in 17:05. Simon Partridge (Bure Valley Harriers) was third in 17:38.

“The win was unexpected – I just turn up and hope that I do well in my age category,” said Pyatt, a regular first finisher at King’s Lynn parkrun. “I was clear after the first kilometre and managed to hold on.

“It’s (the course) something totally different – it wasn’t too windy, just a bit cold but it was really enjoyable.”

Action from Snetterton at the weekend. Picture: Mark Armstrong Action from Snetterton at the weekend. Picture: Mark Armstrong

City of Norwich athlete Leanne Finch was second female in the 10K at Snetterton. Picture: Mark Armstrong City of Norwich athlete Leanne Finch was second female in the 10K at Snetterton. Picture: Mark Armstrong

