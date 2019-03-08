Norfolk's Simon Dye honoured at annual England Hockey awards

Norfolk's Simon Dye was named official of the year at the annual England Hockey awards at Leicester.

He is a level one accredited umpire and a level two coach, coaching youngsters at local state boarding schools and development sides at Dereham Hockey Club.

Simon, who is from Watton and has been involved in hockey for 38 years, is also manager of the Norfolk U16/17 girls' A and B squads.

He has set up and runs weekly satellite and back to kockey sessions and his contribution to the game also includes umpiring the Development Leagues each week as well as junior tournaments and umpiring in the East and Norfolk Ladies' leagues.

He was part of the East Young Umpires' Association, helping to improve umpiring standards in an international tournament in northern France.

Last June he was technical delegate for the East U16/17 County Championship.

Over 300 people attended the evening, with 15 awards being handed out in 13 categories.