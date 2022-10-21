Mark Armstrong: Am I ready to target another marathon?

Opinion

Mark Armstrong comes on to the home straight at the Chicago Marathon - Credit: Chicago Marathon

I’ll give you a little insight into my thinking over the last couple of weeks since I ran the Chicago Marathon earlier this month.

There has been an ongoing conversation between two different parties with very different agendas.

There is the angel, who has got my best interests at heart, and knows I need a break physically and mentally from training for a marathon.

Then there is the devil, who doesn’t care about the toll it puts on my body, he just wants to achieve the best marathon time I am capable of as soon as possible.

The conversation has gone something like this...

Angel: “Right, thank goodness that’s over... I think it’s time for a break from marathon training for a while...”

Devil: “But we really enjoyed it, didn’t we?”

Angel: “Yes, but we need to recover and pick up some of the pieces we’ve dropped from our life as a result of training for a marathon...”

Devil: “Really? We’re not getting any younger...”

Angel: “Okay, it wouldn’t hurt to see what spring marathons that we could target in 2023...”

Devil: “Good lad.”

Angel: “Hmmm... there’s nothing that leaps out unless we get into the London Marathon... crikey, have you seen the state of our garden? Don’t you think it would also be nice if the kids didn’t have to wait every weekend for you to finish your long run before we actually do anything as a family?”

Devil: “It’s only a garden... and the kids love an afternoon trip to the cinema to see a film they’ve already seen...”

But the parent guilt has won out. I’m going to put more marathon plans on the backburner until at least next autumn (hold fire on the dad of the year nominations).

I’ve loved having the Chicago Marathon on the horizon; it has provided a focus to my training that I’ve needed after such an injury interrupted start to 2022.

I was really pleased with my performance in the circumstances and during that post-marathon glow I have been seriously considering targeting another one as soon as possible.

I’d had a fairly strong run, by my standards, and wanted to chase that glorious post-marathon haze my wife, Alison, and I have been experiencing since our return to the UK.

When the dust settles, without marathon training there is a void that needs to be filled. The easiest thing to do to combat marathon blues would be to set up training for another one, forgetting all the months of hard work it takes to even make it to the start line.

Sacrifices, that not just I had to make, but everyone around me. As my coach, Neil Featherby, has remarked before, I can be quite intense when it comes to my training and that tunnel vision can be a good thing for my running but not necessarily everything outside of it.

So, the plan is to have a bit of a break from marathon training and perhaps target a half marathon next Spring when the mileage, and therefore time on feet, doesn’t have to be quite so high. Disclaimer: if I get into the London Marathon on the ballot then there’s no way I could turn that down (told you to hold fire on the dad of the year nominations).

My legs still feel pretty tired since the marathon so I’m going to take it easy at Run Norwich on Sunday. Neil laughed when I told him this but I think to put in a really intense effort so soon after won’t be good for my glass-like calves.

The sensible plan would probably be to miss it but I really want to experience the event once more when it feels like Norwich comes to a standstill to recognise this wonderful sport.

I’ve only got Run Norwich and the St Neots Half Marathon next month on the calendar as it stands and the priority has got to be to stay healthy and get strong to start for 2023.

I might even throw in a bit of cross country but will learn my lesson from last time I tried this and actually do some training off-road before putting myself in any kind of race. It obviously means I need to have another trip to Sportlink because you’ve got to have the right gear, haven’t you?

But before then, I just want to wish everyone who is running on Sunday, the very best of luck. It’s been a long time coming for one reason or another so let’s appreciate what is always a magnificent occasion.