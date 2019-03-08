Search

Sheringham clinch Anglian Combination Premier Division title after beating Blofield 4-0

PUBLISHED: 22:01 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 22:01 23 April 2019

Sheringham cruised past Blofield to seal the Anglian Combination Premier Division title Picture: Robert Walkley

Sheringham cruised past Blofield to seal the Anglian Combination Premier Division title Picture: Robert Walkley

Archant

Sheringham clinched the Anglian Combination Premier Division title after producing a superb first half performance to beat Blofield 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Needing just a point to effectively scupper the hopes of long-time rivals Caister the Shannocks ensured they would be taking all three by scoring four times before the break.

They never looked back after Jamie Nelson had set up Tim Cary for the opener, with Dale Wilton then converting from the spot following a handball to make it 2-0.

Wilton got his second after heading home Dan Crosby's cross and Cary quickly followed suit following a superb pass from Nelson.

To their credit Blofield knuckled down in the second half to prevent any more damage, but it was Sheringham's night as they secured the Sterry Cup 10 years after their previous triumph.

The win took them five points clear at the top with just one game to come, at Wymondham Town on Saturday.

Long Stratton beat Waveney 3-1 to make sure of third place behind Caister.

