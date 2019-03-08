Search

Advanced search

Going up - Get your promotion guide here

Ex-King's Lynn Stars rider Shane Parker recovering from heart attack in Australia

PUBLISHED: 11:42 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 25 June 2019

Shane Parker in action at King's Lynn Picture: Archant

Shane Parker in action at King's Lynn Picture: Archant

Former King's Lynn Stars rider Shane Parker is recovering after suffering a heart attack at his home in Australia.

The 49-year-old, who retired in 2014, rode for a number of British during his long career.

It is understood Parker is recovering in hospital after suffering the attack at his home last Thursday morning.

You may also want to watch:

Parker, a four-time Southern Australia champion, rode for the Stars in 1997, 1998, 2000 and 2003 and also represented Ipswich, Middlesbrough, Hull, Belle Vue, Peterborough, Glasgow and Somerset, before finishing his time in England at Sheffield in 2011.

Shane Parker Picture: ArchantShane Parker Picture: Archant

He also rode for several sides in Poland and Sweden before returning to Australia, where he finished his career at Gilman Speedway in Adelaide.

Fellow former Australian and another former Stars rider, Craig Boyce posted on facebook: "I spoke to my blood brother Shane Parker who had his life saved by his daughter doing mouth to mouth until he got to hospital, Legend job little lady, he is in good spirits and we had a good conversation, let me tell you now Fireparker will be back with a vengeance!"

A tweet by @SpeedwayGB read: "Get well soon. Shane Parker, a great servant to several British clubs throughout his career, has suffered a cardiac arrest back home in Australia. Everyone at the British Speedway Promoters' Association sends 'Parks' and his family our very best wishes for a swift recovery.

Most Read

Schoolgirl who was abducted while on holiday at Center Parcs was sexually assaulted by man, 25

Grant McShane who has been jailed for six years after abducting a schoolgirl at the gates of Center Parcs

New glamping site with moat and natural swimming pond opens

The outdoor natural swimming pool at the new Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Rail disruption after person hit by a train

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Number of empty homes in Norwich almost doubles in 18 months

Bury Street Golden Triangle, Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams

Starving two-month-old puppy rescued from rubbish dump

Peso the puppy. Photo: Chloe Henley

Most Read

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Car crashes into bungalow

Police were called to a crash in Pilgrims Way in Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary.

Popular Norfolk pub closes and could be turned into eight homes

Plans have been lodged for a change of use at the Cottage pub in Cromer, which has closed. Picture: David Bale

Norwich City sign Josip Drmic

Norwich City's new signing Josip Drmic Picture: Norwich City FC

Family which ran puppy farm set to be sentenced today

Zoe Rushmer at Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Top solicitor who took £2m was duped by lottery scammers

Hugh Lansdell has been struck off after admitting the allegations. Photo: Archant

‘We know we cannot stop it’ - Village faces up to 725-homes bid ahead of public meeting

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

New glamping site with moat and natural swimming pond opens

The outdoor natural swimming pool at the new Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Stylish café, bar and restaurant’ set for auction

The Ropeworks on Battery Green Road, Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography

Schoolgirl who was abducted while on holiday at Center Parcs was sexually assaulted by man, 25

Grant McShane who has been jailed for six years after abducting a schoolgirl at the gates of Center Parcs
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists