Ex-King's Lynn Stars rider Shane Parker recovering from heart attack in Australia

Shane Parker in action at King's Lynn Picture: Archant

Former King's Lynn Stars rider Shane Parker is recovering after suffering a heart attack at his home in Australia.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

GET WELL SOON |



Shane Parker, a great servant to several British clubs throughout his career, has suffered a cardiac arrest back home in Australia.



Everyone at the British Speedway Promoters' Association sends 'Parks' and his family our very best wishes for a swift recovery. pic.twitter.com/PrBSrKIbO2 — SpeedwayGB (@SpeedwayGB) June 24, 2019

The 49-year-old, who retired in 2014, rode for a number of British during his long career.

It is understood Parker is recovering in hospital after suffering the attack at his home last Thursday morning.

You may also want to watch:

Parker, a four-time Southern Australia champion, rode for the Stars in 1997, 1998, 2000 and 2003 and also represented Ipswich, Middlesbrough, Hull, Belle Vue, Peterborough, Glasgow and Somerset, before finishing his time in England at Sheffield in 2011.

Shane Parker Picture: Archant Shane Parker Picture: Archant

He also rode for several sides in Poland and Sweden before returning to Australia, where he finished his career at Gilman Speedway in Adelaide.

Fellow former Australian and another former Stars rider, Craig Boyce posted on facebook: "I spoke to my blood brother Shane Parker who had his life saved by his daughter doing mouth to mouth until he got to hospital, Legend job little lady, he is in good spirits and we had a good conversation, let me tell you now Fireparker will be back with a vengeance!"

A tweet by @SpeedwayGB read: "Get well soon. Shane Parker, a great servant to several British clubs throughout his career, has suffered a cardiac arrest back home in Australia. Everyone at the British Speedway Promoters' Association sends 'Parks' and his family our very best wishes for a swift recovery.