Experience wins the day as Herrod bides his time to take Haughley victory

PUBLISHED: 06:00 08 January 2020

Action from the start of the women's race at Haughley. Picture: Fergus Muir

Careful judgement of when to push on and when to stay sensible helped Seb Herrod come from behind to win the senior men's cyclo-cross at Haughley from Kieran Jarvis and Junior Charlie Johnson.

Lowestoft rider Seb Herrod leads junior winner Charlie Johnson at Haughley. Picture: Fergus MuirLowestoft rider Seb Herrod leads junior winner Charlie Johnson at Haughley. Picture: Fergus Muir

Not even in the top six at first, the Lowestoft fireman came through as one by one the young stars fell by the wayside.

Of the two early leaders James Madgwick broke a chain charging up the steepest climb while Joe Kiely lost a minute disentangling tapes from his gears.

Tough climbs were a feature of the course - on ground quarried during the construction of the A14 trunk road, but now returned to nature.

Several local seniors scored their best results of the season, notably Norwich riders Cam Hall (14th), Luke Hurst (27th) and Mel Basra (32nd).

Becky Robertson (Epic Orange, 10th) was top Norfolk finisher among the Women, where Imogen Castell won from first-year CX rider Lillie Swan.

Iceni Velo pair Joseph Smith and Callum Laborde vied for the lead among the 12-16 age group riders - over 50 of them. The decisive moment came when Laborde, on slightly less chunky tyres, lost traction on a climb and Smith was away.

These Youth riders were the first to race over the full course - and Vets 50-plus contender Jimmy Piper was soon checking with the Iceni lads on tyre choice for the conditions. Piper did indeed win his event, getting away from league leader Ian Newby in mid-race.

There was a record entry of nearly 50 for VC Baracchi's 50-mile reliability trial, with riders following a route from Oulton Broad to Halesworth and Homersfield, returning via Stockton and St Olaves. On Sunday, January 19, VCB up the distance to 100km (about 62 miles). For details see their Facebook page.

Bidding to fulfil the need for a Norwich-area season opening reliability trial, Wensum Valley Cycling are holding a 50 mile event this Sunday (12th).

Based at Great Witchingham Cricket Club NR9 5QP, non-members are welcome and the first groups, of slower riders, will leave from 9am.

For details see the Wensum Valley Cycling page on Facebook, or ring 07940 282610.

