CoNAC's Scott Greeves picks up bronze medal at Southern Outdoor Championships

PUBLISHED: 16:45 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 06 June 2019

Scott Greeves picked up a bronze medal in the 800m at the Southern Outdoor Championships in Bedford. Picture: Mark Hookway

Archant

City of Norwich AC athlete Scott Greeves picked up a bronze medal in the 800m at the Southern Outdoor Championships in Bedford last weekend.

Greeves won his heat in 1:55.68 and managed to pick up third place in the final in 1:54.44.

CoNAC team-mate Ben Spratling came sixth in the 5000m in 15:18 whilst James Senior continued his comeback from injury by finishing 13th in 15:55. Gary Crush, who won the first Wroxham 5K event last month was 17th in 16:03 with Sam Coyne 18th in 16:15.

Meanwhile, Great Yarmouth athlete Sophie McKinna continued her fine season with a throw of 17m 57m in the shot at the international throws meeting at Halle in Germany.

City of Norwich athlete Clavin Smith broke new ground at the East Anglian League meeting at Hemel Hemstead when he set a new Norfolk 300m record with a time of 37.4 seconds.

This Saturday the best of the county's young athletes will compete in the Norfolk Schools Championships at the UEA Sportspark in Norwich.

