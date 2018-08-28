Sailing round-up: Snowflake, Frostbites, Waveney & Oulton Broad and Rollesby

Action from Snowflake SC Picture: Ian Symonds

Contrary to forecasts the weather on Sunday was almost perfect for sailing at Snowflake Sailing Club – and more importantly for sailing on the river at Horning.

Tom Thwaites initially described the wind as ‘gusty’ so when it came to racing and the effect on boats then bow waves and frequent soakings became the order of the day.

A fantastic fleet of six Yeoman, five Toppers and seven Lasers blasted from the start line and fairly flew up the river.

On the return the sight of those bow waves and sailors having to risk a serious dunking to hold boats upright was a real spectator sport.

At the breaks the comments were all extremely positive about conditions, awesome speed and great racing.

Matthew Thwaites set the pace for the Lasers, but even his skills saw him making a 720-degree double turn at one marker.

Will Symonds faced a call-back at the second start after a gust shot him over the line far too early.

The six Yeoman crews raced only the two morning races.

Crystal, crewed by Marty Thompson and Ben Knight, won race one, followed by Kittiwake and Griffon. Cherokee, crewed by John Parker and Jane Pye, won race two, followed by Kittiwake and Crystal.

The Lasers and Toppers were in three all-comers races. After handicap, Flip Foulds in Topper Turquoise won the first race, second was Chris Haslam’s Laser Perdy and in third place was Matthew Thwaites’ Rio Laser. The second race, with slightly stronger wind, saw Thwaites hold on to first slot, with Foulds second and Haslam third.

Only three Lasers competed in the afternoon race as much for the exhilaration of racing as concern about the result.

Curtis Drew, Chris Haslam and Will Symonds really flew around three laps in sight of the clubhouse and they were never more than a couple of boat lengths apart.

In the final analysis Will Symonds in Laser 213791 won by a few seconds over Chris Haslam who himself was only a few seconds ahead of Curtis Drew.

FROSTBITES

The wind, a moderate north to north westerly, provided excellent conditions for spectators and the nine Norfolk Dinghies starting the first race at Frostbites.

A good hard beat from the start to the top mark sorted out the fleet with Sam Woodcock in B20 Kelpie, crewed by Sam Archer, pulling out a good lead and going on to win the three-lap race in 33 minutes. Woodcock was followed by David Mackley in B6 Lucifer beyond repair, crewed by Linda Allen, some seven minutes later.

Ray Johnson in B54 Coot and crewed by Alex Powell, in third as they tacked up to the top mark, was hit by an untimely gust and capsized, a rare event at Frostbites, and had to retire. Kevin Edwards in B19 Minnie, crewed by daughter Ellie ,came in third. On handicap Woodcock held his time and was first, Pat Woodcock in B61 Echo, crewed by Jan Hubbard, was second and Mackley third.

For the second race six boats went to the line and this time Mackley made no mistake and went off at the start to win. Edwards was second and third was Bernie Woodcock in B71 Wild Duc,” crewed by owner Geoff Coulthard. On handicap Mackley held his time to win, as did Edwards who was again second but third went to Mike Lees sailing B15 Wee Simby, crewed by Jill Fisher.

WAVENEY & OULTON BROAD

Only seven Squibs and seven Fast Handicap dinghies raced in the gusty NW wind at Waveney & Oulton Broad Yacht Club – but racing was tight and enjoyable.

Bryan and Jenny Riley are the in-form team in the Squibs, sailing Brimstone to victory in both races, but they had to work hard in race two to get past Kerr and Denise Sinclair in Slinky, who led for two of the three laps. Jim Tubby and Richard Parker in Silver Fox took a second and a third.

In the dinghies, Richard Fryer’s RS400 and Ben Falat’s Phantom power ahead but the handicaps seem to favour the slower boats and the competition among the Lasers, Solos and Streakers is very good this season. Veronica Falat’s Streaker won the first race on corrected time, with the Lasers of Jonathan Jones and Simon Beckett, both using radial rigs, second and third. In race two, Jones capsized twice but had a good fight with Beckett and Alan Cone (Solo), taking the win on handicap.

ROLLESBY

Twenty boats went to the starting line on a bright day at Rollesby.

The fresh breeze coming over the trees along the Broad meant some difficult course setting and blustery conditions, giving plenty of thrills and spills.

The single sail fleet had 16 boats turn out, the nine solos being the majority class. In the first, Mike MacNamara in his harrier crossed the finish line in front, neck and neck with Roger Wilson in his solo. The solo won on handicap with Ian Ayre’s solo second and Dan Bull third in his laser radial. In the second, MacNamara had a better lead but could not make the podium on handicap with Roger Wilson again taking first, followed by Phill Highfield in a streaker and Matt Boreham in his solo. The small multi-sail fleet consisted of three Wayfarers and a D1. A sudden drop in the wind made a tricky start in race one, but Dave Houghton and John Simmons got away in their Wayfarer and stayed well in front. In the second race John Saddington and Dennis Manning stayed on Houghton’s tail for three of the four laps but did not get past.