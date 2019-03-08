Round-up: Squib regatta attracts a field from far and wide to Oulton Broad

A record entry of 24 boats from as far afield as Weymouth and Abersoch arrived at Oulton Broad for the Broadland Squib Regatta.

The fleet was divided into flights on Saturday, each sailing against each other during the course of three races.

The first race started in a force 2 westerly breeze only for a gentle south-easterly sea breeze to arrive on the first beat. Race officer Owen Delany wisely abandoned to allow the sea breeze to settle and this then held out for the rest of the day.

First day leaders were Jono Brown and Chris Dunn in Squiggle, followed closely by Dave Best and Steve Allso in Crossfire and Micky Wright and Alex Porteous in Spoof. he winners for the previous three years, Nigel and Jack Grogan, were lying in an uncharacteristic ninth.

On Sunday the fleet was divided into Gold and Silver Fleets, each sailing a further two races which would be combined with their overall position from the first day to decide the overall points.

There was now a force 4-5 gusty north-easterly breeze. In the first Gold Fleet race, there was a dramatic collision between Squiggle and Crossfire, the two leading boats in the series, which left Crossfire dismasted and both retired from the series. Robert Coyle and Mark Rawlinsky in Humphrey won the race from the Grogans and locals Richard Smith and Andrea Prime in Flame. The final Gold Fleet race was won convincingly by Malcolm Hutchings and Roly Wilson sailing Lady Penelope, but Coyle and Rawinsky finished second to win the Regatta. Wright and Porteous finished second overall and the Grogans, having recovered well from their first day, were third.

The Silver Fleet was won convincingly by Simon Marfleet and Stef Oosthuysen in Firebird, followed by Iain Jones and Celia Rushton in Aldebaran and Jason Phelps and Nick Peel in Magic Roundabout.

Of the 10 local boats, five made it into the Gold Fleet and Flame (Richard Smith and Andrea Prime) just beat Brimstone (Bryan and Jenny Riley) to fourth overall.

It was a dull, damp start for Horning Sailing Club’s third week of the season, which saw racing take place on the River Bure outside the clubhouse.

Turnouts were affected by the conditions. One Reedling, three Yeomans, two Rebels, a YBOD and two dinghies battled it out during the course of the day. Line honours in the Yeomans were split between Andrew Gallant (three wins) and Toby Fields (one), and between Kevin Edwards and Kim West in the Rebels with two wins each. Edward Wildman and Ellie Edwards won a race each in the dinghies sailing their Laser and Splash respectively. For the final race, many of the helms and crew swapped positions, enjoying some of the finest sailing of the day.

Rollesby Broad Sailing Club held their Spring Regatta with 11 single-handers turning out. As the rain stopped a fresh breeze developed from the north blowing down the Broad and the fleet was treated to some good sailing conditions.

In race one, John Saddington in a Solo and Matt Boreham in his Laser got clear of the rest. Boreham crossed the line first but Saddington took the win on handicap with Steve Whitby in his mini sail second. In race two, Boreham gained a substantial lead on the first lap and was not to be caught. The Solo of Ian Hanson made second with the mini sail third.

With mixed results and a discard available the regatta win was up for grabs in the third race. With an increasing wind the Lasers led the way with a win by Boreham, the mini sail second and Keith Sykes in a Laser third. The results reconciled gave Boreham the trophy with the mini sail second and Ian Hanson in the Solo third.

The normal start time at Norwich Frostbites was postponed 30 minutes due to torrential rain and no wind, but eight Norfolk Dinghies eventually started, and in the clearer wind past the boatyards Sam Woodcock in B20 Kelpie and crewed by Sam Archer broke free and finished in an overall time of 36 minutes, followed by Geoff Evans in B71 Wild Duck crewed by Geoff Coulthard and David Mackley sailing B6 Lucifer beyond repair, crewed by Linda Allen. On the return to the club, winner was Kelpie, helmed by Sam Archer with Sam Woodcock as crew.