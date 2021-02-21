News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norwich boxer closer loses out to 'Albanian King'

Mark Armstrong

Published: 2:38 PM February 21, 2021   
HANDOUT PICTURE COMPLIMENTS OF MATCHROOM BOXING Florian Marku vs Rylan Charlton, Welterweight Contes

Rylan Charlton was stopped in the eighth round against Florian Marku at the SSE Arena, Wembley, on Saturday night. - Credit: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Norwich boxer Rylan Charlton came close to pulling off an upset against the ‘Albanian King’ Florian Marku at the SSE Arena, Wembley. 

The unbeaten Marku was knocked to the canvas in the sixth round by Charlton, also previously unbeaten, with an excellent left hook but his opponent rallied to take victory in the eighth round. 

Charlton, 28, certainly caused Marku problems and set out his intention in the opening round with a thumping right hand. However, Marku responded with a string of stiff jabs and appeared to be goading Charlton throughout. 

Charlton looked in trouble in the fourth round when he took a big right hand and Marku looked in control in the fifth. However, Charlton showed his character in the following round, knocking Marku to the floor and continuing the assault in the seventh. 

But Marku rallied and Charlton’s courageous effort was ended in the eighth round when he took a crushing right hand and on weary legs his corner threw in the towel. 

Marku celebrated and in the aftermath called out welterweight rival Connor Benn, who he hopes to challenge in the near future. 

