Walsh shows his class to earn place in Golden Contract final

PUBLISHED: 02:17 22 February 2020 | UPDATED: 02:17 22 February 2020

Ryan Walsh after his victory at York Hall Picture: Chris Lakey

Ryan Walsh after his victory at York Hall Picture: Chris Lakey

Archant

Ryan Walsh showed his class to secure a place in the final of the Golden Contract featherweight tournament.

Walsh scored a unanimous points win over Tyrone McCullagh at York Hall on Friday night and will now face Jazza Dickens, who beat Leigh Wood, in the final.

The Cromer man, backed by the vocal Farmy Army on the balcony at the iconic London venue, had picked a difficult opponent: the southpaw McCullagh was happy to use his superior reach to hit and run, ensuring the semi-final clash was not particularly pleasing on the eye in the opening few rounds.

But Walsh began to get the measure of his man in the fifth and began to turn on the after-burners. He put the previously unbeaten McCullagh on the canvas in the sixth and ninth rounds and turned the fight on its head. McCullagh was no match for the man from Cromer, who fell just agonisingly short of finishing the contest early.

"He didn't want me to have the stoppage bonus, wow," said Walsh afterwards. "I thought he was awkward and he was but I tip my hat to him because when I hit him, his survival instincts kicked in."

The judges scored it 96-92, 97-91, 97-91.

