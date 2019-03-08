Video

Watch tempers fray during Ryan Walsh weigh-in for Golden Contract fight

Ryan Walsh and his opponent, Hairon Socarras, at an eventful weigh-in Picture: MTK Golbal Archant

Ryan Walsh's weigh-in for Friday night's Golden Contract featherweight tournament threatened to boil over before a punch had been thrown in anger.

Behind the scenes at the weigh-in as both camps exchange words Picture: MTK Global Behind the scenes at the weigh-in as both camps exchange words Picture: MTK Global

The Cromer man weighed in bang on the nine-stone limit, but opponent, Hairon Socarras' connections appeared to be unhappy at the set-up on the stage, with both camps exchanging words.

The fight night - at the iconic York Hall venue - sees eight of the best featherweight stars go head to head: as well as Walsh's fight against Socarras, the bill features three other quarter-finals, with Leigh Wood taking on David Oliver Joyce, Jazza Dickens facing Carlos Ramos and Tyrone McCullagh up against Razaq Najib, after original opponent Carlos Araujo withdrew. Wood looked in good shape as he tipped the scales at 8st 13lbs 8oz, with opponent Joyce slightly lighter at 8st 13lbs 6oz. Dickens weighed in at 8st 13lbs 6oz while Ramos was 8st 13lbs 1oz. McCullagh was 8st 13lbs 8oz and Najib 8st 13lbs 6oz.