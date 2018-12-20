Search

Advanced search

First things first says Ryan Walsh amid talk of clash with Commonwealth champion Jordan Gill

20 December, 2018 - 11:09
Ryan Walsh and trainer Graham Everett during a public workout in Canary Wharf, ahead of his title fight against Reece Bellotti Picture: PA

Ryan Walsh and trainer Graham Everett during a public workout in Canary Wharf, ahead of his title fight against Reece Bellotti Picture: PA

PA Wire

Ryan Walsh is reluctant to look beyond his weekend clash with Reece Bellotti – but admits a cross-border battle against Jordan Gill is a ‘no-brainer’ if he retains his British featherweight title.

Walsh’s featherweight strap is on the line at the 02, with Chatteris boxer Gill – holder of the Commonwealth title – waiting in the wings.

It’s first things first for Cromer’s Walsh, but he admits talk of a shot at the Commonwealth title is unavoidable.

“I understand it and as long as there is progression that’s fine,” he said.

“I never look past anyone and I am not looking past Bellotti but we are dealing with ifs, so if I do what I should do and what I am preparing to do on Saturday, then that is such a no-brainer.”

Walsh has been beaten twice in 26 outings – once by Lee Selby, when the Welshman was one of the sport’s hottest properties, and once, controversially, to Dennis Ceylan, in Denmark two years ago. Walsh is philosophical about the Selby defeat, not so the loss to Ceylan, a fight he lost on a split decision against a home fighter who, a year later, tested positive for use of cocaine.

“To me personally I stand here as the uncrowned European champion and that is something I really want,” said Walsh. “I have not been lucky with the Commonwealth – I fought Lee Selby for the Commonwealth five years ago and they haven’t even looked at me since. I haven’t changed a weight division, I haven’t stopped fighting decent fighters.

“But it is a possibility – one that is all down to them. A lot of people have said they will fight me but when it comes to signing and getting into the ring it doesn’t happen. Two world champions – a former one (Carl Frampton) and a current one (Josh Warrington) thought I was too risky, so we will see. I will believe it when I am stood in the ring with him.

“On my behalf I think the Commonwealth title is a little bit of a backward step. A belt is a minimum – ideally I would like it to be the European and if it is that I am double excited.”

What Walsh wants is simple: to dictate his own destiny, fairly.

“Everything is written – it’s nice sometimes if you get to hold the pen,” he said.

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Most Read

Police appeal after gift set theft in Great Yarmouth

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two men admit supplying drugs involved in the death of 21-year-old dancer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dad of missing Sophie Smith plans heartbreaking seaside tribute almost a year after she disappeared

#includeImage($article, 225)

Sex offender found with more than 3000 indecent images of children warned custody is on the cards

#includeImage($article, 225)

Drone used to hunt ‘dangerous’ dog during police chase in town centre

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

‘I’m sorry’ - ex-rough sleeper apologises to neighbours after police raid flat for third time

James Meaney and his partner Wendy Leggett outside their flat. Photo: Archant

Running column: It’s unrealistic to think you’re going to enjoy every run, says Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong running in somewhat sunnier conditions earlier this year. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Police investigation launched after body found in river

Police have been called to an incident at the river in Brandon. Picture: Nick Butcher

We’re on track for Christmas when the Queen gets the train to Norfolk

The Queen arrives at King's Lynn railway station and is escorted by Graham Pratt, station manager. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists