Search

Advanced search

Ryan Walsh puts his British featherweight title on the line against Reece Bellotti

19 December, 2018 - 14:30
Ryan Walsh has made defending his British featherweight title an art form - Reece Bellotti presents his latest challenge on Saturday Picture: Philip Sharkey/TGS Photo

Ryan Walsh has made defending his British featherweight title an art form - Reece Bellotti presents his latest challenge on Saturday Picture: Philip Sharkey/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ryan Walsh is a boxing ‘thinker’ – and his thoughts on his next opponent couldn’t be more different from what he thinks about his last one.

The Cromer fighter puts his British featherweight title on the line at the 02 on Saturday against Watford’s Reece Bellotti, an “honest fighter”, says Walsh.

Turn the clock back to his drawn February fight against Isaac Lowe and the assessment is different: Walsh didn’t like the result, and the fact Lowe pulled out of scheduled rematch to follow Tyson Fury on his recent American adventure, does little to change his mood. The Lowe fight was notable for a social media spat between the two and Walsh believes he learned a lesson.

“I made it personal and it is a very good life lesson,” he said. “They say never argue with idiots because they will take you down to their level – good lesson, I will never do that again. I was taken down to a stupid level and then when the fight came, after all his brave words, the actions were totally different, they were cowardly in some cases I think.

“You only have to review what was said and review the video of what was done and you will see there was only one man trying to back up his actions and another man trying to steal and thieve.”

Bellotti, he believes, is a different kettle of fish. The 28-year-old has 13 wins – 11 by knockout – and a defeat on his record. The loss to Ryan Doyle in the summer cost Bellotti his Commonwealth crown so he will be keen to punch his way back into the domestic mix.

“You look at somebody and judge the sort of things you can get information on, so I can look at this guy and know straight away there is an honesty about him,” he said. “In any sport, in anything in life, you need to be honest with yourself, which I think this kid is going to be.

“So I expect a really tough hard night, but stylistically I am excited because if you go on his fights and my fights we should come together really well.

“To be honest I want to be in good fights, I want to fight good fighters and I know he is a good fighter, which should give me a good fight.”

The respect is refreshingly mutual. “Ryan is a great champion, I’m expecting the toughest fight of my career. I just knew it wasn’t me against Doyle so I wanted to prove to everyone that I’m better than what I was that night,” Bellotti said.

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Most Read

Redbridge Police issue warning after uniform stolen: ‘Keep your door securely shut and if in doubt call 999’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cancer conwoman: Wife tricked Ilford relatives out for £250,000 with Google image of terminal brain cancer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police investigating after gun fired during Newbury Park break-in

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jailed: Thugs who poured corrosive ammonia down man’s throat during ‘brutal’ attack in Ilford

#includeImage($article, 225)

Seven Kings shop fire: Woman and child treated for smoke inhalation and man hospitalised

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Morons’ cause £1,500 damage to father’s Audi in overnight attack

Vandals have caused £1,500 worth of damage to an Audi RS4 in Pakefield, near Lowestoft. Photo: Wayne Moyse

‘Christmas is about giving’ - Single mother organises free Christmas meal for homeless

Chloe Brooker has organised The Free Festive Feast in Lowestoft. Photo: Chloe Brooker.

Power cut affects dozens of homes in Norwich

Unexpected power cut affects 69 homes in Norwich. Picture: UK Power Network

Four taken to hospital after ‘carbon monoxide’ leak at restaurant in Brundall

Police at an incident at Masala Cottage, formerly the Lavender House, at Brundall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Plank ‘snapped under’ jogger whose foot went through Cromer pier

The injuries sustained by Karen Kitchener who was jogging on Cromer Pier when her foot went through a rotten piece of wood. Photo: Jamie Honeywood/Karen Kitchener
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists