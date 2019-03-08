Search

Ryan Walsh defends British title for the sixth time with split decision win

PUBLISHED: 10:11 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:19 29 June 2019

Victory for Ryan Walsh over Lewis Paulin at York Hall Picture: Mark Hewlett Photography

Victory for Ryan Walsh over Lewis Paulin at York Hall Picture: Mark Hewlett Photography

Ryan Walsh retained his iron-like grip on his British featherweight title.

Ryan Walsh in action at York Hall against challenger Lewis Paulin Picture: Mark Hewlett PhotographyRyan Walsh in action at York Hall against challenger Lewis Paulin Picture: Mark Hewlett Photography

The 33-year-old from Cromer scored a split decision victory over Scottish challenger Lewis Paulin at a noisy York Hall on Friday night.

Two judges scored it 117-111 and 115-114 in favour of Walsh with a third giving it to Paulin, 115-113.

Walsh rocked the challenger in the third and later in the fight produced some quality upper-cuts as he produced the more accurate, damaging work.

Paulin had it all too do in the latter rounds, but it wasn't enough to deny Walsh, who made it six defences of the crown he refuses to give up.

