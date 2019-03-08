Ryan Walsh defends British title for the sixth time with split decision win

Victory for Ryan Walsh over Lewis Paulin at York Hall Picture: Mark Hewlett Photography Archant

Ryan Walsh retained his iron-like grip on his British featherweight title.

Ryan Walsh in action at York Hall against challenger Lewis Paulin Picture: Mark Hewlett Photography Ryan Walsh in action at York Hall against challenger Lewis Paulin Picture: Mark Hewlett Photography

The 33-year-old from Cromer scored a split decision victory over Scottish challenger Lewis Paulin at a noisy York Hall on Friday night.

Two judges scored it 117-111 and 115-114 in favour of Walsh with a third giving it to Paulin, 115-113.

Walsh rocked the challenger in the third and later in the fight produced some quality upper-cuts as he produced the more accurate, damaging work.

We have a fight ... pic.twitter.com/he9tEPpXc0 — Chris Lakey (@EDPchrislakey) June 28, 2019

Paulin had it all too do in the latter rounds, but it wasn't enough to deny Walsh, who made it six defences of the crown he refuses to give up.