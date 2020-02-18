Search

Advanced search

Walsh strikes gold and will face McCullagh in MTK Global semi-final

PUBLISHED: 16:45 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:45 18 February 2020

Ryan Walsh will face Tyrone McCullagh in the MTK Global Golden Contract semi-finals. Picture: Archant

Ryan Walsh will face Tyrone McCullagh in the MTK Global Golden Contract semi-finals. Picture: Archant

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Ryan Walsh will take on Tyrone McCullagh in the MTK Global Golden Contract semi-final at York Hall on Friday night.

The draw took place on Tuesday when a 'golden ball' was added into the pot with the fighter selecting it able to choose their opponent from the three remaining fighters that selected the red balls.

Walsh, who beat tricky Cuban Hairon Socarras in the quarter-finals at York Hall in October, pulled out the golden ball and plumped for McCullagh although the Cromer featherweight admitted he would rather not have had the privilege of choosing his opponent.

Walsh said: "I had a few different things to think about. I didn't think I'd get the Golden Ball, I'd have preferred the Red Ball. Stylistically we've worked more for this style, so we'll see how it plays out."

You may also want to watch:

McCullagh added: "I'm confident in my own ability. I'm glad I got picked as I didn't want the Golden Ball. Ryan Walsh is a great fighter and has lots of my respect, so this is going to be a great fight."

MTK Global Professional Development coordinator Jamie Conlan believes Walsh has got a tough test ahead of him on Friday evening.

"Walsh and Wood had the pressure on their shoulders from the start," he said. "Tyrone McCullagh is an enigma. People may think they know what he's going to do, but I don't even think he knows what he's going to do! He's with Pete Taylor now and is more seasoned and honed in, so I think it's a tough pick from Ryan Walsh.

"The knockout bonuses continue and with Ohara, Mimoune, Wood and Walsh getting knockouts in the last round, it rolls over and is now a £7,500 bonus for them, so that's a big added incentive on their behalf. The other fighters can still get the original knockout bonus of £5,000 too."

In the other semi-final Leigh Wood takes on Jazza Dickens.

Most Read

Police called and meeting evacuated in night of chaos at town council

Police at an Attleborough Town Council meeting. Photo: Bethany Wales

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Independent tapas restaurant to close after 21 years

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Man armed with knives assaulted railway workers at Norwich Station

Treaye Raymond was sentenced for 14 months. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘I thought a huge comet was going to hit the earth’ - Fireball spotted over Norfolk

A previous meteor spotted in the skies over the lighthouse at Happisburgh. Picture: Alex Lyons.

Most Read

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Police called and meeting evacuated in night of chaos at town council

Police at an Attleborough Town Council meeting. Photo: Bethany Wales

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at her book signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Independent tapas restaurant to close after 21 years

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘I thought a huge comet was going to hit the earth’ - Fireball spotted over Norfolk

A previous meteor spotted in the skies over the lighthouse at Happisburgh. Picture: Alex Lyons.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Our town is a laughing stock’ - Town hits out at council following ‘shambles’ of a meeting

Members of the public descended on an Attleborough Town Council meeting, which had barred the public and press. Photo: Bethany Wales

Shop held up by man who ‘appeared to have handgun’

Police are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery in Thetford. Picture: James Bass

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Man armed with knives assaulted railway workers at Norwich Station

Treaye Raymond was sentenced for 14 months. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘You’re not having anything’ - ‘Brave’ shop worker confronts armed robber

Gregory Loynes was on shift at the Londis in Canon Walk when he was threatened at gun point and hit on the head with the weapon. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24