World title shot for Norfolk boxer Ryan Walsh

Norfolk boxer Ryan Walsh will fight for a world title in spring.

The 35-year-old, from Cromer, will challenge Maxi Hughes for his IBO world lightweight crown in Leeds on March 26.

The fight was announced on Friday afternoon and comes just weeks after Walsh’s next career move was in the balance.

The former British featherweight champion returned to the rankings in December after a victory in Norwich over Ronnie Clark – a late replacement after his original opponent pulled out. Had that fight not taken place, then it is unlikely Walsh would have got this world title shot.

“It doesn’t bear thinking about where Ryan would have been if we hadn’t plucked Ronnie Clark to fight,” said trainer Graham Everett.

"On the week of that fight we didn’t have an opponent and Ryan could easily have been off that bill.

“But we got him back, got him active, he won and was then made mandatory for the British title, which he is now, which will also be for the Commonwealth title.

“In the meantime, Team MTK and Matchroom put together the opportunity for Ryan to fight Maxi for the IBO title – and you have gone from nothing to a life changing fight.

“It is so good – and he deserves it. All that time when we were going through that period of frustration he kept in the gym, we kept working together, the opportunity came, the win came and look where we are now.

“But he is a championship fighter and when you are a Championship fighter those opportunities come.”