Search

Advanced search

Going up - Get your promotion guide here

Walsh sets sights high as he bids to make it six of the best in British ranks

PUBLISHED: 10:01 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:02 27 June 2019

Ryan Walsh, right, defends his British featherweight title against Lewis Paulin Picture: Philip Sharkey/TGS Photo

Ryan Walsh, right, defends his British featherweight title against Lewis Paulin Picture: Philip Sharkey/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ryan Walsh steps back in the ring to defend his British featherweight crown for the sixth time on Friday night - and with his eyes on a double target.

First and foremost is disposing of the unbeaten Scottish challenger, Lewis Paulin, at York Hall. Then it's a step up to European and world title shots.

Paulin - winner of all 12 of his fights - won't be under-estimated, but thoughts of the European crown mean unfinished business for the Cromer man. Walsh was denied what he insists is rightfully his when beaten by Dennis Ceylan in Denmark in October, 2016. It rankles - a 'home decision' awarded to a man who six months later was banned for use of cocaine.

Walsh is a proud holder of the British belt and insists he will never give it up - but knows there are other, bigger fish to fry.

"I'm one of the longest reigning British champions and I don't think this will be done again in my lifetime," said Walsh, 33.

You may also want to watch:

"It's a unique position and I'm proud to have this title. I will never vacate it, and I'd have to be beaten for me to ever lose it.

"This will be my sixth time defending my title, and hopefully a win here pushes me in the right direction towards a bigger fight. I'd love the European title as I feel it's a shot I rightfully deserve, or it could even be a final eliminator for a world title or a world title itself next.

"I'm willing to fight anyone at a drop of a hat. I've got Lewis Paulin in front of me and my eyes are firmly on him, but who knows what a victory can lead to. There are three featherweight world champions based in America, so it's great my fight is broadcast over there.

"It means I can sell myself to the American audience so it's a great incentive. Job one is defeat Lewis Paulin, and job two is show the American fans that there is a willing fighter who wants to challenge their champions."

"I've proven in my career that I'm at my best when I'm active, and I'm more than confident that with MTK Global I can stay active and fight at my peak, which I think I'm coming up to in the next few years. The last time I boxed at York Hall was also on a Friday night against a Scottish fighter, so the stars are aligning and I like good omens. I've become very attached to this British title and I don't intend on going it up."

Most Read

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Revealed: The most and least expensive neighbourhoods in Norfolk

House prices have increased across most of Norwich. Photo: Chris Ison/PA Wire

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

‘We don’t treat criminals like this’ - Schoolboy goes hungry after being put in isolation due to haircut

Deniz Poyraz, 15, was put into isolation at school when he had his hair cut short. Photo: Henry Poyraz

Road closed after crash between motorcycle and van

Emergency services were called to a crash at Felthorpe, at the Reepham Road/Fir Covert Road junction. Pic: Google Street View.

Most Read

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: The most and least expensive neighbourhoods in Norfolk

House prices have increased across most of Norwich. Photo: Chris Ison/PA Wire

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

‘Dangerous’ roundabout will be subject to new temporary speed limit

The new roundabout outside his home in Horsford has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa

‘My son is too scared to go to school’- aftermath and reaction to Great Yarmouth street stabbing

A police tent was placed at the scene of the incident near King Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates

Norwich scientists seek volunteers to slurp broccoli soup to test if it can combat arthritis

University of East Anglia researchers are looking at whether broccoli could play a role in helping people with osteoarthritis. Photo: Bill Smith
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists