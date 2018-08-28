Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Ryan Walsh sorts Christmas with British title defence

PUBLISHED: 14:47 23 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:47 23 December 2018

Ryan Walsh celebrates after retaining his British featherweight title at the 02 Picture: PA

Ryan Walsh celebrates after retaining his British featherweight title at the 02 Picture: PA

PA Wire

Ryan Walsh may have played Father Christmas to the Norfolk boxing brothers’ 15 children, but he has some wishes of his own after defending his British featherweight title for the fifth time.

Ryan Walsh celebrates after retaining his British featherweight title at the 02 Picture: PARyan Walsh celebrates after retaining his British featherweight title at the 02 Picture: PA

The 32-year-old had brothers Michael and twin Liam in his corner at the 02 Arena as he ended the dream of one of promoter Eddie Hearn’s rising stars, Reece Bellotti with a spilt decision at the 02 Arena.

While Michael’s boxing days are over after an unbeaten career, Liam’s is far from it, despite having not stepped into the ring since his world title challenge against Gervonta Davis ended in defeat more than a year and a half ago.

It is a case of have gloves, will travel for the brothers – who made history when they became the first twins to hold British titles at the same time.

The dream for Ryan is to see his and Liam’s names on a bill.

Ryan Walsh and Reece Bellotti after their British featherweight title fight Picture: PARyan Walsh and Reece Bellotti after their British featherweight title fight Picture: PA

“It pains me every time I think about it,” said Walsh. “He is one of the best fighters not fighting, and he should be.

“Eddie could make that possible – me and Liam fighting for titles again.

“So long as he is fighting I would be happy – he is nowhere near finished, he hasn’t even get started - we hold no grudges but Liam didn’t get started. I know my boxing and he is the first person who has fought for a world title. He is ready willing and able and nobody has come back to him. You’d have thought he would get a European shot at worst,”

Ryan himself was stepping into the ring for the first time since February, having seen a rematch against the man he drew with that night in Manchester, Isaac Lowe, cancelled. The pundits gave Bellotti more than a fighting chance to finally wrest the belt from Walsh’s grip, But the plan began to go awry from the start: Walsh got off to a good start and my midway had won every round. Bellotti knew he had to do something, and quickly, and found a response, although it was the Cromer man who produced a superb ninth round to reassert his authority. Bellotti proved stubborn and Walsh couldn’t quite bring it to a premature end, and the man from Watford battled hard for the remaining rounds without ever taking full control.

Ryan Walsh enjoys the sweet taste of success Picture: PARyan Walsh enjoys the sweet taste of success Picture: PA

“I’m happy with the performance,” said Walsh. “It was vital when you and your brothers have 15 children between you to make sure it is a Merry Christmas. Reece Bellotti can hold his head up high; I tried my hardest to knock him out but he was a tough man and has done nothing to hinder his own career. He will be a better man for this – he has just done 12 rounds with ne of the better featherweights in the country for the last few years.”

The only dispute after 12 rounds was the split decision: two judges scored it 116-112 to Walsh, while Ian John Lewis somehow viewed it 116-113 to Bellotti.

Ryan Walsh and Reece Bellotti in action during their British featherweight title fight at the 02 Picture: PARyan Walsh and Reece Bellotti in action during their British featherweight title fight at the 02 Picture: PA

Ryan Walsh and Reece Bellotti in action during their British featherweight title fight at the 02 Picture: PARyan Walsh and Reece Bellotti in action during their British featherweight title fight at the 02 Picture: PA

Ryan Walsh and Reece Bellotti in action during their British featherweight title fight at the 02 Picture: PARyan Walsh and Reece Bellotti in action during their British featherweight title fight at the 02 Picture: PA

Ryan Walsh and Reece Bellotti in action during their British featherweight title fight at the 02 Picture: PARyan Walsh and Reece Bellotti in action during their British featherweight title fight at the 02 Picture: PA

Ryan Walsh and Reece Bellotti in action during their British featherweight title fight at the 02 Picture: PARyan Walsh and Reece Bellotti in action during their British featherweight title fight at the 02 Picture: PA

Ryan Walsh and Reece Bellotti in action during their British featherweight title fight at the 02 Picture: PARyan Walsh and Reece Bellotti in action during their British featherweight title fight at the 02 Picture: PA

Ryan Walsh and Reece Bellotti in action during their British featherweight title fight at the 02 Picture: PARyan Walsh and Reece Bellotti in action during their British featherweight title fight at the 02 Picture: PA

Ryan Walsh and Reece Bellotti in action during their British featherweight title fight at the 02 Picture: PARyan Walsh and Reece Bellotti in action during their British featherweight title fight at the 02 Picture: PA

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

The B1077 at Northacre between Watton and Attleborough has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Sophie Smith

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Most Read

Woman dies at scene of serious crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

One of Suffolk’s biggest companies collapses with debts of around £10m

#includeImage($article, 225)

Forty people find out they’ve lost their jobs just before Christmas, as firm goes into administration

#includeImage($article, 225)

REVEALED – The best and worst performing primary schools in Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘This is an unimaginable situation’ - family’s sadness at death of ‘wonderful’ mum-of-three

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family to be reunited with missing man Josh Barnes

Josh Barnes, who had been missing since the early hours of Saturday, December 22 is to be reunited with his family after being found. Picture: The Barnes family

Man dies in Eriswell Crash

A fatal road traffic collission occurred on the B112 between Mildenhall and Lakenheath on Sunday December 23rd. The road is now open Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ryan Walsh sorts Christmas with British title defence

Ryan Walsh celebrates after retaining his British featherweight title at the 02 Picture: PA

WATCH: Seven arrests and lifts home - how police handled Black Friday in Norwich

Inside Norfolk Police patrol car as it tours the night life hot spots in the city

Police ‘inquiries progressing’ in search to trace missing 13-year-old Beatrice Sandhu

Suffolk Police are looking for Beatrice Sandhu, 13, from Lowestoft.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists