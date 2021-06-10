Ex-Linnet Jarvis finds a new club

Published: 9:55 PM June 10, 2021

Former Norwich City and King's Lynn Town star Ryan Jarvis has a new club.

Jarvis, football development officer with the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation, left the Linnets at the end of last season, unable to commit himself to full-time football.

Now the 34-year-old midfielder, who came through the ranks at Carrow Road, has returned to Lowestoft Town, the club he left to move to King's Lynn in 2017.

"I am delighted to get the paperwork done and finally being able to announce this one," said Lowestoft boss Jamie Godbold, who lost Jarvis's brother Rossi at the end of the season.

"When I heard that Jarv was available I was straight on the phone and if there was someone who'd been in touch with him before me then they must have been with him at that moment!

You may also want to watch:

"We have got ourselves another Jarvis who oozes quality on the pitch and will be a great influence off it, I look forward to working with him.

"It's been a busier period than planned this summer and we will always be a club that ensures the ink is dry before sharing news. Often that means the players going come before the ones coming in. We are still having conversations and trying to ensure the people who come in can help move the club forward, we aren't finished adding just yet."