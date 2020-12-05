Lowestoft Town new boy is fit and raring to go after Linnets move

Published: 6:00 AM December 5, 2020

New Lowestoft Town signing Ryan Hawkins is fit and raring to go at Lowestoft Town- when the Southern League Premier Central returns to action.

Hawkins joined the Trawlerboys a few days prior to another lockdown being announced and hasn’t had the chance to make his debut for Jamie Godbold’s men.

However, he has been keeping himself fit over the last month in preparation for football’s resumption - which for the Blues won't be until at least December 16 - and can’t wait to start a new chapter in his career at Crown Meadow after being released by King’s Lynn Town.

Kings Lynn Town's Ryan Hawkins could make his 100th appearance against Leiston Picture: Matthew Usher.

“I have kept myself fit during this second lockdown as have the rest of the squad,” said Hawkins. “But I know I haven’t played a full 90 minutes since pre-season with Kings Lynn so I appreciate it might be about getting minutes into me to start with but if selected I will be ready.”

Hawkins hasn’t been able to train much with his new team-mates so far due to the government restrictions but doesn’t anticipate any problems settling into his new surroundings.

“To be fair I haven’t really had much time with the team, I joined on the Saturday, we had a game cancelled on the Tuesday with Biggleswade due to Covid-19 and then we went into lockdown 2 the same week. So as far as actual interaction with the team on the training field it’s been limited to one session.

“But I’ve played with or against most of my team mates over the years so it’s not like I’m coming into a team where I don’t know anyone so I have that on my side.”

Jamal Fyfield (r) of Gateshead FC and Ryan Hawkins (l) of King's Lynn Town FC during the first round FA Trophy match at Gateshead International Stadium, GatesheadPicture by Simon Moore/Focus Images Ltd 07807 67178210/12/2016 - Credit: Simon Moore/Focus Images Limited

Hawkins revealed he had several offers to join teams higher up the football pyramid, but once the Blues’ hierarchy made it clear how much they wanted him, it was an easy decision.

“I had a couple of offers from teams in the National League North and a couple from Southern League but after speaking with the Gaffer and the Chairman it was clear how much they wanted me at the club and it was as simple as that,” he said. “I love playing football, it’s everything to me and nothing beats it. Speaking with them both it’s clear this club has the potential to go further and I want to be a part of that.”

Lowestoft went down to a 3-2 defeat in their last league game against Stratford and sit in 14th place in the table. However, Godbold’s side have shown signs this season that they are capable of mixing it at the top end of the division and Hawkins believes things are falling into place for the Trawlerboys to once again advance up the pyramid.

“Look what Kings Lynn have done,” he added. “It won’t be easy and you need a lot of things to go your way at the right time throughout the season but with hard work and bit of luck I don’t see any reason why we can’t move through the leagues.”

Hawkins scored 25 goals in 137 games for King’s Lynn but with the Linnets advancing into the National League Premier it was clear his game time would be restricted.

At 26, Hawkins wants to be playing as much as possible.

“After pre-season I discussed my potential playing time with the club (King’s Lynn) and the formation and tactics Lynn were looking to adopt for the National League I could only see that being limited,” he said.

“At my age it’s all about playing so after a really good conversation with Ian Culverhouse he agreed to terminate my contract and allow me to find a new club as I felt it was time to move on. I don’t feel like I’ve got a point to prove, my time at the club was my most successful and I’m confident I will bring that same mentality to Lowestoft.”