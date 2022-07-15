Mark Armstrong: Were Run Norwich right to postpone the event?

Opinion

Not a lot to talk about this week then...

Originally this week's column was going to unleash all my pearls of wisdom on the Run Norwich course.

Then Tuesday’s announcement came that the race had been postponed until October due to the hot weather.

To say that it’s polarised the running community would be an understatement and I can see it from both sides.

The Run Norwich organisers, the Community Sports Foundation, were damned if they do, and damned if they don’t. It wasn’t a nice position for them to be in and in future I think a date outside of the peak summer months needs to be looked at.

But I think they have made the right call with the information they had from forecasters at the time.

Experienced runners know how much of a strain running in warm conditions puts on your body but that’s the beauty of Run Norwich – it's not for experienced runners.

It’s for the wider community, many of which perhaps won’t have run 10K before or at least not in the weather predicted on Sunday.

I’m disappointed the event isn’t going ahead, of course. But if it saves just one family having to go through loss, which could have been avoided if the race wasn’t on, then it’s worth it. If it stops further strain being put on our emergency services, who have had quite the time of it over the last few years, then it’s worth it.

The debate has raged online this week on Run Anglia and runners I’ve got a lot of respect for disagree – that's totally okay. We don’t all have to agree on everything and if we don’t then we can still get along just fine.

But I hope that everyone can look outside their own personal circumstances to see that this wasn’t an easy decision to make although I do think the CSF should be offering refunds to people and not just opening up transfers again.

The beauty of it all? There is always another race.

I hope that anyone that is upset at perhaps seeing their goal event postponed looks for another to target in the short-term because there are lots around.

Some running clubs have found things really difficult this year with the race scene not yet back at the levels we saw before the pandemic.

There are lots of races at all manner of distances before Run Norwich finally comes round again on Sunday, October 23, and the clubs will be grateful to anyone that signs up.

With that in mind I hope a solution can be found for Norfolk Gazelles’ Great Stampede race which is scheduled on the same day. It would be a huge shame if runners have to choose between the two.

From a personal point of view Run Norwich being removed from my schedule has rather brought the Chicago Marathon into focus. As it stands, that’s the next race I’ve signed up for although I have my eye on a couple of other events.

The 5K at Wroxham has restored a bit of confidence in my body that it can still do what I want it to do, even in this 40-year-old, creaking frame.

I think I’ve discovered a comfortable running routine that I can cope with, allied to a good amount of strength and conditioning. I was worried whether I was really ready to take on another marathon – who knows... I might not be.

But having a goal that I’m wary of has at least meant I’ve reined in the temptation to chase shorter distances all the time. Running lots of easy miles at an aerobic pace has given me a base, which I’ve been missing for 18 months.

Targeting Chicago has taken a lot of distractions away and I’m really enjoying the process of making it to the start line, which is the only goal I’ve set myself.

I’ll gradually hone in on a pace but there are a lot of miles to be run before that even needs to be a conversation.

And if Chicago wasn’t to happen for any reason, then I’d be disappointed... but that’s the life of a runner.

We adapt and make a plan for something else because there is always another race.