Run Norwich 2019: CoNAC athlete Dani Nimmock targets breaking course record again

PUBLISHED: 13:26 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:26 16 July 2019

Dani Nimmock takes a well earned drink after winning Run Norwich 2018. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

Record breaker Dani Nimmock is targeting going under 35 minutes as she looks to retain her Run Norwich crown on Sunday.

Dani Nimmock holds the Run Norwich women's title aloft. Picture: Epic Action ImageryDani Nimmock holds the Run Norwich women's title aloft. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

The 29-year-old broke the course record last year with a time of 35:03 but the City of Norwich AC athlete believes she is capable of going quicker this year.

Nimmock set a new 10K personal best of 33:41 at Brighton earlier this year and she believes, despite the Run Norwich course being notoriously tough, she can set a new record.

"I'd love to break my course record this year and take my time under 35 minutes," she said. "All being well I think that will be possible but I'll have to win first and beat the competition in order to do so."

She added: "It was amazing to win Run Norwich and return to Norfolk where I grew up and where my parents live. The Norfolk running scene is really strong and the calibre of Run Norwich past winners is high so I approached the race like any other.

Dani Nimmock celebrates winning Run Norwich 2018. Picture: Epic Action ImageryDani Nimmock celebrates winning Run Norwich 2018. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

"I was nervous before the start but when the gun went I just did the best I could do. The course isn't easy and there are a few hills but it was great to be rewarded with the win and a new course record was the icing on the cake."

You may also want to watch:

Nimmock is in training to represent Great Britain at the IAU 50K World Championships in Romania but insists the Run Norwich event works well in her preparations.

"Training for a 10K is good to do alongside the longer runs as it helps keep you in touch with faster pace work," she said. "Racing over 50K is going be a new challenge for me. It's five miles further than a marathon and could be in very warm conditions. I'm really looking forward to it and think it will help my development and stamina in the marathon, which I'll return to next Spring as I work towards my aim to qualify for the 2022 Commonwealth Games."

Nimmock, who is coached by her husband Mark Burgess, enjoyed a breakthrough year in 2018, winning the Greater Manchester Marathon, and earning an England vest to represent her country at the Frankfurt Marathon last autumn.

Now living in London, she combines being an elite runner with being the head of exhibitions for London Marathon Events, finding a balance that has seen her thrive in both areas.

However, the former Dereham High School pupil loves coming back to Norfolk to race and can't wait to run in front on Sunday.

"The spectators are brilliant for support and the atmosphere especially around the Castle Meadow and on the hill up to The Forum is fantastic. It really helps you give it that extra push when your legs and lungs are hurting.

"It made me feel proud running in my childhood city in the City of Norwich AC red and yellow stripes. The overall organisation and the Race Village where I met up with friends after the race for ice cream was excellent and all helped make it a great day."

