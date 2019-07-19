Run Norwich 2019: Everything you need to know

What time does the race start?

9.30am for the first wave of runners sporting black bibs. Each colour will then set off in three-minute waves as follows: Blue - 9.33am; Green - 9.36am; Yellow - 9.39am; Pink - 9.42am

When do I need to be in my starting pen?

All pens will be open at 8.30am. You can line up in your allocated colour zone or any colour pen behind your own. You can't join a colour pen ahead of your own.

Where can I park?

Chapelfield - opens from 7am. No access between 9am-10.15am (5 minutes from start line)

Castle Mall - opens at 6.30am. No access between 9-10.30am (5 minutes from start line)

St Giles - opens from 7am. Restricted access between 9.45am-11.30am (3 minutes from start line)

St Andrews - 24 hours (3 minutes from start line)

St Stephens - opens from 6.30am (3 minutes from start line)

John Lewis - opens 7.30am (7 minutes from start line)

Rose Lane - 24 hours (11 minutes from start line)

The Forum car park is closed as it will be used for race volunteers only.

Can I park and ride?

Yes. Norwich Park n' Ride will be operating a special service from Norwich Airport and Thickthorn every 20 minutes on race day. The first buses leave at 7am and the last buses back from the city centre will be at 5pm.

Can I drop my bag off anywhere?

Yes. There will be baggage trailers to leave your belongings on race day at the race village in Chapelfield Gardens. They will be open from 8am until 12pm and will be colour coded in accordance with the colour of your race number. Make sure you affix your baggage label firmly to your bag. Afterwards, you must present your race number to reclaim your bag - no race number, no return. Belongings are also stored entirely at the owner's risk.

Where does the race start?

The start zones begin on Gentleman's Walk in front of the market and continue to the back of Bethel Street.

Who is going to start the race?

Organisers are expected to announce who is starting the race on Friday.

What should I do with my running number?

Pin it to the front of your vest using the safety pins provided in your pack.

Why are there different colour bib numbers?

Your running number has a coloured background based on your predicted finish time. This indicates which pen you'll start the race.

Where is my timing chip?

Your timing chip has been affixed to your race number and this will automatically record your race time, from the time to cross the start line to the time you cross the finish line.

Where does the route go?

The route passes some of Norwich's most iconic landmarks including Norwich Castle, The Forum, Norwich Cathedral and Carrow Road. All race roads will be closed to traffic while the race is in progress. The course will be clearly marked at every kilometre.

Where are the first aid and water stations?

There are three first aid points and water stations on the route

- Carrow Road (3.5km)

- Norwich Cathedral (7.5km)

- Finish line (10km)

A full medical team and pre-race water will also be at the Race Village.

Where is it best for spectators to watch?

- Start / finish area (City Hall / Market / Millennium Plain). For obvious reasons, this is one of the best places to experience Run Norwich as a spectator. With just half-an-hour separating the gun to the winner passing the finishing tape, it'll be the busiest part of the course.

- Red Lion St & St Stephens St junction. Runners will pass the spot twice during their run, and it is a great spot to catch the runners make their final burst to the finish line.

- Castle Meadow. Castle Meadow offers the opportunity to view the runners at both the start of their race and in their final kilometre. Cut through from Gentlemen's Walk following the start and you'll be able to catch the runners at three times in their journey.

- The 'summit' of Rose Lane / Prince of Wales. Runners pass this point three times (the only spot on the course where this happens) so it makes an ideal spot to set-up base camp.

- Rose Lane. The halfway mark of the race and the now 'infamous' climb.

- Carrow Road & Riverside The Riverside Entertainment Complex. Provides plenty of viewing options from the various bars and restaurants.

- Bishopsgate. Runners cross on the approach to the Cathedral.

- Norwich Cathedral. One of the most picturesque vantage points to watch the race is at the Cathedral Close.

Can runners wear headphones?

Use of devices with headphones or earbuds is prohibited while racing. However, organisers will allow the use of bone conduction devices, as these allow runners to hear instructions from marshals and be aware of surroundings.

Where does the race finish?

The finish is in front of City Hall and you will then be directed along St Giles Street where you can collect your medal, a banana and a goody bag.

When are the race presentations?

11.30am in the race village in Chapelfield Gardens.

What happens when I finish?

The finish line is located on St Peters Street in front of City Hall. Once you have finished, we will direct you along St Giles Street where you pass a water station, collect your Run Norwich 2019 medal, a banana and a well-deserved goody bag. This area is reserved for runners only.

Where can I see my family/friends afterwards?

Marshals will direct you at the finish along St Giles Street where you can then meet your family and friends. It is recommended that you arrange to meet them in the race village area in Chapelfield Gardens after.

What's in the goodie bag?

Pair of #RN19 sport socks

Mystery Norwich City FC gift - donated by Norwich City Football Club

Free Adnams beer voucher (to be redeemed in the Race Village following race) - donated by Adnams

Eat Natural bar - donated by Eat Natural

Bottle of water - donated by Britvic

Metcalfe's skinny popcorn - donated by Kettle Chips

Pernaton muscle massage gel - donated by Pernaton

Coaster - donated by The Nancy Oldfield Trust & Jeckells The Sailmakers

Complimentary bottle of wine voucher, Delia's Catering - donated by Delia's Catering

Love Hearts sweets - donated by Headway Norfolk & Waveney & The Cotswold Company

How do I get my result?

Race results will be uploaded to the Run Norwich website as soon as they are ready and is usually within a few hours of the race.

Will there be race photos?

Yes. There will be galleries on both the edp24.co.uk and eveningnews.co.uk websites so you will be able to see if you can spot yourself there.

Epic Action Imagery will also be located at various points along the course and these will be available on the Run Norwich website afterwards.

What will the weather be like?

It's traditionally a scorcher when Run Norwich takes place but according to the forecast there will be sunny intervals with a gentle breeze. The temperature will be around 18 or 19 degrees at the start, getting up to around 21 degrees by midday.