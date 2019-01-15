Date revealed for when Run Norwich 2019 entries open

Search

15 January, 2019 - 17:00
Entries for Run Norwich 2019 will open soon. Picture: Archant

Entries for Run Norwich 2019 will open soon. Picture: Archant

Archant Norfolk 2018

Entries for Run Norwich 2019 will open next week.

A two-day priority entry window, for those who wish to fundraise for an official race charity, opens on Tuesday, January 22, with general entry for affiliated and unaffiliated runners to open on Thursday, January 24, at 9am.

Anyone over the age of 16 is eligible to enter with general entry places costing £24 (affiliated to UK Athletics Club) or £26 (unaffiliated).

Last year saw the event sell out in a matter of weeks with a record 7,000 entries, and demand for places is expected to be equally high for the 2019 race, which takes place on Sunday, July 21 - two weeks earlier than the three previous years.

Anyone who wishes to run for one of the official race charities - CSF, The Nancy Oldfield Trust or Headway - Norfolk & Waveney - can enter two days earlier if they commit to raising a minimum of £100 for their chosen charity.

The 10K race is for runners of all abilities, so whatever your level of experience, entries are welcome.

Visit www.runnorwich.co.uk for more information.

