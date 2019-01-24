Entries for Run Norwich 2019 are open

Anyone over the age of 16 is eligible to enter with general entry places costing £24 (affiliated to UK Athletics Club) or £26 (unaffiliated).

Last year saw the event sold out in a matter of weeks with a record 7,000 entries, and demand for places is expected to be equally high for the 2019 race, which takes place on Sunday, July 21 - two weeks earlier than the three previous years.

Anyone who wishes to run for one of the official race charities - CSF, The Nancy Oldfield Trust or Headway - Norfolk & Waveney - can enter if they commit to raising a minimum of £100 for their chosen charity.

The 10K race is for runners of all abilities, so whatever your level of experience, entries are welcome. The route passes some of the city’s most iconic landmarks including Norwich Castle, The Forum, Norwich Cathedral, and Carrow Road.

Sign up for the race here.