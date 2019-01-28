Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Run Norwich 2019 close to selling out

28 January, 2019 - 11:09
Run Norwich 2019 is close to selling out. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Run Norwich 2019 is close to selling out. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

There are fewer than 500 places remaining for Run Norwich 2019.

Places went on general sale last Thursday and has seen unprecedented demand for the race, which takes place on Sunday, July 21 - two weeks earlier than the three previous years.

Anyone over the age of 16 is eligible to enter with general entry places costing £24 (affiliated to UK Athletics Club) or £26 (unaffiliated).

Anyone who wishes to run for one of the official race charities - CSF, The Nancy Oldfield Trust or Headway - Norfolk & Waveney - can enter if they commit to raising a minimum of £100 for their chosen charity.

The 10K race, which has a maximum entry of 7,000 runners, is for all abilities, so whatever your level of experience, entries are welcome. The route passes some of the city’s most iconic landmarks including Norwich Castle, The Forum, Norwich Cathedral, and Carrow Road.

Sign up for the race here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Police dog tracks down suspect hiding in a ditch

Police dog Nikko who tracked down the suspects of 2.5km including over a busy A road. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the accident happened Picture: Google

Road set to be closed for one week for resurfacing works

Ringland Road in Easton is set to be closed for a week for resurfacing works. Picture Google.

Most Read

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Police dog tracks down suspect hiding in a ditch

Police dog Nikko who tracked down the suspects of 2.5km including over a busy A road. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the accident happened Picture: Google

Road set to be closed for one week for resurfacing works

Ringland Road in Easton is set to be closed for a week for resurfacing works. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the accident happened Picture: Google

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich’s online fashion retailer Miss Shoes tumbles into administration

Monica and Martin Lott of Miss Shoes and Fuel Your Own Fashion at their Hellesdon warehouse base.; Photo by Simon Finlay

Police dog tracks down suspect hiding in a ditch

Police dog Nikko who tracked down the suspects of 2.5km including over a busy A road. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists