Run Anglia: 2020 running races calendar for Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex
PUBLISHED: 14:33 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:43 04 February 2020
Your comprehensive guide to 2020 running races throughout Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex
February
Race: Great Bentley Half Marathon
When: Sunday, February 2
Organising club: Great Bentley Running Club
Race HQ: Great Bentley Village Hall, CO7 8LW
Distance: Half marathon
Places: Sold out
Description: Fast, flat course with PB potential.
Race: St Luke's Hospice Dunton Test Track 10 mile
When: Sunday, February 16
Organising club: Independent - St Luke's Hospice
Race HQ: Ford Motor Company, Dunton, SS15 6EE
Distance: 10 miles
Places: £17.50 affiliated, £19.50 affiliated, £22 on the day. Sign up here
Description: Course set around the Ford Motor Company site - the route is two laps (4.5 mile), plus a one-mile finish loop which takes in both the high speed and the multi surface test tracks.
Race: Valentine's 10K
When: Sunday, February 16
Organising club: Norfolk Gazelles
Race HQ: Sports Hall and Conference Centre, Easton College, Bawburgh Road, NR9 5GA
Distance: 10K
Places: £16 affiliated, £18 unaffiliated. Sign up here
Description: Race two of the Sportlink Running and Fitness Grand Prix series. Starts from Easton Showground and the course follows an undulating loop around the villages of Colton and Marlingford on country lanes.
Race: Thetford Trails Winter 10K
When: Sunday, February 16
Organising club: Independent - Inspire Races
Race HQ: High Lodge Thetford Forest, IP27 0AF
Distance: 10K.
Places: £19. Sign up here
Description: The 10km run takes them through the forest, along winding trails on great quality tracks. Starts and finishes at Thetford High Lodge.
Race: Tarpley 10/20
Organising club: Saint Edmund Pacers
When: Sunday, February 23 (20 mile start: 10.30am/10 mile start: 11.30am)
Race HQ: Thurston Community College, IP30 9AQ
Distance: 10 miles or 20 miles
Places: Sold out
Description: Run over 10 or 20 miles, with the latter fitting in perfectly as a training run for those planning a spring marathon. Course passes through countryside and gently undulating country lanes.
Race: St Peters Way Ultra
When: Sunday, February 23
Organising club: Independent - Challenge Running
Race HQ: The Pleasance, High Street, Ongar, Essex, CM5 9AB
Distance: 45 miles
Places: £50 affiliated, £52 affiliated. Sign up here
Description: The St Peter's Way is 43 miles of footpath meandering through the countryside of Essex, from Chipping Ongar to the ancient chapel of St Peter-on-the-Wall at Bradwell on Sea. An ancent pilgrimage route dating back to the 7th century.
March
Race: Ringland Half Marathon
When: Sunday, March 1
Organising club: Norwich Road Runners
Race HQ: Dinosaur Park in Lenwade, Norwich, NR9 5JE.
Distance: Half marathon
Place: Sold out
Description: Attracting a large field of both fast club runners and new runners looking to try a distance race, the beautiful 13.1 mile course takes runners through the Norfolk countryside using the Roarr! Dinosaur Park as race HQ. Race three in the Sportlink GP series
Race: Roding Valley Half Marathon
When: Sunday, March 8
Organising club: Woodford Green AC
Race HQ: Ashton Playing Fields, Chigwell Road, Woodford Green, Essex IG8 8AA
Distance: Half marathon
Places: £24 affiliated, £26 affiliated. Sign up here
Description: Popular event many use as training event in run up to London Marathon.
Race: Thetford Trails Half Marathon
When: Sunday, March 8
Organising club: Independent - Inspire Races
Race HQ: High Lodge Thetford Forest, IP27 0AF
Distance: Half marathon. Sign up here
Places: £24. Sign up here
Description: Single lap, half marathon course on solid trails
Race: Southend Pier Marathon
When: Sunday, March 15 (provisional date)
Organising club: Independent - Sussex Trail Events
Race HQ: Southend Pier, SS1 2EL
Distance: Marathon
Places: £40 affiliated, £43 unaffiliated. More details here
Description: Just under 20 laps of Southend pier.
Race: Mad March Hare 10K
When: Sunday, March 15
Organising club: Coltishall Jaguars
Race HQ: Scottow Enterprise Park, Lamas Road, Badersfield, NR10 5FB
Distance: 10K
Places: £13 affiliated, £15 affiliated. Sign up here
Description: Fast and flat around RAF Coltishall - targeted by many for a personal best. Race four in the Sportlink GP Series.
Race: Stowmarket Half Marathon
When: Sunday, March 15
Organising club: Stowmarket Striders RC
Race HQ: Tomlinson Groundcare, Hall Orchard, IP14 3DL
Distance: Half marathon
Places: £16 attached, £18 unattached. Sign up here
Description: The route takes in some of Suffolk's quietest rural country roads through undulating scenic countryside.
Race: Brentwood Half Marathon
When: Sunday, March 15
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Becket Keys School, Sawyers Hall Lane, CM15 9DA
Distance: Half marathon
Places: £28 affiliated, £30 unaffiliated. Sign up here
Description: 13.1 miles around Essex town.
Race: Dave Wright's Colchester 15m and 7.5m road race
When: Sunday, March 22
Organising club: Colchester Harriers
Race HQ: Langham Community Centre, CO4 5PA
Distance: 15 miles and 7.5 miles
Places: £22.50. Sign up here
Description: 15-mile two lap road race around the quiet countryside of Essex around the villages of Langham and Boxted.
Race: The Nelson Knee-Knobbler (race one)
When: Saturday, March 28
Organising club: Dune Runner
Race HQ: Caister-On-Sea
Distance: Long £21, Short £17. More information here
Places: Registration yet to open. More information here
Description: Scenic cross-country run through the village of Repps
Race: Wymondham 20m
When: Sunday, March 29
Organising club: Wymondham AC
Race HQ: Abbey Hall, 14 Church Street, Wymondham, NR18 0PH
Distance: 20 miles
Places: £17 affiliated, £19 unaffiliated. Sign up here
Description: Ideal preparation for anyone training for the London Marathon. Two-lap route around the quiet, rural roads of Wymondham.
Race: Colchester Half Marathon
When: Sunday, March 29
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Colchester United FC, Weston Community Homes Stadium, CO4 5UP
Distance: Half marathon
Places: £29 affiliated, £31 unaffiliated. Sign up here
Description: Runners are taken along Colchester High Street, past the town hall and castle, before turning north and passing through Langham and Boxted.
Race: The Barr Ellison Thetford Forest 10K
When: Sunday, March 29
Organising club: Independent - Hoohah series
Race HQ: High Lodge, Thetford, IP27 0AF
Distance: 10K
Places: £19. Sign up here
Description; The route is a multi-terrain course around the picturesque area of Thetford Forest. The route will include stretches of footpaths, woodland and meadows.
April
Race: City of Norwich Half Marathon
When: Sunday, April 5
Organising club: City of Norwich Athletic Club
Race HQ: Norfolk Showground, NR5 0TP
Distance: Half marathon
Places: £25 affiliated, £27 unaffiliated. Sign up here
Description: Starts and finishes at the Norfolk Showground and follows a rural single lap route through the parishes of Easton, Honingham, Colton, Barnham Broom, Marlingford and close to Easton College.
Race: The Lowestoft 5 Mile Promenade Dash
When: Sunday, April 5
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: The East Point Pavilion, Lowestoft, Suffolk
Distance: 5 miles
Places: £15 affiliated, £17 unaffiliated, £20 on the day. Sign up here
Description: The course will be suitable for those looking for a speedy 5 mile and/or chasing a pb - but suitable too for those new to running or looking to complete a first time race.
Race: Rayleigh 10K
When: Sunday, April 5
Organising club: Independent - Rotary Club of Rayleigh
Race HQ: Belchamps Scout Activity Centre, SS5 4JD
Distance: 10K
Places: £14 affiliated, £16 unaffiliated. Sign up here
Description: Course starts and finishing at Belchamps Scout Activity Centre and will follow a circular route through Hockley Woods, Grove Woods, Cherry Orchard Park and Gusted Hall Woods, using pathways and bridleways and will be chip timed
Race: Sudbury Fun Run
When: Friday, April 10
Organising club: Sudbury Joggers
Race HQ: Belle Vue Park, Newton Road, CO10 2RG
Distance: 5 miles
Places: Entries open January 31. Sign up here
Description: The race starts in and returns to Sudbury, Suffolk via Gt Cornard and consequently rises and falls a little, but is generally fairly flat.
Race: Harwich Runners Bromley 10K
When: Sunday, April 19
Organising club: Harwich Runners
Race HQ: Little Bromley Church, Barlon Road, CO11 2PP
Distance: 10K
Places: £10 affiliated, £12 unaffiliated. Sign up here
Description: Comprises a single anti-clockwise lap of a road course through the Essex countryside.
Race: Festival of Running
When: Sunday, April 19
Organising club: Bungay Black Dog Running Club
Race HQ: Bungay & District Sports Association, Maltings Meadow, Ditchingham, NR35 2RU
Distance: Marathon/half marathon/10K/5K
Places: Marathon £36/£38, Half marathon £28/£30, 10K £15/£17, 5K £10/£12. Sign up here
Description: The marathon course is 2 laps of a 13.1 mile loop through the scenic Waveney Valley of Suffolk and Norfolk. The half marathon course is one lap of the same loop. The 10km course shares parts of the same loop.
Race: Chase the Train
When: Sunday, April 19
Organising club: NNBR
Race HQ: Aylsham Station, NR12 8UU
Places: Sold out. Join waiting list here
Description: Chase the train from Aylsham to Wroxham. The route follows the footpath next to Bure Valley Railway.
Race: Great Yarmouth 5M Series - race one
When: Wednesday, April 22
Organising club: Great Yarmouth Road Runners
Race HQ: Marina Centre, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2ER
Distance: 5 miles
Places: TBC. More information here
Description: Fast, flat course along the seafront over two laps of the promenade.
Race: Breckland Forest Marathon and Half Marathon
When: Sunday, April 26
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: British Trust for Ornithology, Thetford, IP24 2PU
Distance: Marathon/half marathon
Places: Sold out
Description: The mostly off-road route heads out to Brandon (the half marathon goes to Santon Downham), and then returns to the start/finish line at King's House in Thetford.
Race: Childerley Estate 10K
When: Sunday, April 26
Organising club: Hoohah Series
Race HQ: Childerley, 1A Mill Yard, Childerley, Dry Drayton, Cambridge, CB23 8BA
Distance: 10K
Places: £19. Sign up here
Description: The route will include stretches of footpaths, woodland and meadows. Childerley is nestled in rolling countryside and some moderate hills form part of the course.
Race: Hundon Marathon
When: Sunday, April 26
Organising club: Independent - Raw Trails
Race HQ: Hundon Village Hall, North Street, Hundon, Suffolk, CO10 8EE
Distance: Marathon
Places: £40 affiliated, £42 unaffiliated. Sign up here
Description: After leaving Hundon, the route passes thorugh the Stour Valley through the town of Clare. Finishes just short of Bury St Edmunds
May
Race: Grand East Anglia Run
When: Sunday, May 3
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Tuesday Market Place, PE30 1JJ
Distance: 10K
Places: £22.60, attached, £24.60 unattached. Sign up here
Description: Scenic route, taking in King's Lynn town centre, the River Ouse pathway, The Walks as well as several historic buildings.
Race: Witham May Day 10
When: Sunday, May 3
Organising club: Witham Running Club
Race HQ: Witham Rugby Club, Spa Road, Witham, CM8 1UN
Distance: 10 miles
Places: £15 attached, £17 unattached, £20 on the day. Sign up here
Description: Fast, undulating, mainly rural, all road course. Being used as the Essex Championship 10 mile race.
Race: Alton Water Run
When: Sunday, May 3
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Alton Water Sports Centre, IP9 2RY
Distance: 5K/10K
Places: 5K - £12.50 attached, £14.50 unattached; 10K - £19.50 attached, £21.50 unattached. Sign up here
Description: Both routes through woodlands and fields.
Race: Great Yarmouth Promenade 5 miles series (race two)
When: Wednesday, May 6
Organising club: Great Yarmouth Road Runners
Race HQ: Marina Centre, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2ER
Distance: 5 miles
Places: TBC. More information here
Description: Fast, flat course along the seafront over two laps of the promenade.
Race: Newmarket Heath Race
When: Thursday, May 7
Organising club: Newmarket Joggers
Race HQ: Newmarket Heath, Bury Road (near BP Garage)
Distance: 6K
Places: Registration yet to open. More information here
Description: Newmarket Heath Race & Stable / Stud Challenge is friendly but challenging off road race on the historic Newmarket Heath.
Race: Breckland 10K
When: Friday, May 8
Organising club: Thetford Athletic Club
Race HQ: Croxton Village Hall, The Street, Croxton, Thetford, Norfolk, IP24 1LN
Distance: 10K
Places: £14 affiliated, £16 unaffiliated. Sign up here
Description: One-lap countryside, flat course. Ideal for PB hunters.
Race: Hylands House 10K
When: Saturday, May 9
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Hylands House and Estate, Hylands Park, London Road, Chelmsford, Essex, CM2 8WQ
Distance: 10K
Places: £14 affiliated, £16 unaffiliated. Sign up here
Description: Mixture of cross country and paved paths over an undulating landscape. Race one of five in the Essex Cross Country series.
Race: Ipswich 5K
When: Saturday, May 9
Organising club: Ipswich JAFFA
Race HQ: Arena Leisure Centre, CO2 7SZ
Distance: 5K
Places: £11 affiliated, £13 unaffiliated. Sign up here
Description: 5K race around Ipswich town centre
Race: Dereham 10M
When: Sunday, May 10
Organising club: Dereham Runners
Race HQ: Neatherd High School, Dereham, NR20 3AX
Distance: 10M
Places: £17.10 affiliated, £19.10 unaffiliated. Sign up here
Description: Starts in Dereham and then heads out into the countryside along quiet roads. Race five in the Sportlink Grand Prix Series.
Race: Halstead & Essex Marathon
When: Sunday, May 10
Organising club: Halstead Road Runners
Race HQ: Halstead Leisure Centre, CO9 2HR
Distance: Marathon
Places: £40. Sign up here
Description: Road race around North Essex with all bar a 400m stretch in the last mile based on the road.
Race: Rochford 10K
When: Sunday, May 10
Organising club: Rochford Running Club
Race HQ: Ashingdon Primary Academy, Fambridge Road, SS4 3LN
Distance: 10K
Places: £16 affiliated, £18 unaffiliated. Sign up here
Description: 10k race multi terrain - half on road and half off road.
Race: Colchester 10K
When: Sunday, May 10
Organising club: Independent - The Rotary Club of Colchester Trinity
Race HQ: Arena Leisure Centre, CO2 7SZ
Distance: 10K
Places: £15 attached, £17.50 unattached. Sign up here
Description: Start and ends at Abbey Fields, finishing on the Garrison running track.
Race: Wroxham 5K Series (race one)
When: Wednesday, May 13
Organising club: Norwich Road Runners
Race HQ: Broadland High School, Tunstead Road, Hoveton, NR12 8QN
Distance: 5K
Places: Registration will open on March 4. Sign up here
Description: Fast, if slightly undulating, race through Wroxham.
Race: Mammoth Marathon and Half Marathon
When: Sunday, May 17
Organising club: Independent - North Norfolk District Council
Race HQ: Beach Road, Sea Palling, Norfolk, NR12 0AL
Distance: Half marathon and marathon
Places: Sold out
Description: Competitors will go through Sea Palling and then follow the coast road through many scenic villages and finishing in Sheringham. There will also be a Half Marathon race taking place on the same day, setting off from Mundesley at 9.30am and finishing at Sheringham High School.
Race: Great Baddow 10m
When: Sunday, May 17
Organising club: Independent - Rotary Club of Chelmsford Mildmay
Race HQ: Great Baddow Recreation Ground, CM2 9RL
Distance: 10 miles
Places: Sign up here
Description: 10 mile road race
Race: Colchester Stampede 10K
When: Sunday, May 17
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Colchester Zoo, CO3 0SL
Distance: 10K
Places: £30 (includes free entry to the zoo). Sign up here
Description: Event runs through Colchester Zoo, then out onto the closed roads for the 10k course before finishing back inside the zoo.
Race: Woodbridge 10K
When: Sunday, May 17
Organising club: Woodbridge Shufflers Running Club
Race HQ: Woodbridge School, IG8 7DQ
Distance: 10K
Places: Not yet open. More information here
Description: The race follows an undulating course through the streets of Woodbridge.
Race: Wimpole Estate 10K
When: Sunday, May 17
Organising club: Hoohah Series
Race HQ: Arrington, Royston, Cambridgeshire, SG8 0BW
Distance: 10K
Places: £23. Sign up here
Description: The route is a multi-terrain course around the picturesque National Trust property, Wimpole Estate.
Race: Braintree 5
When: Sunday, May 17
Organising club: Braintree & District AC
Race HQ: Chelmsford racecourse, CM3 1QP
Distance: 5 miles
Places: TBC
Description: A 5 mile road race for all abilities.
Race: Great Yarmouth Promenade 5 miles series (race three)
When: Wednesday, May 20
Organising club: Great Yarmouth Road Runners
Race HQ: Marina Centre, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2ER
Distance: 5 miles
Places: TBC. More information here
Description: Fast, flat course along the seafront over two laps of the promenade.
Race: High Easter 10K
When: Sunday, May 24
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: High Easter Village Hall, CM1 4QS
Distance: 10K
Places: £16 attached, £18 unattached. Sign up here
Description: Scenic race through the village of High Easter.
Race: Burnham on Crouch 10K
When: Sunday, May 24
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Burnham-on-Crouch, Millfields, CM0 8HS
Distance: 10K
Places: £14 attached, £16 unattached. Sign up here
Description: A 10km race around Burnham on Crouch - all abilities welcome.
Race: Holt 10K
When: Sunday, May 24
Organising club: North Norfolk Beach Runners
Race HQ: Gresham School, Holt, NR25 6EA
Distance: 10K
Places: More information here
Description: Fast, flat, scenic multi-terrain course.
Race: Hatfield Broad Oak 10K
When: Monday, May 25
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: The Village Green, CM22 7HE
Distance: 10K
Places: £21 affiliated, £23 unaffiliated. Sign up here
Description: A 10K loop of the medieval village of Hatfield Broad Oak.
Race: Kirton Friday 5
When: Friday, May 29
Organising club: Felixstowe Road Runners
Race HQ: Kirton Recreation Ground, Back Road, Kirton IP10 0QQ
Distance: 5 miles
Places: More information here
Description: Part of a six-race series held on Friday evenings between May and July across Suffolk and Essex.
Race: Alex Moore Relay
When: Sunday, May 31
Organising club: Norfolk Gazelles
Race HQ: Skeyton
Distance: Teams of three to run half marathon
Places: Registration yet to open. More information here
Description: The race is just over a half marathon in length with each runner having to complete either one or two laps of a 2.2 mile course, with the whole team running together for the last lap
JUNE
Race: Bungay 10K
When: Wednesday, June 3
Organising club: Bungay Black Dog Running Club
Race HQ: Bungay Area Running Centre, Pernhow Street, Ditchingham, Bungay, NR35 1DS.
Distance: 10K
Places: Entries to open in spring. More information here
Description: First of a three-race series over the summer round town of Bungay.
Race: Lotus Test Track 5K and 10K
When: Friday, June 5
Organising club: Harling AC
Race HQ: Lotus Cars, Potash Lane, Hethel, NR14 8EZ
Distance: 5K and 10K
Places: Details yet to be announced
Description: Two/four 2.5km laps around the Lotus test track
Race: Framlingham Friday 5
When: Friday, June 5
Organising club: Framlingham Flyers
Race HQ: The Sports Club, Badingham Road, Framlingham Suffolk IP13 9HS
Distance: 5 miles
Places: More information here
Decription: Part of a six-race series held on Friday evenings between May and July across Suffolk and Essex.
Race: Mike Groves 10K
When: Sunday, June 7
Organising club: Coltishall Jaguars
Race HQ: Scottow Enterprise Park, Lamas Road, Badersfield, NR10 5FB
Distance: 10K
Places: £13 affiliated, £15 unaffiliated. Sign up here
Description: Run in memory of Alan Groves, a talented runner killed in a road traffic accident.
Race: Stour Valley Marathon
When: Sunday, June 7
Organising club: Independent - Company of Runners
Race HQ: Nayland Village Hall, Nayland, CO6 4JH
Distance: Marathon
Places: £38 affiliated, £40 unaffiliated. Sign up here
Description: Self-navigate on a marathon distance trail course following the highways, byways, trails and tracks around the Stour Valley using the Stour Valley Path, St Edmund's Way and the Essex Way.
Race: Stansted 10K
When: Sunday, June 7
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Bentfield Green, Stansted, CM24 8HZ
Distance: 10K
Places: £12 pre-register, £15 on the day. Sign up here
Description: Scenic route, across normally inaccessible private land.
Race: Wroxham 5K Series (race two)
When: Wednesday, June 10
Organising club: Norwich Road Runners
Race HQ: Broadland High School, Tunstead Road, Hoveton, NR12 8QN
Distance: 5K
Places: Registration will open on March 4. Sign up here
Description: Fast, if slightly undulating, race through Wroxham. Race seven in the Sportlink Grand Prix Series.
Race: Sudbury Friday 5
When: Friday, June 12
Organising club: Sudbury Joggers
Race HQ: Belle Vue Park, Newton Road, Sudbury
Distance: 5 miles
Places: More information here
Description: Part of a six-race series held on Friday evenings between May and July across Suffolk and Essex.
Race: Suffolk Trail Running Festival
When: June 12-14
Organising club: Independent - Raw Trails
Race HQ: High Lodge, Thetford Forest, Brandon, Suffolk
Distance: 3K, 10K, 6-hour, 12-hour, 24-hour
Places: More information here
Description: Weekend of trail running adventures.
Race: Belhus Woods Country Park 10K
When: Saturday, June 13
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Belhus Woods Country Park, Romford Road, Aveley, South Ockendon, RM15 4XJ.
Distance: 10K
Places: £14 affiliated, £16 unaffiliated. Sign up here
Description: Second race of the Essex Cross Country series.
Race: Boxted 10K/5K
When: Sunday, June 14
Organising club: The Boxted Runners
Race HQ: Boxted St Peters School, Boxted, CO4 5YN
Distance: 10K
Places: 10K £14.50 affiliated, £16.50 unaffiliated; 5K - £9 affiliated, £11 unaffiliated. Sign up here
Description: An undulating run on the country roads and tracks around the village of Boxted.
Race: Southend Half Marathon
When: Sunday, June 14
Organising club: Independent - Havens Hospices
Race HQ: East Beach, Shoeburyness, SS3 9SE
Distance: Half marathon
Places: £23 affiliated, £25 unaffiliated. Sign up here
Description: Seafront course that's fast, flat and traffic free.
Race: Bury Friday 5
When: Friday, June 19
Organising club: Saint Edmund Pacers
Race HQ: Nowton Park, IP29 5LU
Distance: 5 miles
Places: More information here
Description: Part of a six-race series held on Friday evenings between May and July across Suffolk and Essex.
Race: Sandringham Half Marathon
When: Sunday, June 21
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Sandringham Estate
Distance: 5K/half marathon
Places: Half marathon sold out; 5K £12.90 affiliated, £14.90 unaffiliated. Sign up here
Description: The main half marathon race will start and finish within the Sandringham Estate.
Race: HARP 24-Hour Relay Challenge
When: Saturday, June 20 - 21
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Westcliff Rugby Club, SS2 6UN
Distance: NA
Places: £45. Sign up here
Description: Four-mile loops of the South Essex countryside - how many can you run in 24 hours? Solo runners and teams invited to take part
Race: Capel 5
When: Sunday, June 21
Organising club: Capel Cheetahs
Race HQ: The Pavilion, Capel St Mary's, playing field
Distance: 5 miles
Places: More information here
Description: The course is a 5 mile undulating road race taking you through and out of the village of Capel St Mary.
Race: Bungay 10K
When: Wednesday, June 24
Organising club: Bungay Black Dog Running Club
Race HQ: Bungay Area Running Centre, Pernhow Street, Ditchingham, Bungay, NR35 1DS.
Distance: 10K
Places: Entries to open in spring. More information here
Description: Second of a three-race series over the summer round town of Bungay.
Race: Stowmarket Friday 5
When: Friday, June 26
Organising club: Stowmarket Striders
Race HQ: Haughley Park, Stowmarket, Suffolk, IP14 3JY
Distance: 5 miles
Places: More information here
Description: Part of a six-race series held on Friday evenings between May and July across Suffolk and Essex.
Race: Humpty Dumpty 10K
When: Sunday, June 28
Organising club: Great Yarmouth & District Athletic Club
Race HQ: Freethorpe Village Hall, NR13 3NZ
Distance: 10K
Places: More information here
Description: A circular route through quiet country roads - race eight in the Sportlink Grand Prix Series.
Race: Mersea Island Round the Island Race
When: Sunday, June 28
Organising club: Independent - Mersea Islands Lions Club
Race HQ: Willoughby Avenue/The Esplanade Car Park, West Mersea , CO5 8BH
Distance: 13 miles (approx)
Places: £15, £20 on the day. Sign up here
Description: The course runs completely round the Island in a clockwise direction.
Race: Horndon on the Hill 10K
When: Sunday, June 28
Organising club: Thurrock Harriers
Race HQ: Horndon-on-the-Hill, SS17 8LQ
Distance: 10K
Places: Sold out
Description: The 10k road race takes place during the annual 'Feast and Fayre' in the historic village of Horndon-on-the-Hill.
Race: Marcus Gynn Newmarket 10K
When: Sunday, June 28
Organising club: Newmarket Joggers
Race HQ: The Ellesmere Centre, CB8 9TS
Distance: 10K
Places: £16 attached, £18 unattached. Sign up here
Description: Run in memory of Newmarket Jogger Marcus Gynn, who died in February 2016. Undulating scenic route; ideal for both novice and experienced runners.
JULY
Race: Wroxham 5K Series (race three)
When: Wednesday, July 1
Organising club: Norwich Road Runners
Race HQ: Broadland High School, Tunstead Road, Hoveton, NR12 8QN
Distance: 5K
Places: Registration will open on March 4. Sign up here
Description: Fast, if slightly undulating, race through Wroxham.
Race: Great Bentley Friday 5
When: Friday, July 3
Organising club: Great Bentley Running Club
Race HQ: Great Bentley Village Hall, Plough Road, Great Bentley, Colchester, CO7 8LD
Distance: 5 miles
Places: More information here
Description: Part of a six-race series held on Friday evenings between May and July across Suffolk and Essex.
Race: Lord Mayor's 5K City Centre Classic
When: Saturday, July 4
Organising club: City of Norwich Athletic Club
Race HQ: Norwich Study Centre, Tombland
Distance: 5K
Places: Registration to open on April 15.
Description: Run over two laps of a traffic-free city centre course preceding the Lord Mayor's Procession. Entry to the 2020 Lord Mayor's 5k is open to athletes who have recorded a 5k road race performance of under 20 minutes for men / under 22 minutes for women since 1 January 2019 on a course certified as accurate by an approved UKA course measurer.
Race: Colour 5Km
When: Saturday, July 4
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Hoveton Hall - Hoveton Norwich, Norfolk, United Kingdom NR12 8RJ
Distance: 5K
Places: £22.50. Sign up here
Description: Every kilometre there is a colour zone.
Race: Harling 10K
When: Sunday, July 5
Organising club: East Harling Sports & Social Club
Race HQ: East Harling, Bridgham, West Harling, Norfolk, Norwich, Norfolk, NR16 2NA
Distance: 10K
Places: £15 attached, £17 unattached. Sign up here
Description: Run through the flat roads from East Harling to Bridgham.
Race: Norwich Triathlon
When: Sunday, July 5
Organising club: Tri-Anglia
Race HQ: Whitlingham Country Park, Whitlingham Lane, Trowse, Norwich, NR14 8TR
Distance: Sprint - 750m open water swim, 18km bike, 5km run. Standard -
Places: Sprint - £50 attached, £55 unattached Sign up here. Standard - £60 attached, £65 unattached. Sign up here
Description: Swim in the open waters of Whitlingham Broad, followed by a cycle race through South Norfolk's country roads, culminating in an off road run round the lake to the finish line.
Race: The Nelson Knee-Knobbler (race two)
When: Sunday, July 5
Organising club: Dune Runner
Race HQ: Winterton-on-Sea, Norfolk, UK, NR29 4AW
Distance: 5K/11K
Places: Registration yet to open. More information here
Description: Scenic cross-country run through the village of Repps
Race: Wibbly Wobbly Log Jog
When: Friday, July 10
Organising club: Brandon Fern Hoppers
Race HQ: High Lodge Forest Centre, Thetford
Distance: 5 miles (approx)
Places: More information here
Description: Approximately five miles, suitable for all abilities, through the unique scenic tracks and paths of High Lodge, Thetford Forest in the heart of Breckland.
Race: Brantham 5
When: Friday, July 10
Organising club: Brandon Fern Hoppers
Race HQ: Brantham AFC, CO11 1RZ
Distance: 5 miles
Places: Registration yet to open
Description: More information unavailable
Race: Thorndon Country Park 10K
When: Saturday, July 11
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Thorndon Park (South), Arterial Road, Brentwood, Essex. CM13 3LW.
Distance: 10K
Places: £14 attached, £16 unattached. Sign up here
Description: Third race of the Essex Cross Country series.
Race: Felsted 10K
When: TBC
Organising club: Grange Farm Dunmow Runners
Race HQ: Felsted School, Dunmow, CM6 3LL
Distance: 10K
Places: Registration yet to open. More information here
Description: Fast, flat course through pleasant countryside on quiet lanes.
Race: Bungay 10K
When: Wednesday, July 15
Organising club: Bungay Black Dog Running Club
Race HQ: Bungay Area Running Centre, Pernhow Street, Ditchingham, Bungay, NR35 1DS.
Distance: 10K
Places: Entries to open in spring. More information here
Description: Third of a three-race series over the summer round town of Bungay.
Race: Run Norwich 10K
When: Sunday, July 19
Organising club: Community Sports Foundation
Race HQ: The Forum, Norwich, NR2 1TF
Distance: 10K
Places: Sold out
Description: Run through Norwich City centre passing some of the city's most iconic landmarks including Norwich Castle, The Forum, Noriwch Cathedral and Norwich City Football Club.
Race: Worstead 5m
When: Friday, July 24
Organising club: North Norfolk Beach Runners
Race HQ: Queen Elizabeth Hall, NR28 9RH
Distance: 5 miles
Places: More information here
Description: Five-mile race on undulating roads to kick off the Worstead Festival. Suitable for novice and experienced runners. Event nine in the Sportlink Grand Prix Series.
Race: Ipswich Twilight 10K
When: Friday, July 24
Organising club: Ipswich Jaffa
Race HQ: Ipswich Town FC, Portman Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 2DA
Distance: 10K
Places: £21 attached, £23 unattached. Sign up here
Description: The race will start and finish at Ipswich Town Football Club's iconic stadium in Portman Road Ipswich.
Race: Kirste 5 Memorial Race
When: Sunday, July 26
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Grove Wood School, SS6 8UA
Distance: 5 miles
Places: £19.14 attached, £21.14 unattached. Sign up here
Description: A 5 mile route heading to Hockley Woods, returning through Cherry Orchard Jubilee Park, New England Wood, & Grove Wood. Run in memory of Kirste Woods to raise money for charity.
AUGUST
Race: Scottow Sundowner 5K
When: Wednesday, August 5
Organising club: Coltishall Jaguars
Race HQ: Scottow Enterprise Park, Scottow, Norfolk, NR10 5FB
Distance: 5K
Places: More information here
Description: Fast, flat race around Scottow Enterprise Park
Race: Reepham Summer 10K
When: Friday, August 7
Organising club: Reepham Runners
Race HQ: Stimpson's Piece, Reepham,
Distance: 10K
Places: More information here
Description: The course is set across multiple terrain, taking in the quiet country lanes around Reepham and then on to the trails of the Marriotts Way.
Race: Hadleigh Park 10K
When: Saturday, August 8
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Hadleigh Park, Chapel Lane, Hadleigh, Essex. SS7 2PP.
Distance: 10K
Places: £14 attached, £16 unattached. Sign up here
Description: Fourth race of the Essex Cross Country series.
Race: Wortwell Summer Sizzler
When: Friday, August 14 (provisional date)
Organising club: Bungay Black Dog RC
Race HQ: Wortwell Community Centre
Distance: 5 miles
Places: Registration yet to open. More information here
Description: The course goes through some the quiet country lanes around the village of Wortwell.
Race: Great Yarmouth Half Marathon
When: Sunday, August 16
Organising club: Great Yarmouth Road Runners
Race HQ: Ormiston Venture Academy, Oriel Avenue, NR31 7JJ
Distance: Half marathon
Places: Registration yet to open
Description: Route goes through the undulating lanes to the south of Great Yarmouth and through the grounds of Somerleyton Hall.
Race: Clacton Half Marathon/10K
When: Sunday, August 16
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Gainsford Avenue Sports Ground, Fourth Avenue, Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, CO15 5BL
Distance: Half marathon/10K
Places: Half marathon £20 attached, £22 unattached; 10k £16 attached, £18 unattached. Sign up here
Description: Part of the Clacton Carnival - half Marathon is a flat out and back course along the seafront and is ideally suited to runners of all standards.
Race: Dereham 5K
When: Sunday, August 23
Organising club: Dereham Runners
Race HQ: Parkwood Leisure Centre, Station Road, Dereham, NR19 1DF
Distance: 5K
Places: Registration yet to open. More information here
Description: Incorporates two laps of the town centre and is race 10 of the Sportlink Grand Prix Series.
Race: Lowestoft Scores Race
When: Sunday, August 30 (provisional date)
Organising club: Waveney Valley AC
Race HQ: Christchurch Hall, Herring Fishery Score
Distance: 4.75 miles
Places: Registration yet to open. More information here
Description: The course is set from/to Lowestoft High Street via a route to and along the northern sea wall and returning via the town's historic Scores comprising an up and down total of 13 stepped hills.
SEPTEMBER
Race: Wissey Half Marathon
When: Sunday, September 6
Organising club: Ryston Runners
Race HQ: Oxborough Village Hall
Distance: Half marathon
Places: Registration yet to open - more information here
Description: Fast, flat half marathon run in early September round the Norfolk countryside starting and finishing in the village of Oxborough.
Race: Framlingham 10K
When: Sunday, September 6
Organising club: Framlingham Flyers Running Club
Race HQ: Framlingham Sports Club, Baddingham Road, IP13 9HS
Distance: 10K
Places: Registration yet to open. More information here
Description: 10k road race and Children's fun 1 mile fun run.
Race: Ickworth Sunset Chase 5K and 10K
When: Friday, September 11
Organising club: Independent - Raw Trails
Race HQ: The Rotunda, Horringer, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP29 5QE
Distance: 5K and 10K
Places: 5K £20 affiliated, £22 unaffiliated; 10K £20 affiliated, £22 unaffiliated. Sign up here
Description: Case the sunset through Ickworth
Race: Weald Country Park 10K
When: Saturday, September 12
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Weald Country Park, South Weald, Brentwood, Essex. CM14 5QS.
Distance: 10K
Places: £14 attached, £16 unattached. Sign up here
Description: Fifth race of the Essex Cross Country series.
Race: Jolly Jaguars 10K
When: Sunday, September 13
Organising club: Coltishall Jaguars
Race HQ: Scottow Enterprise Park, Scottow, Norfolk, NR10 5FB
Distance: 10K
Places: £13 affiliated, £15 unaffiliated. Sign up here
Description: The third and final race in The 2018 Jaguars 10K Series, this fast and flat road race takes place around RAF Coltishall and is suitable for experienced runners and beginners alike.
Race: Felixstowe Coastal 10
When: Sunday, September 13
Organising club: Felixstowe Road Runners
Race HQ: Beachside Events Area, adjacent to Felixstowe Leisure Centre, IP11 2AE
Distance: 10 miles
Places: Details yet to be announced. More information here
Description: The course is nearly all tarmac promenade, pavement or road but between the Ferry and the Martello Tower there is a stretch of shingle.
Race: Ingatestone 5 miles
When: Sunday, September 13
Organising club: Ingatestone Boys' Own Club
Race HQ: Anglo European School in Willow Green, Ingatestone, CM4 0DJ
Distance: 5 miles
Places: £10 attached, £12 unattached, £14 on the day. Sign up here
Description: The route goes up to Fryerning, around Beggar Hill and finishes close to A12 cut-off.
Race: Round Norfolk Relay
When: Saturday, September 19 to Sunday, September 20
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Lynnsport, King's Lynn, PE30 2NB
Distance: 197-mile relay race
Places: Registration to open on April 1. More information here
Description: 197 miles broken up into 17 different stages circumnavigating the Norfolk border. Each club or team runner takes on a different stages of differing distances.
Race: Great East Run
When: Sunday, September 20
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Suffolk County Council HQ
Distance: Half marathon
Places: £33. Sign up here
Description: Popular half marathon event around Ipswich in partnership with Suffolk County Council, Ipswich Borough Council and Ipswich Jaffa Running Club.
Race: Pleshey Half Marathon
When: Sunday, September 20 (date yet to be confirmed)
Organising club: Springfield Striders
Race HQ: Pleshey Village Hall, The Street, Pleshey, CM3 1HA.
Distance: Half marathon
Places: Registration yet to open.
Description: Route goes back past the village hall in a large figure of eight through High Easter and Bishops Cross returning towards Pleshey to enter the village through Back and finishes on the village hall field.
Race: Bure Valley 10m
When: Sunday, September 27
Organising club: Bure Valley Harriers
Race HQ: Banningham
Distance: 10 miles
Places: Registration yet to open. More information here
Description: Run on quiet undulating roads around the village of Banningham - offers scope for running a PB.
Race: ETC Ely Runfest
When: Sunday, September 27
Organising club: Independent - Ely Tri Club (formerly the Monster Racing Runfest)
Race HQ: Palace Green, Ely Cathedral
Distance: 10K (fun run), Half-Marathon, Marathon and Ultra (42 mile)
Places: 10K - £15.90 affiliated, £17.90 unaffiliated; H/M £25.90 affiliated, £27.90 unaffiliated, Marathon £30.90 affiliated, £32.96 unaffiliated. Ultra £36.05 affiliated, £38.11 unaffiliated. Sign up here
Description: All distances start and finish outside Ely Cathedral and follow the same route alongside the River Great Ouse and River Cam. You will pass through the National Trust Reserves of Wicken and White Fen on the longer distances. The surface is tarmac, compact trail and a very small amount of field/path.
OCTOBER
Race: Marriott's Way 10K
When: Sunday, October 4
Organising club: Independent - Broadland District Council
Race HQ: TBC
Distance: 10K
Places: Registration yet to open. More information here
Description: The 10k race along the Marriott's Way between Aylsham and Reepham is mainly off-road and predominantly flat.
Race: Colchester Stampede Half Marathon
When: Sunday, October 4
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Colchester Zoo, CO3 0SL
Distance: Half marathon
Places: £34 (includes free entry to the zoo). Sign up here
Description: Event runs through the zoo for 1k before heading out onto the closed roads before finishing back inside the Zoo.
Race: Martlesham 10K
When: Sunday, October 4
Organising club: Felixstowe Road Runners
Race HQ: The Green, Martlesham Heath, Martlesham Heath, Suffolk
Distance: 10K
Places: Registration yet to open. More information here
Description: The 10km course is flat and largely traffic free. Regarded by many as a PB course.
Race: Lowestoft Half Marathon
When: TBC
Organising Club: Lowestoft Road Runners
Race HQ: Ness Point, Lowestoft
Distance: Half Marathon
Places: TBC. More information here
Description: Runners follow a two-lap course, starting and finishing at the bottom of the Lowestoft sea wall.
Race: Norfolk Gazelles Championship Relay
When: Sunday, October 11
Organising club: Norfolk Gazelles
Race HQ: Sports Hall and Conference Centre, Easton College, Bawburgh Road, NR9 5GA
Distance: 4x5K
Places: Registration yet to open
Description: Teams of four with each member racing along a route out of Easton College looping round Hall Road and then into Marlingford Road. A left turn at the Marlingford Bell will bring you along Bawburgh Road, which will then loop round back into the college.
Race: East Coast 10K
When: Sunday, October 18
Organising club: Great Yarmouth Road Runners
Race HQ: St Georges Theatre, Trafalgar Road, NR30 2PG
Distance: 10K
Places: Registration yet to open. More information here
Description: Route takes runners through the fast and flat pavements and promenade of Yarmouth.
Race: Saxon 5
When: Sunday, October 18
Organising club: Saxon Striders
Race HQ: Carlton Park Recreation Ground, IP17 1AT
Distance: 5 miles
Places: Registration yet to open
Description: Five miles race around Saxmundham.
Race: Chelmsford Marathon
When: Sunday, October 18
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Shire Hall, City Centre, Chelmsford, Essex, CM1 1EH
Distance: Marathon
Places: £40 affiliated, £42 unaffiliated. Sign up here
Description: Major event that takes you through the centre of Chelmsford out to the Essex countryside.
Race: Trowse 10K
When: Sunday, October 25
Organising club: City of Norwich Athletic Club
Race HQ: Norfolk Snowsports Club, NR14 8TW
Distance: 10K
Places: Registration to open in August 2020. More information here
Description: Competitors run beside Whitlingham Broad before following a two-lap route along quiet roads through the heart of Trowse and close to Whitlingham Hall.
Race: Thurlow 5 and 10 miles
When: Sunday, October 25
Organising club: Haverhill Running Club
Race HQ: Thurlow village hall (The Street, Gt Thurlow, Haverhill CB9 7LA
Distance: 5 and 10 miles
Places: Registration yet to open
Description: Multi-terrain races held around the pretty Stour Valley villages of Great Thurlow, Little Thurlow and Little Bradley.
NOVEMBER
Race: Rag-it-Round Repps
When: Sunday, November 22
Organising club: Dune Runner
Race HQ: Bastwick Village Hall, NR29 5JP
Distance: 11K
Places: Registration yet to open. More information here
Description: Scenic cross-country run through the village of Repps
Race: Scenic 7
When: TBC
Organising club: Stowmarket Striders
Race HQ: Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre, IP14 1LH
Distance: 7 miles
Places: Registration yet to open.
Description: The course starts at Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre and heads out through Onehouse and Harleston then makes a three-mile loop back to Harleston before returning along the same route through Onehouse and back to the finish.
Race: Hadleigh 10/5
When: TBC
Organising club: Hadleigh Hares Athletics Club
Race HQ: Hadleigh United FC, IP7 5NG
Distance: 5 miles/10 miles
Places: Registration yet to open
Description: The races follow undulating country roads through Layham and Shelley and thanks to the support of sponsors there is some added bling! There will be a finisher medal for both races.
DECEMBER
Race: Buxton 5K Fun Run
When: Sunday, December 6
Organising club: Norfolk Gazelles
Race HQ: Buxton Primary School
Distance: 5K
Places: Registration yet to open. More information here
Description: Multi-terrain scenic course through Buxton countryside.
Race: Beccles Turkey Trot 10 mile
When: TBC
Organising club: Waveney Valley AC
Race HQ: Sir John Leman School, NR34 9PG
Distance: 10 miles
Places: Registration yet to open
Description: The Turkey Trot is an undulating 10 mile road race visiting small villages on the edge of the Waveney Valley.
Race: Groggy Doggy
When: Saturday, December 26
Organising club: Bungay Black Dog Running Club
Race HQ: Outney Common, Bungay, NR35 1DS
Distance: 4.2 miles/2.1 miles
Places: Registration yet to open. More information here