Run Anglia: 2020 running races calendar for Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex

There's a race somewhere for everyone across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex. Picture: Archant Archant

Your comprehensive guide to 2020 running races throughout Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

February

Race: Great Bentley Half Marathon

When: Sunday, February 2

Organising club: Great Bentley Running Club

Race HQ: Great Bentley Village Hall, CO7 8LW

Distance: Half marathon

Places: Sold out

Description: Fast, flat course with PB potential.

Race: St Luke's Hospice Dunton Test Track 10 mile

When: Sunday, February 16

Organising club: Independent - St Luke's Hospice

Race HQ: Ford Motor Company, Dunton, SS15 6EE

Distance: 10 miles

Places: £17.50 affiliated, £19.50 affiliated, £22 on the day. Sign up here

Description: Course set around the Ford Motor Company site - the route is two laps (4.5 mile), plus a one-mile finish loop which takes in both the high speed and the multi surface test tracks.

Race: Valentine's 10K

When: Sunday, February 16

Organising club: Norfolk Gazelles

Race HQ: Sports Hall and Conference Centre, Easton College, Bawburgh Road, NR9 5GA

Distance: 10K

Places: £16 affiliated, £18 unaffiliated. Sign up here

Description: Race two of the Sportlink Running and Fitness Grand Prix series. Starts from Easton Showground and the course follows an undulating loop around the villages of Colton and Marlingford on country lanes.

Race: Thetford Trails Winter 10K

When: Sunday, February 16

Organising club: Independent - Inspire Races

Race HQ: High Lodge Thetford Forest, IP27 0AF

Distance: 10K.

Places: £19. Sign up here

Description: The 10km run takes them through the forest, along winding trails on great quality tracks. Starts and finishes at Thetford High Lodge.

Race: Tarpley 10/20

Organising club: Saint Edmund Pacers

When: Sunday, February 23 (20 mile start: 10.30am/10 mile start: 11.30am)

Race HQ: Thurston Community College, IP30 9AQ

Distance: 10 miles or 20 miles

Places: Sold out

Description: Run over 10 or 20 miles, with the latter fitting in perfectly as a training run for those planning a spring marathon. Course passes through countryside and gently undulating country lanes.

Race: St Peters Way Ultra

When: Sunday, February 23

Organising club: Independent - Challenge Running

Race HQ: The Pleasance, High Street, Ongar, Essex, CM5 9AB

Distance: 45 miles

Places: £50 affiliated, £52 affiliated. Sign up here

Description: The St Peter's Way is 43 miles of footpath meandering through the countryside of Essex, from Chipping Ongar to the ancient chapel of St Peter-on-the-Wall at Bradwell on Sea. An ancent pilgrimage route dating back to the 7th century.

March

Race: Ringland Half Marathon

When: Sunday, March 1

Organising club: Norwich Road Runners

Race HQ: Dinosaur Park in Lenwade, Norwich, NR9 5JE.

Distance: Half marathon

Place: Sold out

Description: Attracting a large field of both fast club runners and new runners looking to try a distance race, the beautiful 13.1 mile course takes runners through the Norfolk countryside using the Roarr! Dinosaur Park as race HQ. Race three in the Sportlink GP series

Race: Roding Valley Half Marathon

When: Sunday, March 8

Organising club: Woodford Green AC

Race HQ: Ashton Playing Fields, Chigwell Road, Woodford Green, Essex IG8 8AA

Distance: Half marathon

Places: £24 affiliated, £26 affiliated. Sign up here

Description: Popular event many use as training event in run up to London Marathon.

Race: Thetford Trails Half Marathon

When: Sunday, March 8

Organising club: Independent - Inspire Races

Race HQ: High Lodge Thetford Forest, IP27 0AF

Distance: Half marathon. Sign up here

Places: £24. Sign up here

Description: Single lap, half marathon course on solid trails

Race: Southend Pier Marathon

When: Sunday, March 15 (provisional date)

Organising club: Independent - Sussex Trail Events

Race HQ: Southend Pier, SS1 2EL

Distance: Marathon

Places: £40 affiliated, £43 unaffiliated. More details here

Description: Just under 20 laps of Southend pier.

Race: Mad March Hare 10K

When: Sunday, March 15

Organising club: Coltishall Jaguars

Race HQ: Scottow Enterprise Park, Lamas Road, Badersfield, NR10 5FB

Distance: 10K

Places: £13 affiliated, £15 affiliated. Sign up here

Description: Fast and flat around RAF Coltishall - targeted by many for a personal best. Race four in the Sportlink GP Series.

Race: Stowmarket Half Marathon

When: Sunday, March 15

Organising club: Stowmarket Striders RC

Race HQ: Tomlinson Groundcare, Hall Orchard, IP14 3DL

Distance: Half marathon

Places: £16 attached, £18 unattached. Sign up here

Description: The route takes in some of Suffolk's quietest rural country roads through undulating scenic countryside.

Race: Brentwood Half Marathon

When: Sunday, March 15

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Becket Keys School, Sawyers Hall Lane, CM15 9DA

Distance: Half marathon

Places: £28 affiliated, £30 unaffiliated. Sign up here

Description: 13.1 miles around Essex town.

Race: Dave Wright's Colchester 15m and 7.5m road race

When: Sunday, March 22

Organising club: Colchester Harriers

Race HQ: Langham Community Centre, CO4 5PA

Distance: 15 miles and 7.5 miles

Places: £22.50. Sign up here

Description: 15-mile two lap road race around the quiet countryside of Essex around the villages of Langham and Boxted.

Race: The Nelson Knee-Knobbler (race one)

When: Saturday, March 28

Organising club: Dune Runner

Race HQ: Caister-On-Sea

Distance: Long £21, Short £17. More information here

Places: Registration yet to open. More information here

Description: Scenic cross-country run through the village of Repps

Race: Wymondham 20m

When: Sunday, March 29

Organising club: Wymondham AC

Race HQ: Abbey Hall, 14 Church Street, Wymondham, NR18 0PH

Distance: 20 miles

Places: £17 affiliated, £19 unaffiliated. Sign up here

Description: Ideal preparation for anyone training for the London Marathon. Two-lap route around the quiet, rural roads of Wymondham.

Race: Colchester Half Marathon

When: Sunday, March 29

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Colchester United FC, Weston Community Homes Stadium, CO4 5UP

Distance: Half marathon

Places: £29 affiliated, £31 unaffiliated. Sign up here

Description: Runners are taken along Colchester High Street, past the town hall and castle, before turning north and passing through Langham and Boxted.

Race: The Barr Ellison Thetford Forest 10K

When: Sunday, March 29

Organising club: Independent - Hoohah series

Race HQ: High Lodge, Thetford, IP27 0AF

Distance: 10K

Places: £19. Sign up here

Description; The route is a multi-terrain course around the picturesque area of Thetford Forest. The route will include stretches of footpaths, woodland and meadows.

April

Race: City of Norwich Half Marathon

When: Sunday, April 5

Organising club: City of Norwich Athletic Club

Race HQ: Norfolk Showground, NR5 0TP

Distance: Half marathon

Places: £25 affiliated, £27 unaffiliated. Sign up here

Description: Starts and finishes at the Norfolk Showground and follows a rural single lap route through the parishes of Easton, Honingham, Colton, Barnham Broom, Marlingford and close to Easton College.

Race: The Lowestoft 5 Mile Promenade Dash

When: Sunday, April 5

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: The East Point Pavilion, Lowestoft, Suffolk

Distance: 5 miles

Places: £15 affiliated, £17 unaffiliated, £20 on the day. Sign up here

Description: The course will be suitable for those looking for a speedy 5 mile and/or chasing a pb - but suitable too for those new to running or looking to complete a first time race.

Race: Rayleigh 10K

When: Sunday, April 5

Organising club: Independent - Rotary Club of Rayleigh

Race HQ: Belchamps Scout Activity Centre, SS5 4JD

Distance: 10K

Places: £14 affiliated, £16 unaffiliated. Sign up here

Description: Course starts and finishing at Belchamps Scout Activity Centre and will follow a circular route through Hockley Woods, Grove Woods, Cherry Orchard Park and Gusted Hall Woods, using pathways and bridleways and will be chip timed

Race: Sudbury Fun Run

When: Friday, April 10

Organising club: Sudbury Joggers

Race HQ: Belle Vue Park, Newton Road, CO10 2RG

Distance: 5 miles

Places: Entries open January 31. Sign up here

Description: The race starts in and returns to Sudbury, Suffolk via Gt Cornard and consequently rises and falls a little, but is generally fairly flat.

Race: Harwich Runners Bromley 10K

When: Sunday, April 19

Organising club: Harwich Runners

Race HQ: Little Bromley Church, Barlon Road, CO11 2PP

Distance: 10K

Places: £10 affiliated, £12 unaffiliated. Sign up here

Description: Comprises a single anti-clockwise lap of a road course through the Essex countryside.

Race: Festival of Running

When: Sunday, April 19

Organising club: Bungay Black Dog Running Club

Race HQ: Bungay & District Sports Association, Maltings Meadow, Ditchingham, NR35 2RU

Distance: Marathon/half marathon/10K/5K

Places: Marathon £36/£38, Half marathon £28/£30, 10K £15/£17, 5K £10/£12. Sign up here

Description: The marathon course is 2 laps of a 13.1 mile loop through the scenic Waveney Valley of Suffolk and Norfolk. The half marathon course is one lap of the same loop. The 10km course shares parts of the same loop.

Race: Chase the Train

When: Sunday, April 19

Organising club: NNBR

Race HQ: Aylsham Station, NR12 8UU

Places: Sold out. Join waiting list here

Description: Chase the train from Aylsham to Wroxham. The route follows the footpath next to Bure Valley Railway.

Race: Great Yarmouth 5M Series - race one

When: Wednesday, April 22

Organising club: Great Yarmouth Road Runners

Race HQ: Marina Centre, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2ER

Distance: 5 miles

Places: TBC. More information here

Description: Fast, flat course along the seafront over two laps of the promenade.

Race: Breckland Forest Marathon and Half Marathon

When: Sunday, April 26

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: British Trust for Ornithology, Thetford, IP24 2PU

Distance: Marathon/half marathon

Places: Sold out

Description: The mostly off-road route heads out to Brandon (the half marathon goes to Santon Downham), and then returns to the start/finish line at King's House in Thetford.

Race: Childerley Estate 10K

When: Sunday, April 26

Organising club: Hoohah Series

Race HQ: Childerley, 1A Mill Yard, Childerley, Dry Drayton, Cambridge, CB23 8BA

Distance: 10K

Places: £19. Sign up here

Description: The route will include stretches of footpaths, woodland and meadows. Childerley is nestled in rolling countryside and some moderate hills form part of the course.

Race: Hundon Marathon

When: Sunday, April 26

Organising club: Independent - Raw Trails

Race HQ: Hundon Village Hall, North Street, Hundon, Suffolk, CO10 8EE

Distance: Marathon

Places: £40 affiliated, £42 unaffiliated. Sign up here

Description: After leaving Hundon, the route passes thorugh the Stour Valley through the town of Clare. Finishes just short of Bury St Edmunds

May

Race: Grand East Anglia Run

When: Sunday, May 3

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Tuesday Market Place, PE30 1JJ

Distance: 10K

Places: £22.60, attached, £24.60 unattached. Sign up here

Description: Scenic route, taking in King's Lynn town centre, the River Ouse pathway, The Walks as well as several historic buildings.

Race: Witham May Day 10

When: Sunday, May 3

Organising club: Witham Running Club

Race HQ: Witham Rugby Club, Spa Road, Witham, CM8 1UN

Distance: 10 miles

Places: £15 attached, £17 unattached, £20 on the day. Sign up here

Description: Fast, undulating, mainly rural, all road course. Being used as the Essex Championship 10 mile race.

Race: Alton Water Run

When: Sunday, May 3

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Alton Water Sports Centre, IP9 2RY

Distance: 5K/10K

Places: 5K - £12.50 attached, £14.50 unattached; 10K - £19.50 attached, £21.50 unattached. Sign up here

Description: Both routes through woodlands and fields.

Race: Great Yarmouth Promenade 5 miles series (race two)

When: Wednesday, May 6

Organising club: Great Yarmouth Road Runners

Race HQ: Marina Centre, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2ER

Distance: 5 miles

Places: TBC. More information here

Description: Fast, flat course along the seafront over two laps of the promenade.

Race: Newmarket Heath Race

When: Thursday, May 7

Organising club: Newmarket Joggers

Race HQ: Newmarket Heath, Bury Road (near BP Garage)

Distance: 6K

Places: Registration yet to open. More information here

Description: Newmarket Heath Race & Stable / Stud Challenge is friendly but challenging off road race on the historic Newmarket Heath.

Race: Breckland 10K

When: Friday, May 8

Organising club: Thetford Athletic Club

Race HQ: Croxton Village Hall, The Street, Croxton, Thetford, Norfolk, IP24 1LN

Distance: 10K

Places: £14 affiliated, £16 unaffiliated. Sign up here

Description: One-lap countryside, flat course. Ideal for PB hunters.

Race: Hylands House 10K

When: Saturday, May 9

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Hylands House and Estate, Hylands Park, London Road, Chelmsford, Essex, CM2 8WQ

Distance: 10K

Places: £14 affiliated, £16 unaffiliated. Sign up here

Description: Mixture of cross country and paved paths over an undulating landscape. Race one of five in the Essex Cross Country series.

Race: Ipswich 5K

When: Saturday, May 9

Organising club: Ipswich JAFFA

Race HQ: Arena Leisure Centre, CO2 7SZ

Distance: 5K

Places: £11 affiliated, £13 unaffiliated. Sign up here

Description: 5K race around Ipswich town centre

Race: Dereham 10M

When: Sunday, May 10

Organising club: Dereham Runners

Race HQ: Neatherd High School, Dereham, NR20 3AX

Distance: 10M

Places: £17.10 affiliated, £19.10 unaffiliated. Sign up here

Description: Starts in Dereham and then heads out into the countryside along quiet roads. Race five in the Sportlink Grand Prix Series.

Race: Halstead & Essex Marathon

When: Sunday, May 10

Organising club: Halstead Road Runners

Race HQ: Halstead Leisure Centre, CO9 2HR

Distance: Marathon

Places: £40. Sign up here

Description: Road race around North Essex with all bar a 400m stretch in the last mile based on the road.

Race: Rochford 10K

When: Sunday, May 10

Organising club: Rochford Running Club

Race HQ: Ashingdon Primary Academy, Fambridge Road, SS4 3LN

Distance: 10K

Places: £16 affiliated, £18 unaffiliated. Sign up here

Description: 10k race multi terrain - half on road and half off road.

Race: Colchester 10K

When: Sunday, May 10

Organising club: Independent - The Rotary Club of Colchester Trinity

Race HQ: Arena Leisure Centre, CO2 7SZ

Distance: 10K

Places: £15 attached, £17.50 unattached. Sign up here

Description: Start and ends at Abbey Fields, finishing on the Garrison running track.

Race: Wroxham 5K Series (race one)

When: Wednesday, May 13

Organising club: Norwich Road Runners

Race HQ: Broadland High School, Tunstead Road, Hoveton, NR12 8QN

Distance: 5K

Places: Registration will open on March 4. Sign up here

Description: Fast, if slightly undulating, race through Wroxham.

Race: Mammoth Marathon and Half Marathon

When: Sunday, May 17

Organising club: Independent - North Norfolk District Council

Race HQ: Beach Road, Sea Palling, Norfolk, NR12 0AL

Distance: Half marathon and marathon

Places: Sold out

Description: Competitors will go through Sea Palling and then follow the coast road through many scenic villages and finishing in Sheringham. There will also be a Half Marathon race taking place on the same day, setting off from Mundesley at 9.30am and finishing at Sheringham High School.

Race: Great Baddow 10m

When: Sunday, May 17

Organising club: Independent - Rotary Club of Chelmsford Mildmay

Race HQ: Great Baddow Recreation Ground, CM2 9RL

Distance: 10 miles

Places: Sign up here

Description: 10 mile road race

Race: Colchester Stampede 10K

When: Sunday, May 17

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Colchester Zoo, CO3 0SL

Distance: 10K

Places: £30 (includes free entry to the zoo). Sign up here

Description: Event runs through Colchester Zoo, then out onto the closed roads for the 10k course before finishing back inside the zoo.

Race: Woodbridge 10K

When: Sunday, May 17

Organising club: Woodbridge Shufflers Running Club

Race HQ: Woodbridge School, IG8 7DQ

Distance: 10K

Places: Not yet open. More information here

Description: The race follows an undulating course through the streets of Woodbridge.

Race: Wimpole Estate 10K

When: Sunday, May 17

Organising club: Hoohah Series

Race HQ: Arrington, Royston, Cambridgeshire, SG8 0BW

Distance: 10K

Places: £23. Sign up here

Description: The route is a multi-terrain course around the picturesque National Trust property, Wimpole Estate.

Race: Braintree 5

When: Sunday, May 17

Organising club: Braintree & District AC

Race HQ: Chelmsford racecourse, CM3 1QP

Distance: 5 miles

Places: TBC

Description: A 5 mile road race for all abilities.

Race: Great Yarmouth Promenade 5 miles series (race three)

When: Wednesday, May 20

Organising club: Great Yarmouth Road Runners

Race HQ: Marina Centre, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2ER

Distance: 5 miles

Places: TBC. More information here

Description: Fast, flat course along the seafront over two laps of the promenade.

Race: High Easter 10K

When: Sunday, May 24

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: High Easter Village Hall, CM1 4QS

Distance: 10K

Places: £16 attached, £18 unattached. Sign up here

Description: Scenic race through the village of High Easter.

Race: Burnham on Crouch 10K

When: Sunday, May 24

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Burnham-on-Crouch, Millfields, CM0 8HS

Distance: 10K

Places: £14 attached, £16 unattached. Sign up here

Description: A 10km race around Burnham on Crouch - all abilities welcome.

Race: Holt 10K

When: Sunday, May 24

Organising club: North Norfolk Beach Runners

Race HQ: Gresham School, Holt, NR25 6EA

Distance: 10K

Places: More information here

Description: Fast, flat, scenic multi-terrain course.

Race: Hatfield Broad Oak 10K

When: Monday, May 25

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: The Village Green, CM22 7HE

Distance: 10K

Places: £21 affiliated, £23 unaffiliated. Sign up here

Description: A 10K loop of the medieval village of Hatfield Broad Oak.

Race: Kirton Friday 5

When: Friday, May 29

Organising club: Felixstowe Road Runners

Race HQ: Kirton Recreation Ground, Back Road, Kirton IP10 0QQ

Distance: 5 miles

Places: More information here

Description: Part of a six-race series held on Friday evenings between May and July across Suffolk and Essex.

Race: Alex Moore Relay

When: Sunday, May 31

Organising club: Norfolk Gazelles

Race HQ: Skeyton

Distance: Teams of three to run half marathon

Places: Registration yet to open. More information here

Description: The race is just over a half marathon in length with each runner having to complete either one or two laps of a 2.2 mile course, with the whole team running together for the last lap

JUNE

Race: Bungay 10K

When: Wednesday, June 3

Organising club: Bungay Black Dog Running Club

Race HQ: Bungay Area Running Centre, Pernhow Street, Ditchingham, Bungay, NR35 1DS.

Distance: 10K

Places: Entries to open in spring. More information here

Description: First of a three-race series over the summer round town of Bungay.

Race: Lotus Test Track 5K and 10K

When: Friday, June 5

Organising club: Harling AC

Race HQ: Lotus Cars, Potash Lane, Hethel, NR14 8EZ

Distance: 5K and 10K

Places: Details yet to be announced

Description: Two/four 2.5km laps around the Lotus test track

Race: Framlingham Friday 5

When: Friday, June 5

Organising club: Framlingham Flyers

Race HQ: The Sports Club, Badingham Road, Framlingham Suffolk IP13 9HS

Distance: 5 miles

Places: More information here

Decription: Part of a six-race series held on Friday evenings between May and July across Suffolk and Essex.

Race: Mike Groves 10K

When: Sunday, June 7

Organising club: Coltishall Jaguars

Race HQ: Scottow Enterprise Park, Lamas Road, Badersfield, NR10 5FB

Distance: 10K

Places: £13 affiliated, £15 unaffiliated. Sign up here

Description: Run in memory of Alan Groves, a talented runner killed in a road traffic accident.

Race: Stour Valley Marathon

When: Sunday, June 7

Organising club: Independent - Company of Runners

Race HQ: Nayland Village Hall, Nayland, CO6 4JH

Distance: Marathon

Places: £38 affiliated, £40 unaffiliated. Sign up here

Description: Self-navigate on a marathon distance trail course following the highways, byways, trails and tracks around the Stour Valley using the Stour Valley Path, St Edmund's Way and the Essex Way.

Race: Stansted 10K

When: Sunday, June 7

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Bentfield Green, Stansted, CM24 8HZ

Distance: 10K

Places: £12 pre-register, £15 on the day. Sign up here

Description: Scenic route, across normally inaccessible private land.

Race: Wroxham 5K Series (race two)

When: Wednesday, June 10

Organising club: Norwich Road Runners

Race HQ: Broadland High School, Tunstead Road, Hoveton, NR12 8QN

Distance: 5K

Places: Registration will open on March 4. Sign up here

Description: Fast, if slightly undulating, race through Wroxham. Race seven in the Sportlink Grand Prix Series.

Race: Sudbury Friday 5

When: Friday, June 12

Organising club: Sudbury Joggers

Race HQ: Belle Vue Park, Newton Road, Sudbury

Distance: 5 miles

Places: More information here

Description: Part of a six-race series held on Friday evenings between May and July across Suffolk and Essex.

Race: Suffolk Trail Running Festival

When: June 12-14

Organising club: Independent - Raw Trails

Race HQ: High Lodge, Thetford Forest, Brandon, Suffolk

Distance: 3K, 10K, 6-hour, 12-hour, 24-hour

Places: More information here

Description: Weekend of trail running adventures.

Race: Belhus Woods Country Park 10K

When: Saturday, June 13

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Belhus Woods Country Park, Romford Road, Aveley, South Ockendon, RM15 4XJ.

You may also want to watch:

Distance: 10K

Places: £14 affiliated, £16 unaffiliated. Sign up here

Description: Second race of the Essex Cross Country series.

Race: Boxted 10K/5K

When: Sunday, June 14

Organising club: The Boxted Runners

Race HQ: Boxted St Peters School, Boxted, CO4 5YN

Distance: 10K

Places: 10K £14.50 affiliated, £16.50 unaffiliated; 5K - £9 affiliated, £11 unaffiliated. Sign up here

Description: An undulating run on the country roads and tracks around the village of Boxted.

Race: Southend Half Marathon

When: Sunday, June 14

Organising club: Independent - Havens Hospices

Race HQ: East Beach, Shoeburyness, SS3 9SE

Distance: Half marathon

Places: £23 affiliated, £25 unaffiliated. Sign up here

Description: Seafront course that's fast, flat and traffic free.

Race: Bury Friday 5

When: Friday, June 19

Organising club: Saint Edmund Pacers

Race HQ: Nowton Park, IP29 5LU

Distance: 5 miles

Places: More information here

Description: Part of a six-race series held on Friday evenings between May and July across Suffolk and Essex.

Race: Sandringham Half Marathon

When: Sunday, June 21

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Sandringham Estate

Distance: 5K/half marathon

Places: Half marathon sold out; 5K £12.90 affiliated, £14.90 unaffiliated. Sign up here

Description: The main half marathon race will start and finish within the Sandringham Estate.

Race: HARP 24-Hour Relay Challenge

When: Saturday, June 20 - 21

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Westcliff Rugby Club, SS2 6UN

Distance: NA

Places: £45. Sign up here

Description: Four-mile loops of the South Essex countryside - how many can you run in 24 hours? Solo runners and teams invited to take part

Race: Capel 5

When: Sunday, June 21

Organising club: Capel Cheetahs

Race HQ: The Pavilion, Capel St Mary's, playing field

Distance: 5 miles

Places: More information here

Description: The course is a 5 mile undulating road race taking you through and out of the village of Capel St Mary.

Race: Bungay 10K

When: Wednesday, June 24

Organising club: Bungay Black Dog Running Club

Race HQ: Bungay Area Running Centre, Pernhow Street, Ditchingham, Bungay, NR35 1DS.

Distance: 10K

Places: Entries to open in spring. More information here

Description: Second of a three-race series over the summer round town of Bungay.

Race: Stowmarket Friday 5

When: Friday, June 26

Organising club: Stowmarket Striders

Race HQ: Haughley Park, Stowmarket, Suffolk, IP14 3JY

Distance: 5 miles

Places: More information here

Description: Part of a six-race series held on Friday evenings between May and July across Suffolk and Essex.

Race: Humpty Dumpty 10K

When: Sunday, June 28

Organising club: Great Yarmouth & District Athletic Club

Race HQ: Freethorpe Village Hall, NR13 3NZ

Distance: 10K

Places: More information here

Description: A circular route through quiet country roads - race eight in the Sportlink Grand Prix Series.

Race: Mersea Island Round the Island Race

When: Sunday, June 28

Organising club: Independent - Mersea Islands Lions Club

Race HQ: Willoughby Avenue/The Esplanade Car Park, West Mersea , CO5 8BH

Distance: 13 miles (approx)

Places: £15, £20 on the day. Sign up here

Description: The course runs completely round the Island in a clockwise direction.

Race: Horndon on the Hill 10K

When: Sunday, June 28

Organising club: Thurrock Harriers

Race HQ: Horndon-on-the-Hill, SS17 8LQ

Distance: 10K

Places: Sold out

Description: The 10k road race takes place during the annual 'Feast and Fayre' in the historic village of Horndon-on-the-Hill.

Race: Marcus Gynn Newmarket 10K

When: Sunday, June 28

Organising club: Newmarket Joggers

Race HQ: The Ellesmere Centre, CB8 9TS

Distance: 10K

Places: £16 attached, £18 unattached. Sign up here

Description: Run in memory of Newmarket Jogger Marcus Gynn, who died in February 2016. Undulating scenic route; ideal for both novice and experienced runners.

JULY

Race: Wroxham 5K Series (race three)

When: Wednesday, July 1

Organising club: Norwich Road Runners

Race HQ: Broadland High School, Tunstead Road, Hoveton, NR12 8QN

Distance: 5K

Places: Registration will open on March 4. Sign up here

Description: Fast, if slightly undulating, race through Wroxham.

Race: Great Bentley Friday 5

When: Friday, July 3

Organising club: Great Bentley Running Club

Race HQ: Great Bentley Village Hall, Plough Road, Great Bentley, Colchester, CO7 8LD

Distance: 5 miles

Places: More information here

Description: Part of a six-race series held on Friday evenings between May and July across Suffolk and Essex.

Race: Lord Mayor's 5K City Centre Classic

When: Saturday, July 4

Organising club: City of Norwich Athletic Club

Race HQ: Norwich Study Centre, Tombland

Distance: 5K

Places: Registration to open on April 15.

Description: Run over two laps of a traffic-free city centre course preceding the Lord Mayor's Procession. Entry to the 2020 Lord Mayor's 5k is open to athletes who have recorded a 5k road race performance of under 20 minutes for men / under 22 minutes for women since 1 January 2019 on a course certified as accurate by an approved UKA course measurer.

Race: Colour 5Km

When: Saturday, July 4

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Hoveton Hall - Hoveton Norwich, Norfolk, United Kingdom NR12 8RJ

Distance: 5K

Places: £22.50. Sign up here

Description: Every kilometre there is a colour zone.

Race: Harling 10K

When: Sunday, July 5

Organising club: East Harling Sports & Social Club

Race HQ: East Harling, Bridgham, West Harling, Norfolk, Norwich, Norfolk, NR16 2NA

Distance: 10K

Places: £15 attached, £17 unattached. Sign up here

Description: Run through the flat roads from East Harling to Bridgham.

Race: Norwich Triathlon

When: Sunday, July 5

Organising club: Tri-Anglia

Race HQ: Whitlingham Country Park, Whitlingham Lane, Trowse, Norwich, NR14 8TR

Distance: Sprint - 750m open water swim, 18km bike, 5km run. Standard -

Places: Sprint - £50 attached, £55 unattached Sign up here. Standard - £60 attached, £65 unattached. Sign up here

Description: Swim in the open waters of Whitlingham Broad, followed by a cycle race through South Norfolk's country roads, culminating in an off road run round the lake to the finish line.

Race: The Nelson Knee-Knobbler (race two)

When: Sunday, July 5

Organising club: Dune Runner

Race HQ: Winterton-on-Sea, Norfolk, UK, NR29 4AW

Distance: 5K/11K

Places: Registration yet to open. More information here

Description: Scenic cross-country run through the village of Repps

Race: Wibbly Wobbly Log Jog

When: Friday, July 10

Organising club: Brandon Fern Hoppers

Race HQ: High Lodge Forest Centre, Thetford

Distance: 5 miles (approx)

Places: More information here

Description: Approximately five miles, suitable for all abilities, through the unique scenic tracks and paths of High Lodge, Thetford Forest in the heart of Breckland.

Race: Brantham 5

When: Friday, July 10

Organising club: Brandon Fern Hoppers

Race HQ: Brantham AFC, CO11 1RZ

Distance: 5 miles

Places: Registration yet to open

Description: More information unavailable

Race: Thorndon Country Park 10K

When: Saturday, July 11

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Thorndon Park (South), Arterial Road, Brentwood, Essex. CM13 3LW.

Distance: 10K

Places: £14 attached, £16 unattached. Sign up here

Description: Third race of the Essex Cross Country series.

Race: Felsted 10K

When: TBC

Organising club: Grange Farm Dunmow Runners

Race HQ: Felsted School, Dunmow, CM6 3LL

Distance: 10K

Places: Registration yet to open. More information here

Description: Fast, flat course through pleasant countryside on quiet lanes.

Race: Bungay 10K

When: Wednesday, July 15

Organising club: Bungay Black Dog Running Club

Race HQ: Bungay Area Running Centre, Pernhow Street, Ditchingham, Bungay, NR35 1DS.

Distance: 10K

Places: Entries to open in spring. More information here

Description: Third of a three-race series over the summer round town of Bungay.

Race: Run Norwich 10K

When: Sunday, July 19

Organising club: Community Sports Foundation

Race HQ: The Forum, Norwich, NR2 1TF

Distance: 10K

Places: Sold out

Description: Run through Norwich City centre passing some of the city's most iconic landmarks including Norwich Castle, The Forum, Noriwch Cathedral and Norwich City Football Club.

Race: Worstead 5m

When: Friday, July 24

Organising club: North Norfolk Beach Runners

Race HQ: Queen Elizabeth Hall, NR28 9RH

Distance: 5 miles

Places: More information here

Description: Five-mile race on undulating roads to kick off the Worstead Festival. Suitable for novice and experienced runners. Event nine in the Sportlink Grand Prix Series.

Race: Ipswich Twilight 10K

When: Friday, July 24

Organising club: Ipswich Jaffa

Race HQ: Ipswich Town FC, Portman Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 2DA

Distance: 10K

Places: £21 attached, £23 unattached. Sign up here

Description: The race will start and finish at Ipswich Town Football Club's iconic stadium in Portman Road Ipswich.

Race: Kirste 5 Memorial Race

When: Sunday, July 26

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Grove Wood School, SS6 8UA

Distance: 5 miles

Places: £19.14 attached, £21.14 unattached. Sign up here

Description: A 5 mile route heading to Hockley Woods, returning through Cherry Orchard Jubilee Park, New England Wood, & Grove Wood. Run in memory of Kirste Woods to raise money for charity.

AUGUST

Race: Scottow Sundowner 5K

When: Wednesday, August 5

Organising club: Coltishall Jaguars

Race HQ: Scottow Enterprise Park, Scottow, Norfolk, NR10 5FB

Distance: 5K

Places: More information here

Description: Fast, flat race around Scottow Enterprise Park

Race: Reepham Summer 10K

When: Friday, August 7

Organising club: Reepham Runners

Race HQ: Stimpson's Piece, Reepham,

Distance: 10K

Places: More information here

Description: The course is set across multiple terrain, taking in the quiet country lanes around Reepham and then on to the trails of the Marriotts Way.

Race: Hadleigh Park 10K

When: Saturday, August 8

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Hadleigh Park, Chapel Lane, Hadleigh, Essex. SS7 2PP.

Distance: 10K

Places: £14 attached, £16 unattached. Sign up here

Description: Fourth race of the Essex Cross Country series.

Race: Wortwell Summer Sizzler

When: Friday, August 14 (provisional date)

Organising club: Bungay Black Dog RC

Race HQ: Wortwell Community Centre

Distance: 5 miles

Places: Registration yet to open. More information here

Description: The course goes through some the quiet country lanes around the village of Wortwell.

Race: Great Yarmouth Half Marathon

When: Sunday, August 16

Organising club: Great Yarmouth Road Runners

Race HQ: Ormiston Venture Academy, Oriel Avenue, NR31 7JJ

Distance: Half marathon

Places: Registration yet to open

Description: Route goes through the undulating lanes to the south of Great Yarmouth and through the grounds of Somerleyton Hall.

Race: Clacton Half Marathon/10K

When: Sunday, August 16

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Gainsford Avenue Sports Ground, Fourth Avenue, Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, CO15 5BL

Distance: Half marathon/10K

Places: Half marathon £20 attached, £22 unattached; 10k £16 attached, £18 unattached. Sign up here

Description: Part of the Clacton Carnival - half Marathon is a flat out and back course along the seafront and is ideally suited to runners of all standards.

Race: Dereham 5K

When: Sunday, August 23

Organising club: Dereham Runners

Race HQ: Parkwood Leisure Centre, Station Road, Dereham, NR19 1DF

Distance: 5K

Places: Registration yet to open. More information here

Description: Incorporates two laps of the town centre and is race 10 of the Sportlink Grand Prix Series.

Race: Lowestoft Scores Race

When: Sunday, August 30 (provisional date)

Organising club: Waveney Valley AC

Race HQ: Christchurch Hall, Herring Fishery Score

Distance: 4.75 miles

Places: Registration yet to open. More information here

Description: The course is set from/to Lowestoft High Street via a route to and along the northern sea wall and returning via the town's historic Scores comprising an up and down total of 13 stepped hills.

SEPTEMBER

Race: Wissey Half Marathon

When: Sunday, September 6

Organising club: Ryston Runners

Race HQ: Oxborough Village Hall

Distance: Half marathon

Places: Registration yet to open - more information here

Description: Fast, flat half marathon run in early September round the Norfolk countryside starting and finishing in the village of Oxborough.

Race: Framlingham 10K

When: Sunday, September 6

Organising club: Framlingham Flyers Running Club

Race HQ: Framlingham Sports Club, Baddingham Road, IP13 9HS

Distance: 10K

Places: Registration yet to open. More information here

Description: 10k road race and Children's fun 1 mile fun run.

Race: Ickworth Sunset Chase 5K and 10K

When: Friday, September 11

Organising club: Independent - Raw Trails

Race HQ: The Rotunda, Horringer, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP29 5QE

Distance: 5K and 10K

Places: 5K £20 affiliated, £22 unaffiliated; 10K £20 affiliated, £22 unaffiliated. Sign up here

Description: Case the sunset through Ickworth

Race: Weald Country Park 10K

When: Saturday, September 12

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Weald Country Park, South Weald, Brentwood, Essex. CM14 5QS.

Distance: 10K

Places: £14 attached, £16 unattached. Sign up here

Description: Fifth race of the Essex Cross Country series.

Race: Jolly Jaguars 10K

When: Sunday, September 13

Organising club: Coltishall Jaguars

Race HQ: Scottow Enterprise Park, Scottow, Norfolk, NR10 5FB

Distance: 10K

Places: £13 affiliated, £15 unaffiliated. Sign up here

Description: The third and final race in The 2018 Jaguars 10K Series, this fast and flat road race takes place around RAF Coltishall and is suitable for experienced runners and beginners alike.

Race: Felixstowe Coastal 10

When: Sunday, September 13

Organising club: Felixstowe Road Runners

Race HQ: Beachside Events Area, adjacent to Felixstowe Leisure Centre, IP11 2AE

Distance: 10 miles

Places: Details yet to be announced. More information here

Description: The course is nearly all tarmac promenade, pavement or road but between the Ferry and the Martello Tower there is a stretch of shingle.

Race: Ingatestone 5 miles

When: Sunday, September 13

Organising club: Ingatestone Boys' Own Club

Race HQ: Anglo European School in Willow Green, Ingatestone, CM4 0DJ

Distance: 5 miles

Places: £10 attached, £12 unattached, £14 on the day. Sign up here

Description: The route goes up to Fryerning, around Beggar Hill and finishes close to A12 cut-off.

Race: Round Norfolk Relay

When: Saturday, September 19 to Sunday, September 20

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Lynnsport, King's Lynn, PE30 2NB

Distance: 197-mile relay race

Places: Registration to open on April 1. More information here

Description: 197 miles broken up into 17 different stages circumnavigating the Norfolk border. Each club or team runner takes on a different stages of differing distances.

Race: Great East Run

When: Sunday, September 20

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Suffolk County Council HQ

Distance: Half marathon

Places: £33. Sign up here

Description: Popular half marathon event around Ipswich in partnership with Suffolk County Council, Ipswich Borough Council and Ipswich Jaffa Running Club.

Race: Pleshey Half Marathon

When: Sunday, September 20 (date yet to be confirmed)

Organising club: Springfield Striders

Race HQ: Pleshey Village Hall, The Street, Pleshey, CM3 1HA.

Distance: Half marathon

Places: Registration yet to open.

Description: Route goes back past the village hall in a large figure of eight through High Easter and Bishops Cross returning towards Pleshey to enter the village through Back and finishes on the village hall field.

Race: Bure Valley 10m

When: Sunday, September 27

Organising club: Bure Valley Harriers

Race HQ: Banningham

Distance: 10 miles

Places: Registration yet to open. More information here

Description: Run on quiet undulating roads around the village of Banningham - offers scope for running a PB.

Race: ETC Ely Runfest

When: Sunday, September 27

Organising club: Independent - Ely Tri Club (formerly the Monster Racing Runfest)

Race HQ: Palace Green, Ely Cathedral

Distance: 10K (fun run), Half-Marathon, Marathon and Ultra (42 mile)

Places: 10K - £15.90 affiliated, £17.90 unaffiliated; H/M £25.90 affiliated, £27.90 unaffiliated, Marathon £30.90 affiliated, £32.96 unaffiliated. Ultra £36.05 affiliated, £38.11 unaffiliated. Sign up here

Description: All distances start and finish outside Ely Cathedral and follow the same route alongside the River Great Ouse and River Cam. You will pass through the National Trust Reserves of Wicken and White Fen on the longer distances. The surface is tarmac, compact trail and a very small amount of field/path.

OCTOBER

Race: Marriott's Way 10K

When: Sunday, October 4

Organising club: Independent - Broadland District Council

Race HQ: TBC

Distance: 10K

Places: Registration yet to open. More information here

Description: The 10k race along the Marriott's Way between Aylsham and Reepham is mainly off-road and predominantly flat.

Race: Colchester Stampede Half Marathon

When: Sunday, October 4

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Colchester Zoo, CO3 0SL

Distance: Half marathon

Places: £34 (includes free entry to the zoo). Sign up here

Description: Event runs through the zoo for 1k before heading out onto the closed roads before finishing back inside the Zoo.

Race: Martlesham 10K

When: Sunday, October 4

Organising club: Felixstowe Road Runners

Race HQ: The Green, Martlesham Heath, Martlesham Heath, Suffolk

Distance: 10K

Places: Registration yet to open. More information here

Description: The 10km course is flat and largely traffic free. Regarded by many as a PB course.

Race: Lowestoft Half Marathon

When: TBC

Organising Club: Lowestoft Road Runners

Race HQ: Ness Point, Lowestoft

Distance: Half Marathon

Places: TBC. More information here

Description: Runners follow a two-lap course, starting and finishing at the bottom of the Lowestoft sea wall.

Race: Norfolk Gazelles Championship Relay

When: Sunday, October 11

Organising club: Norfolk Gazelles

Race HQ: Sports Hall and Conference Centre, Easton College, Bawburgh Road, NR9 5GA

Distance: 4x5K

Places: Registration yet to open

Description: Teams of four with each member racing along a route out of Easton College looping round Hall Road and then into Marlingford Road. A left turn at the Marlingford Bell will bring you along Bawburgh Road, which will then loop round back into the college.

Race: East Coast 10K

When: Sunday, October 18

Organising club: Great Yarmouth Road Runners

Race HQ: St Georges Theatre, Trafalgar Road, NR30 2PG

Distance: 10K

Places: Registration yet to open. More information here

Description: Route takes runners through the fast and flat pavements and promenade of Yarmouth.

Race: Saxon 5

When: Sunday, October 18

Organising club: Saxon Striders

Race HQ: Carlton Park Recreation Ground, IP17 1AT

Distance: 5 miles

Places: Registration yet to open

Description: Five miles race around Saxmundham.

Race: Chelmsford Marathon

When: Sunday, October 18

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Shire Hall, City Centre, Chelmsford, Essex, CM1 1EH

Distance: Marathon

Places: £40 affiliated, £42 unaffiliated. Sign up here

Description: Major event that takes you through the centre of Chelmsford out to the Essex countryside.

Race: Trowse 10K

When: Sunday, October 25

Organising club: City of Norwich Athletic Club

Race HQ: Norfolk Snowsports Club, NR14 8TW

Distance: 10K

Places: Registration to open in August 2020. More information here

Description: Competitors run beside Whitlingham Broad before following a two-lap route along quiet roads through the heart of Trowse and close to Whitlingham Hall.

Race: Thurlow 5 and 10 miles

When: Sunday, October 25

Organising club: Haverhill Running Club

Race HQ: Thurlow village hall (The Street, Gt Thurlow, Haverhill CB9 7LA

Distance: 5 and 10 miles

Places: Registration yet to open

Description: Multi-terrain races held around the pretty Stour Valley villages of Great Thurlow, Little Thurlow and Little Bradley.

NOVEMBER

Race: Rag-it-Round Repps

When: Sunday, November 22

Organising club: Dune Runner

Race HQ: Bastwick Village Hall, NR29 5JP

Distance: 11K

Places: Registration yet to open. More information here

Description: Scenic cross-country run through the village of Repps

Race: Scenic 7

When: TBC

Organising club: Stowmarket Striders

Race HQ: Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre, IP14 1LH

Distance: 7 miles

Places: Registration yet to open.

Description: The course starts at Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre and heads out through Onehouse and Harleston then makes a three-mile loop back to Harleston before returning along the same route through Onehouse and back to the finish.

Race: Hadleigh 10/5

When: TBC

Organising club: Hadleigh Hares Athletics Club

Race HQ: Hadleigh United FC, IP7 5NG

Distance: 5 miles/10 miles

Places: Registration yet to open

Description: The races follow undulating country roads through Layham and Shelley and thanks to the support of sponsors there is some added bling! There will be a finisher medal for both races.

DECEMBER

Race: Buxton 5K Fun Run

When: Sunday, December 6

Organising club: Norfolk Gazelles

Race HQ: Buxton Primary School

Distance: 5K

Places: Registration yet to open. More information here

Description: Multi-terrain scenic course through Buxton countryside.

Race: Beccles Turkey Trot 10 mile

When: TBC

Organising club: Waveney Valley AC

Race HQ: Sir John Leman School, NR34 9PG

Distance: 10 miles

Places: Registration yet to open

Description: The Turkey Trot is an undulating 10 mile road race visiting small villages on the edge of the Waveney Valley.

Race: Groggy Doggy

When: Saturday, December 26

Organising club: Bungay Black Dog Running Club

Race HQ: Outney Common, Bungay, NR35 1DS

Distance: 4.2 miles/2.1 miles

Places: Registration yet to open. More information here