Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection
Video

Norfolk rugby clubs expect to see player boost following World Cup

PUBLISHED: 16:12 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:12 04 November 2019

England's Ben Youngs, right, during the Rugby World Cup semi-final between New Zealand and England. Picture AP Photo/Christophe Ena.

England's Ben Youngs, right, during the Rugby World Cup semi-final between New Zealand and England. Picture AP Photo/Christophe Ena.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Norfolk rugby clubs are hoping for a boost in players after England reached the World Cup final.

An exciting point as England rugby fans watch England against South Africa in the World Cup final at Holt Rugby Club. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAn exciting point as England rugby fans watch England against South Africa in the World Cup final at Holt Rugby Club. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Although England's tournament ended with defeat to South Africa, lots of new faces are set to appear at rugby clubs around the county.

Around 200 people cheered on England scrum half Ben Youngs at Holt Rugby Club, where he played as a boy, and the club's press officer Martyn Sloman said there was "immense interest" throughout the tournament.

"There has been tremendous enthusiasm around the club, although the game did end in disappointment," he said. "We've seen immense interest throughout this World Cup as Ben came through at Holt before playing for North Walsham.

"He has got a huge family connection at the club with father Nick, who also played scrum half for England, still heavily involved at Holt."

Mr Sloman, who is a mentor at Fakenham Sixth Form, has also seen "considerable enthusiasm" from students.

On Sunday Youngs reflected on his World Cup experience and said he was "so proud" to be involved.

He tweeted: "All I can say is this has been the most enjoyable time of my rugby life. We couldn't have done anymore and sometimes on the night that isn't enough.

"I'm so proud and thankful that I was a part of this group. I couldn't have asked for a better experience so thank you."

Wymondham Rugby Football Club are also expecting numbers to bolster in the coming weeks.

Spokesman Andrew Thomson said: "We are expecting to see an uptake, particularly in kids.

"Hopefully the atmosphere at the World Cup in Japan can persuade parents to bring their children along and have a go."

Paul Morse, of North Walsham Rugby club, said he thinks the club will see a lot more youngsters coming to try the sport.

"If participation does boost, we are expecting there to be more interest amongst young people," he said. "We have a very successful school, youth and minis system, where we are hoping more people come forward and play.

"As a club, Ben comes most summers to help out, and his family have a lot of friends here and are still involved at North Walsham.

"We hope the experience of the World Cup will encourage people to watch our game against Sudbury on Saturday."

Kick off is at 3pm at the club's Norwich Road ground and the Vikings are currently top of the league with maximum points.

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Driver dies and man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in separate crashes on A47

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

Woman slapped as she leaves Sainsbury’s

A woman was assaulted outside Sainsbury's in North Walsham. Picture: Google Maps

A47 closed in two places following serious crashes involving five vehicles

Two sections of the A47 are closed this evening following serious crashes Photo: Simon Parkin

Growing concern over state of historic pub as search for landlord continues

The Ei owned Kings Head in Hethersett has been closed for four months. Photo: Archant

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Driver dies and man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in separate crashes on A47

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

Woman slapped as she leaves Sainsbury’s

A woman was assaulted outside Sainsbury's in North Walsham. Picture: Google Maps

A47 closed in two places following serious crashes involving five vehicles

Two sections of the A47 are closed this evening following serious crashes Photo: Simon Parkin

Growing concern over state of historic pub as search for landlord continues

The Ei owned Kings Head in Hethersett has been closed for four months. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Culinary craze to be taken off restaurant’s menu

Head chef Iain McCarten who created his special crab doughnut. Pic: Archant

New deal for City defender

Norwich City centre back Akin Famewo has signed a new longer term deal Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

More work to make NDR roundabouts safer as council admits lessons must be learned

The North Walsham roundabout on the NDR is one of three where more improvements will be made. Picture: Neil Didsbury

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Witnesses with dash-cam footage of fatal A47 crash urged to call police

File picture of 'Police Slow' sign. Picture: Fenland Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists