Royal Cromer beat Sheringham in Barnard Trophy final

Barnard Trophy winners Royal Cromer face the camera, from left to right Phil Jones, Tony Gurney-Read, Mark Allbrook, Will Howett (club captain), Robert Barnard (county vice president), Rick Taylor (non playing captain), Derek Hollick, David Pattrick, Phil Hacking and Mick Finn Picture: NCGU Archant

The annual contest for the Barnard Trophy reached its climax at Eaton Golf Club, with the seniors of Royal Cromer and Sheringham going head-to-head.

The senior ladies of Eaton Golf Club who beat Mundesley to with the NLGCA's Diamond Trophy Picture: CHRISSIE OWENS The senior ladies of Eaton Golf Club who beat Mundesley to with the NLGCA's Diamond Trophy Picture: CHRISSIE OWENS

The match was all square at the halfway stage, but Royal Cromer pulled away in the end to beat their near neighbours by eight holes.

Their county triumph was secured by excellent wins from the pairings of David Pattrick and Phil Hacking and Will Howett and Phil Jones.

Pattrick and Hacking saw off Steve Hudson and Kelly Carter six up while Howett and Jones beat Gary Brayshaw and Martin Bland five up.

The other two matches were much tighter affairs and Sheringham won them both, but not by a big enough margin to claim overall success. John Little and Joe MacMurray claimed a two up win over Tony Gurney-Read and Mick Finn while Neal Milton and Andy Weston edged home one up against Mark Allbrook and Derek Hollick.

In a fitting moment Robert Barnard presented the trophy donated by his parents to the winning team.

County seniors

Norfolk's seniors travelled to Newark to play a four ball betterball friendly against Nottinghamshire.

Alistair Pykett and Ian Hogg battled hard and took their game down the 18th but lost one down while the second pair of Roger Finney and Mark Allen lost to a strong Notts pair.

Richard Brown and Adrian Myhill put in a solid performance to win 4&3 and with Michael Horley and Harvey Scott also winning 3&2 the match was level. Despite their best efforts the final pair of Graham Turner and Peter Howard lost the last game, meaning a 3-2 win for the hosts.

Harrold goes low

Sheringham golfer William Harrold produced two of his best rounds as a professional to maintain his recent upward momentum on the second tier Korn Ferry Tour in the United States.

After missing four successive cuts Harrold has now picked up cheques in four tournaments out of five, with some inspired play helping him along the way.

At the Ellie Mae Classic at TPB Stonebrae the Norfolk player looked certain to miss out after opening with a disappointing 74. But he then produced a superb 64, his best on tour so far, to make it through on the mark and followed that up with rounds of 69 and 70 to finish in a tie for 53rd.

It was a similar story at his next event, the Winco Foods Portland Open, when he followed a 70 with a 65 and then added two 69s to finish tied 24th. Harrold now has £31,393 of prize money to his name and lies 131st on the tour's Order of Merit.

Closer to home, it hasn't been such a happy time for Norfolk's Jack Yule on the Europro Tour. He has missed his last five cuts, stretching back to early July, and has only picked up two cheques in 11 tournaments so far.

Memorable moment

Thetford's Owen Mills certainly made his mark in the Welwyn Garden City Commemorative Jug, which is open to all club champions.

Rounds of 71 and 74 left him in a respectable tied ninth position in an event linked to former Welwyn member Sir Nick Faldo's first Open triumph - and also had a hole in one to remember his day by!

The highlight came at the 187-yard 12th and was his first ace in competitive play.

"I hit a five-iron and it never left the flag, pitching about five-yards short and rolling on. I didn't actually see it go it go in but I always knew it was going to be close," he said.

English Women's Open

Amelia Williamson's challenge at the English Women's Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship at Purdis Heath was wrecked by a poor back nine in the third round.

The 19-year-old Royal Cromer teenager was well placed at the halfway stage after following up a 75 with a 72 to lie just three over par and within six shots of the lead. But it all went wrong yesterday morning when she came home in 43, with three double bogeys thrown in, for an 81 that saw her drop well out of contention.

The competition was won by Bishop's Stortford's Rebecca Earl who finished two under after 72 holes.

The three other Norfolk players involved all failed to make the cut, Amy Taylor of Bawburgh (75, 81), Tracey Williamson of Royal Cromer (81, 78) and county champion Abigail O'Riordan of Swaffham (82, 78).

Meanwhile the senior women of Eaton Golf Club beat Mundesley by 12 holes at Barnham Broom to win the Diamond Knockout Trophy on Sunday.