The fine weather and slighty lighter breeze than the previous week brought out a fantastic turnout at Rollebsy Broad on Sunday, with 38 sailors taking to the water at some point during the morning. In the multi-sails, Chris Sallis and Matthew Frary won both races on the water in their Tasar, but they couldn’t pull out enough of a lead over the pack of five Wayfarers, Dave Houghton and John Symonds wrapping up the Autumn series with a week to go by winning both races on handicap. The short first beat meant the 18-boat single-hander fleet remained more mixed up on handicap. Mike McNamara (Harrier) and David Frary (Finn) managed to break clear of the pack in race one. Steve Leigh in his OK led the mid-fleet pack before a navigation error brought him back into the clutches of Tamsin Highfield’s Streaker and John Saddington’s and Ian Ayres’ Solos. After pulling well clear on lap two a further course reading error by Ayres cost him the race, giving Saddington third. Steve Whitby hung on to the back of the pack in his MiniSail to take fourth. It looked like the same at the first mark in race two, but some smart downwind sailing by Phil Highfield (Streaker) and Gareth Thomas (Phantom) meant these two had the lead after a lap, with Ayres in closest pursuit. McNamara did eventually get clear on the water but could only count fourth on handicap with Highfield well clear of the rest and Whitby again in close enough proximity, this time for second. The weather was even nice enough to entice eight boats back out after lunch. The traditional “Three Race Day” at Frostbites took place on a bright and sunny Sunday morning with nice easterly breeze. A downriver start for the 11 Norfolk Dinghies taking part provided a testing beat to the lower mark. As usual, the trees lining the river make for tricky conditions in which luck can often play a part. Nevertheless, as is frequently the case, the top three sailors managed to take the first three positions in each of the three races. The first race was won by David Mackley, crewed by Linda Allen in B6 Lucifer Beyond Repair. Second was Kevin Edwards, crewed by his daughter Ellie, in B19 Minnie and third was Sam Woodcock, crewed by Sam Archer, in B20 Kelpie. In the second race the winner was Woodcock, second was Mackley and third Edwards. At this stage these three were equal on points so the third and final race could have gone to any of them. However, Woodcock made the best start and went clear. Mackley and Edwards eventually broke free of the others but could not catch the leader and the final race was won emphatically by Woodcock, with Edwards second and Mackley third. Taking the best two results out of three races the Clabburn Trophy went to Woodcock with Mackley in second place and Edwards third. Pat Woodcock, crewed by Jan Hubbard, in B61 Echo came in a creditable fourth. After adjusting race times for personal handicaps, the results of the first race remained unchanged. In the second race, the winner was Woodcock. In second place was Sam Woodcock and third was Danny Tyrrell, crewed by Bruce Thompson in B53 Twinkle. The falling tide meant that after racing with the water well below the slipway, many hands were required to retrieve the Norfolk Dinghies from the water and put them away – it is a well-known fact that the older you get the heavier your Norfolk becomes. This coming Saturday Frostbites are offering trial sails and training to new members and potential new members as a follow-on from the recent Open Day.

