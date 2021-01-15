News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Lambert will be a huge miss for Stars, admits former team-mate

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 6:00 AM January 15, 2021   
Robert Lambert, loved by King's Lynn Stars fans. Picture: IAN BURT

Robert Lambert will be a big miss at King's Lynn Stars this season, according to Erik Riss. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn favourite Erik Riss has paid tribute to former teammate Robert Lambert following his departure from the Adrian Flux Arena. 

Stars bosses confirmed last week that the former British Champion would not be returning to the club this year due to new rules in Poland that only allow riders to sign deals for two leagues. Norfolk boy Lambert has already signed in the Polish Ekstraliga and Swedish Elitserien. 

Riss joined Lynn in 2018 and soon struck up a solid partnership with the Lambert as they played a key role in the club’s charge to the Play-Off and Knockout Cup Finals that year.    

He said: “I am sure it’s disappointing for everyone involved at King’s Lynn Speedway and I am sure he will be missed by the club and the fans. 

“It has always been easy riding with Robert, we got a lot of heat advantages riding together which was good for us personally, but also the team too. 

You may also want to watch:

“I think as long as we find a capable replacement for Robert we will definitely have enough strength in depth this year.” 

The German is baffled by the Polish Federation’s decision to implement the new rules as he feels it could not only harm the future of British speedway but other leagues in Europe. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Beccles Mafia' reported to police for harassing elderly shoppers
  2. 2 Seven lockdown rules that could change
  3. 3 The areas of Norfolk where Covid cases are now falling
  1. 4 Tributes to man, 31, who died on Christmas Day
  2. 5 Town left at standstill after level crossing failure
  3. 6 Groundworks start at site of new McDonald’s restaurant
  4. 7 'It's opened my eyes' - What is it really like having coronavirus?
  5. 8 Chef Galton Blackiston closes fish and chip shop during week
  6. 9 Brothers take wedding bookings for 2022 after finishing barn project
  7. 10 Senior staff member lifts lid on 'desperate' situation in N&N

He added: “I don’t understand it and I think it’s a stupid idea but there is not much you can do. There is too much money involved in Poland for the riders so it won't threaten the Polish Federation. 

“If they keep the rule like this then eventually it will be the two countries that pay the most money that will have the best leagues because the top riders will go there. Then the level of other countries will become lower.” 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Four-letter warning to outsiders 'smacks of xenophobia'

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Record Covid highs for three areas of Norfolk

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Dereham, Blofield and Belton are the latest coronavirus infection hotspots

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Hospital’s new £4m Covid unit not used for coronavirus patients

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus