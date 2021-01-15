Lambert will be a huge miss for Stars, admits former team-mate

Published: 6:00 AM January 15, 2021

Robert Lambert will be a big miss at King's Lynn Stars this season, according to Erik Riss. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn favourite Erik Riss has paid tribute to former teammate Robert Lambert following his departure from the Adrian Flux Arena.

Stars bosses confirmed last week that the former British Champion would not be returning to the club this year due to new rules in Poland that only allow riders to sign deals for two leagues. Norfolk boy Lambert has already signed in the Polish Ekstraliga and Swedish Elitserien.

Riss joined Lynn in 2018 and soon struck up a solid partnership with the Lambert as they played a key role in the club’s charge to the Play-Off and Knockout Cup Finals that year.

He said: “I am sure it’s disappointing for everyone involved at King’s Lynn Speedway and I am sure he will be missed by the club and the fans.

“It has always been easy riding with Robert, we got a lot of heat advantages riding together which was good for us personally, but also the team too.

You may also want to watch:

“I think as long as we find a capable replacement for Robert we will definitely have enough strength in depth this year.”

The German is baffled by the Polish Federation’s decision to implement the new rules as he feels it could not only harm the future of British speedway but other leagues in Europe.

He added: “I don’t understand it and I think it’s a stupid idea but there is not much you can do. There is too much money involved in Poland for the riders so it won't threaten the Polish Federation.

“If they keep the rule like this then eventually it will be the two countries that pay the most money that will have the best leagues because the top riders will go there. Then the level of other countries will become lower.”