Lambert signs up with Stars as he targets an injury-free 2020 season

Robert Lambert will be back at the Adrian Flux Arena next season. Picture: Ian Burt Archant

British sensation Robert Lambert has agreed to return to King's Lynn for next season.

The Norfolk racer, who first turned out for his local club as a teenage talent at National League level in 2013, will team up with Thomas Jorgensen and Lewis Kerr in the Stars side.

It's a move which will delight fans and club bosses are relishing the prospect of seeing him bounce back from an injury hit year.

Co-promoter Dale Allitt said: "I've worked closely with Robert throughout his career and I know Peter Schroeck (manager) is looking forward to working with him again next season.

"His progress slowed last year because of his injury problems and I thought he showed great courage to race through the pain barrier on occasions.

"Myself and Peter are pleased with the way the team is taking shape because we all agree there is plenty of improvement in the riders we have already got with more to come in the not too distant future."

Lambert himself admits injuries played a damaging part in his season and will be looking to manage his schedule throughout Europe.

He said: "Obviously during the 2019 season I messed up a bit in Russia with Craig Cook when we had that crash in the Speedway of Nations.

"Then, I had another crash in Torun and I was out for a month which meant I missed a chunk of Stars home meetings.

"I was really busy last season and when meetings don't go right, you wish you weren't as busy so you can focus on performing better.

"This is something we will have to learn from in 2020 because I don't want to be too busy, I need to try and work on the meetings I have, and try to stay injury-free."