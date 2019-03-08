Busy Stars skipper Lambert defends British crown

Robert Lambert celebrates winning the British final a year ago Picture: Taylor Lanning 2018 Action Plus

King's Lynn racer Robert Lambert has revealed how he's hardly had time to contemplate the defence of his British crown.

Lambert has been all over Europe recently - including Russia for the FIM Speedway of Nations with GB - but is now set to focus on the big night in Manchester on Monday night.

He took a knock on Saturday in the European Champinship in Poland where he notched eight-points - just seven days after hurting his neck in Russia.

He told Speedway GB's British Final programme writer Phil Lanning: "Injuries are part of the sport and definitely the hardest aspect to deal with. It was tough in Russia, everything went wrong right from the start for GB.

"But you just have to move on, forget about that one and focus on the next. You have to have that mentality in sport.

"I've not thought a great deal about defending the British title. It's been so hectic in the build-up, I've had so many other meetings. Of course I will start to think about it over the weekend and Monday.

"It's certainly easier to prepare for than Russia which involved visas, travel and bike complications!

"Naturally I want to defend my title. I have lots of targets every season, this is one of them and I know it'll be tough. But then again, so is every meeting, so it's no different."

Lambert will be joined by fellow Poultec Stars Craig Cook and Lewis Kerr in the field for what is always a big event.

British final line-up: Charles Wright, Rory Schlein, Edward Kennett, Simon Lambert, Danny King, Danny Ayres, Paul Starke, Kyle Newman, Richard Lawson, Craig Cook, Dan Bewley, Lewis Kerr, Chris Harris, Steve Worrall, Robert Lambert, Scott Nicholls.