Search

Advanced search

Busy Stars skipper Lambert defends British crown

PUBLISHED: 14:33 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 28 July 2019

Robert Lambert celebrates winning the British final a year ago Picture: Taylor Lanning

Robert Lambert celebrates winning the British final a year ago Picture: Taylor Lanning

2018 Action Plus

King's Lynn racer Robert Lambert has revealed how he's hardly had time to contemplate the defence of his British crown.

Lambert has been all over Europe recently - including Russia for the FIM Speedway of Nations with GB - but is now set to focus on the big night in Manchester on Monday night.

He took a knock on Saturday in the European Champinship in Poland where he notched eight-points - just seven days after hurting his neck in Russia.

He told Speedway GB's British Final programme writer Phil Lanning: "Injuries are part of the sport and definitely the hardest aspect to deal with. It was tough in Russia, everything went wrong right from the start for GB.

"But you just have to move on, forget about that one and focus on the next. You have to have that mentality in sport.

You may also want to watch:

"I've not thought a great deal about defending the British title. It's been so hectic in the build-up, I've had so many other meetings. Of course I will start to think about it over the weekend and Monday.

"It's certainly easier to prepare for than Russia which involved visas, travel and bike complications!

"Naturally I want to defend my title. I have lots of targets every season, this is one of them and I know it'll be tough. But then again, so is every meeting, so it's no different."

Lambert will be joined by fellow Poultec Stars Craig Cook and Lewis Kerr in the field for what is always a big event.

British final line-up: Charles Wright, Rory Schlein, Edward Kennett, Simon Lambert, Danny King, Danny Ayres, Paul Starke, Kyle Newman, Richard Lawson, Craig Cook, Dan Bewley, Lewis Kerr, Chris Harris, Steve Worrall, Robert Lambert, Scott Nicholls.

Most Read

Three car crash on ‘wet and slippery’ roads near Norwich

South Norfolk police were called to the incident on Keswick Road, in Cringleford, in the evening of Saturday, July 27. Photo: NORFOLK POLICE

Firefighters tackle large bonfire in Norfolk village

Firefighters are tackling a large bonfire in a Norfolk village. Photo: Denise Bradley

‘O-gay, o-gay’: Can you spot yourself at Norwich Pride 2019?

Norwich Pride 2019

Person hit by train between Norwich and London

A person has been hit by a train between Norwich and London. Pictured, a Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Brown

Teachers blame tech for children starting school in nappies

Sarah Johnson, manager of the Norwich Montessori School at Colney, with four-year-olds from left, Florence Smith, Bea Morton-Tomas, and Bea's sister, two-year-old Edie. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Revealed: Norwich’s Castle Mall to get new name and new look

Castle Mall, Norwich. Pic: Castle Mall.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Burgers served at Norwich bar named some of best in England

Grant Holt with The Grant Holt Burger at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich. Photo: Gonzo's Tea Room

Norwich tea room applies for outside seating in bid to add to ‘vibrancy’ of area

Biddy's Tea Room on Lower Gate Lane in Norwich has applied for outside seating. File photo. Picture Google.

Toilet block to be sold at auction

The toilet block off Church Plain in Loddon will be auctioned off at Barnham Broom Golf Club. Picture: William H Brown

Person hit by train between Norwich and London

A person has been hit by a train between Norwich and London. Pictured, a Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Brown

Pet service celebrates all creatures great and small

Families gathered at St Mary's Church in Somerleyton for the annual pet service. Tara Ainslie with her daughters and their tortoise, Starr. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists